World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 24, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing begins at 9 a.m.
Charles Arrington will take about “Three Innovative Weapons Developed by the Germans during WWII.”
All are invited to attend. For more information call 812-246-4983.
Kentucky Herpetological Society
The Kentucky Herpetological Society will be at the Jeffersonville Library on June 24, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Come see and ask questions about reptiles and amphibians. No registration is required.
Music at Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor an evening of live music with (DJ) Mark Brisson, Friday, June 24, 8 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany Street, Sellersburg.
Charlestown Founders Day
Family Fun Night will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy a free hot dog and a scoop of Blue Bell Ice Cream. The Family Activities Park will be open free for families to enjoy a night out. Plus, there will be a water slide, a bounce house, a scavenger hunt, and mini golf contests.
Jeffersonville Riverstage Friday Concert
Jeffersonville Riverstage, 100 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville, free concerts every Friday through Aug. 12. The lawn opens at 6 p.m., opening bands start at 7 p.m. and the headliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Playing this Friday, June 24, will be The Newbees (8 Track Flashback)
Concert in Warder Park
Concerts in the Park, at 7 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 26 at Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville. In concert Friday, June 24, Kosair Band with dance and swing tunes
New Albany Bicentennial Park Concerts
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series will be every Friday night through August in New Albany’s historical, downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring Street and Pearl streets. Playing June 24 will be The Jesse Lees and Villa Mure. Each show is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and free and open to music lovers of all ages
Charlestown Founders Day
10 a.m. — Founders Week Parade: The parade route begins at Charlestown High School and heads down Market Street to the City Square before returning to the high school. Enter the parade or view along the route. Parade rules and parade entry forms can be picked up at City Hall.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Backyard Classics Car Club 24th Annual Car Show on the Charlestown City Square. Cars will line Main, Main Cross, and Short Street. Music, food, fun, and games. Car registration forms can be picked up at City Hall.
9 a.m.-3 p.m — Saturdays on the Square, Pop-Up Market on Main Cross Street between Main and High Street. Vendors range from local artists, craft makers, bakers, food, authors, civic groups, and more.
Noon-5 p.m. — Corn Hole Tournament at the Family Activities Park. The blind-draw tournament is for amateurs and recreational players only. Trophies for the top two teams sponsored by Moving with Mardis.
6-11 p.m. — Rock and Glow, Balloon Glow and Concert at Charlestown Little League Park. Tethered balloon rides will be offered to give a fantastic view of Charlestown. Once the sun sets, the hot air balloons will light up the sky. On the stage, The Rumors, a band full of energy will have you singing along to various hit songs, takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. The eclectic energy and sounds from The Skinny headlines the event at 9 p.m. Various food vendors will be set up at the fields.
Summer Sidewalk Sale and Open House
A summer sidewalk sale and open house will be Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Jeffersonville. Get great deals and support local shops and restaurants. For more information, go to jeffmainstreet.org
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, “Splatter Art Activity,” 10 a.m. to noon at the center. This event is held the last Saturday of every month.
Hoosier True Crime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will present Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Clarksville location. The group will examine true crime cases in Indiana, both past and present. Family and Local History Librarian Diane Stepro will take you back in time to investigate some of the most notorious criminal cases in Hoosier history. Public Services Librarian Nolan Brewer will delve into more recent and infamous cases that shocked the nation.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640.
Community Health Fair
Clark County’s Brighter Days Ahead Health Fair is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at Brighter Day Anderson Temple, 1755 E. 8th St., Jeffersonville.
Included will be food and music for all ages, free vision screenings, free COVID vaccines, free N-95 masks, free at-home tests, school immunizations, insurance enrollments, health and wellness information, games and activities plus door prizes and giveaways.
