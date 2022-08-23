Robinson names CEO ot Treyton Oak Towers
New Albany native Steve E. Robison has been named Chief Executive Officer at Treyton Oak Towers, a continuing care retirement community in the Old Louisville Historic District.
Robison brings more than 40 years of leadership experience in all levels of senior care and retirement living. Robison has served as a Licensed Administrator in long-term care and subacute rehabilitation, as well as Executive Director in retirement communities.
He has multi-facility experience in for-profit and non-profit health care companies in the positions of Director of Operations, Division Vice President, and Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer.
He earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Sullivan University in Louisville and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Organizational Management from Oakland City University in Indiana. He has completed graduate work toward a Master of Health Care Administration degree from Saint Joseph's College of Maine.
Pleasant Grove Homemakers
The August meeting of the Pleasant Grove Home Extension Club was at the home of Wanda Vandeventer. Roll call about a favorite bird was answered by Lana Abbott, Patty Baxter, Jeanie Bowen, Jenny Collins, Betty Dalton, John and Orelyn Hallows, Ruth Howes, Janice Jones, Lois Ketterer, Rebecca Smitson and a guest, Connie Hotmer.
President John Hallows conducted the meeting. Discussions were about the Clark County 4-H Fair, upcoming district meeting, the Cultural Arts Day and the Fall Bazaar scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19.
Wanda Vandeventer gave devotions about having a positive attitude and the group sang Amazing Grace. The door prize, a potted plant, was won by Janice Jones. Rebecca Smitson gave a lesson about her recent mission trip with her son to Kenya. Health concerns were addressed for Jenny's son, Andrew and for Mike Baugh.
A meeting was adjourned and a pitch-in luncheon was enjoyed by all in attendance. The next meeting will be Sept. 14 at the home of Patty Baxter. For more information on home extension clubs, call 812-256-3448.
Outer Fossil Bed Hike
Digging the Past will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville (river level permitting, rugged hike).
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 27, at the center. The theme will be Cactus handprint plant activity.
This event is held the last Saturday of every month.
Community Music Alliance
Free house concert at Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany, 7 p. m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, featuring Definitely Pinwheels. All are welcome.
Kids Create at the Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Kids Create on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month, participants will make their own fairy bell. The library will provide all the supplies for this unique craft. This program is for children in grades K — 5 and requires registration. Youth in grades K — 2 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org/Events Calendar or call the Jeffersonville Main Branch Library at 812-285-5630 or the Clarksville Branch at 812-285-5640.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library welcomes adults (18-plus) to join the Feature Film Series on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 2 p.m. — 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. For August, the action-packed film follows a Viking prince as he avenges the death of his father.
Beck's Mill anniversary celebration
Beck's Mill, 4433 S. Beck's Mill Rd., Salem, will celebrate 214 years of milling on Saturday, Aug. 27. Enjoy a wonderful day listening to the Corydon Dulcimer Society, browsing craft and flea markets, treating yourself to a Mt. Tabor free hot dog meal and Walmart birthday cake.
There is a special adult admission price of $2.14, children age 16 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult admission. Mill tours and many demonstrations include wool spinning, blacksmithing, moonshining and of course corn milling. Festivities start at 11 a.m. with the Corydon Dulcimers taking the stage at 11:30 a.m. The mill closes at 4 p.m. For more information, go to www.becksmill.org
Paint mailable postcards
Resident artist Dusty Baker will teaching how to paint mailable postcards of Beck’s Mill wildflowers. Join for a fun Sunday afternoon on Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. in the mill’s screened-in dining room. Light refreshments will be available.
Cost is $30.00 and register at austys.com Beck’s Mill is at 4433 S. Beck’s Mill Road in Salem.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Donation drive to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims
In response to the flooding that devastated much of the Eastern Kentucky region in late July/early August 2022, JPAR Aspire Real Estate is sponsoring a Donation Drive to benefit those affected by the floods. The donation drive is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 3 p.m. in the front parking lot of the Kentuckiana JPAR Aspire office at 1829 East Spring Street, New Albany.
Items being collected are: non-perishable foods, water, cleaning supplies (towels/washcloths, rags, disinfectant wipes, brooms, squeegees, etc.), pet food, baby products (baby formula, diapers, etc.), blankets, toiletries (toothpaste/toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, deodorant, toilet paper, feminine products.)
