Book Signing by Dr. Carl Kramer
Just in time for Christmas, The Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Avenue in downtown Jeffersonville, will host Dr. Carl E. Kramer for a book signing and presentation about his new book “Civil War Generals of Indiana” on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The book will be a great extra gift or stocking stuffer for Civil War and Indiana history enthusiasts. The price is $26, including sales tax and handling.
Dr. Kramer is founder and vice president of Kramer Associates, Inc. and retired adjunct professor of history at Indiana University Southeast. Among his other books are “This Place We Call Home: A History of Clark County,” and “Indiana and Rivers of Time: A History of American Commercial Lines, 1915 – 2015.”
Candy Cane Crafts for kids at Charlestown-Clark County Libraries
Families can join the Charlestown-Clark County Public Libraries to make candy cane ornaments for the season. All supplies will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required – Call 812-256-3337 to register. Dates and times are as follows:
• Charlestown Library – Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.-Noon
• Sellersburg Library – Wednesday Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
• Henryville Library – Thursday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
It’s an enchanting winter at the library
Both locations of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library are sponsoring a winter of fun, enchantment ending on Jan. 31. This program is for adults and youth up to 18 years old.
Go to our Beanstack site at https://jefflibrary.beanstack.org to sign in to your account, sign up for Winter Reading, and start logging your books. Both youth and adults will complete their quest for reading success by finishing four books. Audiobooks and eBooks count as well as physical books, so be sure to check out what’s available on Hoopla and OverDrive/Libby to find your next read. Readers will receive an enchanted snack after they read four books.
“We are delighted to offer winter reading again this year,” said Library Director David Seckman. “We start winter reading when most schools are on winter break because it is the perfect time for families to relax and curl up with a good book. This year’s winter reading program is extra special because it is happening in conjunction with our participation in the SoIN Big Read program.
“This year we will be reading “Ella Enchanted” by Gail Carson Levine. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of the JTPL Friends and Foundation, we can offer free copies of the book for our customers to read and add to their home collection or pass on to a friend. We are also offering several programs and events related to the book. We are hopeful this is the kind of book that the whole community can enjoy and will spark many great conversations as it appeals to different age groups.”
Research shows that kids who don’t engage in reading when they are out of school for a prolonged period, such as winter and summer break, tend to lose some of the academic skills they worked to develop while in school. Many refer to this as “summer slide,” but it also applies to winter breaks. Achievement gaps can form between students who read while out of school and those who don’t. Library winter reading programs offer a fun way for kids to overcome the “winter slide” and keep their reading skills sharp for when they return to school. Reading during the holidays is also an excellent way for adults to relax and unwind.
To learn more about the Winter Reading Club or the SoIN Big Read, call the Jeffersonville Library Youth Services Department at 812-285-5636, Public Services at 812-285-5630, or the Clarksville Library at 812-285-5640.
Polar Express Party
Journey on the Polar Express for a magical day at the North Pole. Enjoy free snow cones, hot chocolate, an exciting indoor snowball fight, festive crafts, and a visit with Santa Claus. Visit The Floyd County Library on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a Polar Express Party. Eight different train stations will be set up to watch and play with throughout the library.
Guests can also tour the library’s Official White House Ornament Collection, donated by Pat Harrison. This special collection features every White House ornament that has been released by the White House Historical Association since 1981.
The Floyd County Library is at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. All ages are welcome to attend this free event, which is sponsored by RE/MAX Pat Harrison.
Clarksville Library hosting The Littlest Scientist
The Clarksville Library will host The Littlest Scientist on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Join Mrs. Q in Santa’s Laboratory! Mrs. Q will lead participants in holiday-based experiments to help little scientists learn about their five senses. December is the perfect time of year to learn about five senses because there is so much to see, hear, smell, touch, and, of course, taste. During this program, the preschool scientists will learn basic science concepts, have fun, and learn to enjoy the holidays in a whole new way. This program is for ages 3 to 5 and requires registration.
For more information on any of the programs ahead, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Ladies Book Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host the Literary Ladies Book Club this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. They will discuss the book “Queen Victoria: 24 Days That Changed Her Life” by Lucy Worsley. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors.
For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar. The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville
Kids Create
The Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s Kids Create focus is on art and crafting. Join us to create your own unique terra cotta pot snowman! The program is for youth in grades K-5 and requires registration.
The library is located at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Fried Chicken Dinner
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a fried chicken dinner, Sunday, Jan. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sisters to host mini-retreat on religious life
Women ages 18-42 are invited to a virtual mini-retreat from 7:30 a.m. -8:45 p.m., EST, on Monday, Jan. 9, as Sister of Providence Sister Jessica Vitente, SP, will share her story.
During the informal Zoom gathering, participants can reflect on the question “Is God calling me to religious life?” Sister Jessica will discuss her journey toward and entrance into the Sisters of Providence, and will answer questions.
“I have participated in these retreats before and I believe they are helpful to women who are interested in religious life,” Sister Jessica said. “I also believe they are helpful to persons who are seeking where God is calling them. Wherever they are in their faith journey, I believe these mini-retreats can help anyone who is discerning that next step in life.”
Following the Jan. 9 retreat, the Sisters of Providence will host two additional virtual mini-retreats. The next one will take place on Feb. 6 with Sister Arrianne Whittaker, SP, and the final on March 21 with Sister Tracey Horan, SP.
Sign up at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni Luna, SP, at 361-500-9505 or at jluna@spsmw.org for more information.