Bottorff family reunion
The 92nd Annual Bottorff Family Reunion (pitch-in dinner and business meeting) will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022. The celebration will be at the Ladies Union Club at 6348 Charlestown Pike, Charlestown. For additional information, call 812-282-8356.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls will be Saturday, June 25 beginning at 3 p.m. at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Edwardsville United Methodist Church dinner
Edwardsville United Methodist Church, 4830 State Road 62, Georgetown, will hold its 32nd annual chicken barbecue dinner from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the church. The dinner consists of half chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, dinner roll, dessert, and tea or lemonade. Price $12. Carryouts available or dine in.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., Falls of the Ohio State Park (in the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Becks Mill hosts artist
Resident Artist Dusty Baker will once again be helping the Becks Mill with her amazing talents. She will be painting the mill on Sunday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Pre-register at Austys.com; $30 will include supplies to complete your masterpiece and light refreshments. The event will take place in the mill’s screened dining room at 4433 S. Becks Mill Rd in Salem. For more information call 812-883-5147.
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information, contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs, next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
Virtual Dungeon and Dragons
Virtual Dungeon and Dragons will take place on Zoom, June 27, from 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. If you have ever thought about playing, now is the time to join. Who knows, the DM might give you a secret or two to spice up the storyline. If you are a new player, register to get a message from the DM with details about the game and what you need to join. This program is for Grades 6 – 12. Registration is required.
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will have its June meeting on Tuesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street. The program entitled “Show and Tell: Bring your New Albany/Floyd County Memorabilia.” Everyone is a speaker.
The program is free and open to the public. The Padgett Museum, 509 West Market Street, operated by the Floyd County Historical Society is open every Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., through Dec. 10. The current exhibit is highlighting Duke Energy’s Gallagher Station: A History of Powering Indiana for more than 60 years.
It’s Not About the Gun
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Wednesday, June 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, to visit with author Kathy Stearman.
A published author of the memoir, “It’s Not About the Gun: Lessons from My Global Career as a Female FBI Agent,” Stearman has spent more than 26 years as a Supervisory Special Agent and Legal Attache for the FBI. In her memoir, she recounts “the global experiences which shaped her life and the mixed feelings she now holds about the sacrifices she had to make to survive in a man’s world.”
Copies of Stearman’s book will be available for sale after her presentation. If you purchased a copy before this event, you are encouraged to bring it, and the author will be happy to sign it.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Preschool Popsicle Party
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites children to the Preschool Popsicle Party on Thursday, June 30, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Clarksville location. Join in the fun in the sun as you cool off with a plastic fishing “pond,” bubbles, and sidewalk chalk. There will be lots of wet fun with sprinklers, a splash mat, water painting, and more. When tired of playing, have a popsicle and relax in the shade. This program is for ages 0 – 5, and parents are required to stay and share in the fun. Please register, as this is a weather-permitting event.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
JTPLteen Anime Club
JTPLteen Anime Club will be on June 30, 4 -5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. The in-person anime club will pick up on favorite games, crafts, and activities, all based on our favorite anime or manga. Of course library staff will talk a lot about anime/manga and maybe watch a bit. This program is for Grades 6-12, and registration is required.
Clarksville Movie in the Park
Clarksville Movie in the Park, Friday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie being shown this Friday is “ Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
All movies (rated PG) are free and shown on the event lawn at Clarksville’s Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. Movies are shown on the first Friday of each month (June-Aug.) and all movies begin at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
Free Community Walk
One Holistic Living will host the Give Greatness Walk 2022, scheduled for July 2 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Richard L. Vissing Park, 2728 Vissing Park Rd., Jeffersonville. Research shows that when individuals incorporate nature walks into their daily routine they increase their mental, emotional and physical health. This walk will allow for individuals, families and the community to make a pledge showing their oneness to come together to give greatness to all. Participating in this walk means making a pledge for the following:
• Promoting a healthy and holistic lifestyle of going outside in nature
• To take part in visiting local parks in the community
• Creating a grassroots community by building and strengthening relationships
At the walk One Holistic Living will announce the recipient of a $500 scholarship. To register for the walk or apply for the scholarship, go to www.oneholisticliving.com
July 4th Parade
The Jeffersonville Celebrating Freedom Parade and Ceremony will be Monday, July 4. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Riverfront Overlook and proceed along Spring Street to Federal Street.
Following the parade a program honoring all veterans will begin at 11 a.m. at Warder Park.
Vacation Bible School
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 301 Gospel Rd., Charlestown, will sponsor Vacation Bible School with the theme “Mystery Island,” 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15. For registration information call 812-256-3053 or go to prbaptistchurch.org
