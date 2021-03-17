Clark Primary Care welcomes NP
Clark Memorial Health announces that Caitlin Rager, NP family medicine provider, has joined Clark Primary Care (formerly Havens Medical Group) in Clarksville.
Caitlin earned a Masters of Science in Nursing-FNP with honors from South University in Savannah, GA, and is board certified as an AANP Family Nurse Practitioner. For eight years, she worked in an emergency room triage at a local hospital.
“I enjoy listening to patients and working with them to solve their health care concerns,” said Caitlin Rager. “I look forward to offering family health care, educating, counseling and treating patients at Clark Primary Care.”
“Caitlin’s education and experience as an emergency room registered nurse will be beneficial to the patients Caitlin sees at Clark Primary Care,” said Tiffany Sierota, Clark Medical Group COO.
She will provide a range of services for patients including general health check-ups, preventive care, management of chronic illnesses, immunizations, nutrition education and social health.
Caitlin Rager, NP is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 812-283-4441.
Centre College Dean's List
Abby Jamison of Floyds Knobs has been named to the dean's list for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
A graduate of Floyd Central High School, Jamison's parents are Timothy Jamison of Greenville and Susan Jamison of Floyds Knobs.
Emerson College Dean's List
Emily Geldermann of Henryville has been named to Emerson College's Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. The requirement to make Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
The Henryville native is majoring in Design/Technology at the Boston college. She also participated in Emerson Stage's virtual production of Marisol in February.
Seed Program at Jeffersonville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is starting a new seed library and seeds are now available to the public at both the Jeffersonville and Clarksville locations. Visitors to the library may select one packet of vegetable or flower seeds to take home and grow. The library encourages returning saved seed at the end of the growing season to help stock the library next year, but no return is ever required.
Available items include everything from asparagus and asters to zinnias and zucchini. Starter garden packets contain multiple varieties appropriate for people in a variety of situations. Donations of seeds and plant starts are accepted.
To learn more about other services offered at the library, call the main library at 812-285-5630, the Clarksville Branch at 812-285-5640, or check out the library’s website at jefflibrary.org.