Those who make donations will be entered into a drawing to receive a door prize that will be given every hour. Dock’s Seafood Concessions food truck will be on site. If you are unable to attend the Collection Drive on Sunday, Aug. 28, you can stop by the New Albany office location from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on August 22 – 26 to drop off donations. Call 812-725-7878 to let the office know you are coming.
JPAR Aspire is also collecting monetary donations for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.” Write checks payable to “Kentucky State Treasurer” and (put in memo line:Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund). All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.
Financial Bank to host appreciation event
First Financial Bank, located at 3589 E. 10th Street in Jeffersonville, will sponsor a special client appreciation event, scheduled from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at the Jeffersonville location.
Free food and drinks will be available abd bank representatives will be in attendance to answer any questions.
Sisters to host ‘Peace in the Mourning’
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, in person for the upcoming retreat “Peace in the Mourning,” set to begin at 6:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 16, and conclude at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 18. The retreat will be facilitated by Sister Connie Kramer, SP, who is a grief specialist.
The registration deadline is Sept. 9 and space is limited.
Come experience the consolation and peace that awaits you during this grief retreat, which will include time for personal and communal prayer, reflection and small group sharing as participants continue to mindfully mourn the loss of a loved one.
“The truth is that loss is a common lifelong experience for all persons,” Sister Connie said. “While grief is really the solution, not the problem, that invites us to work through all of the emotions that are the result of any significant losses in life. The outward expression of our grief is called mourning.
“And, for those willing to come meet companions on their grief journey in a beautiful, peaceful retreat setting, there awaits the gifts of comfort in knowing they do not walk this journey alone, consolation in sharing their grief journey with others and the peace that only the God of their own understanding can give to them.”
Cost is $250 per person with on-campus housing or $110 without housing. The cost includes all materials, five meals and refreshments.
“The sessions for this weekend retreat will take place in the Providence Hall Large Parlor and housing will be at the newly dedicated Woodhaven Retreat and Guest House on the property of the Sisters of Providence,” Sister Connie said.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Rauch, Inc. Golf Scramble
Rauch, Inc. 2022 Golf Scramble will be Friday, Sept. 9 at Champions Pointe Golf Club, 1820 Champions Club Ln., Henryville. Registration will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. with tee time at 1 p.m. Dinner to follow.
For more information contact Scout Hardin at 502-295-2262 or devdir@rbralliance. org
Fall Book Babies registration
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System would like children and parents to know that they can begin registering for the Fall Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months), Storyhour (ages 3-5 years-old) programs. These programs will run seven weeks in September and October beginning Sept. 12.
• Fall Book Babies — Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 10 a.m. -10:30 a.m.
• Tot-Time— Charlestown Library, Mondays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.; Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
• Storytime — New Washington Library – Mondays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Sellersburg Library – Tuesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Henryville Library – Tuesdays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Charlestown Library – Wednesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Borden Library – Fridays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for for more information or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337; Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493; Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041
Wesley Chapel blood drive
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2100 U.S. 150 in Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a blood drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the church.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign-up online at redcrossblood.org using the code wesleychapelUMC.
Jeff High Class of 1960 reunion
The 1960 graduates of Jeffersonville are having a Class Reunion on Thursday, Sept. 29 to celebrate 62 years since their graduation. They will be gathering with old friends, as well as to meeting new ones. The reunion will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Upland Brewery, 707 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville. Casual dress, plentiful hors d'oeuvres, tea, lemonade, cash bar.
Planning for the meeting was held over Zoom. The reunion is being organized by David Arnold in Connecticut, Becky Prentice Carel in New York, Ann Adair in Maryland, Phil Caughran in Virginia and Leta Watson in Louisville.
Graduates from the classes of 1958 through 1962 are also invited and encouraged to attend. The suggested cost is $30 per person. The committee needs to know if you plan to attend, even if you plan to pay at the door. Checks made payable to Ann Adair (reference Reunion) and mail to Ann Adair, 705 Cockeys Mill Rd., Reisterstown, MD 21136 or email anncadair@aol.com
If anyone has information regarding members of the 1960 class or questions regarding the reunion, contact Leta Watson 502-724-8790, leta.watson@gmail.com or Ann Adair 443-910-0289, anncadair@aol.com.
