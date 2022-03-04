Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women’s monthly meeting will be Tuesday, March 8, at Flooring Concepts, 1228 Bringham Dr., Sellersburg. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call 502-296-4146.
Clarksville Community Center Senior Games
The Clarksville Community Center, 2311 Sam Gwin Dr., Clarksville, is sponsoring free games for adults 55 and older every Thursday during March starting at 1 p.m.
Schedule: March 10, Bingo; March 17, Dominoes; March 24, Bunco.
The winner will receive a $5 gift card.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12.
Let’s learn at library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program with Mandy the Storyteller at the Jeffersonville location on Friday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to noon. The program will be an hour devoted to “Bloomers, Bicycles, Babies, and The Ballot,” which explores the Suffragist Movement and the 19th Amendment, which was adopted on Aug. 26, 1920 after a decades-long fight (1848-1920) for women to win the right to vote in the United States.
Women have long juggled careers, families, and time to recreate themselves. The Suffragist Movement brought focus to the diverse pieces of everyone’s life, which some women were convinced could be better if women gained a political voice. The women were ridiculed, imprisoned, tortured, and triumphant. As countries go, the United States was still relatively new, and definitely radical. The idea of establishing a new country, without a hereditary leadership, without an authority to dictate rules, with everybody entitled to have a say in government, remained a revolutionary experiment. And it took more than a century for 50% of “everybody,” to gain a voice. Once you learn how difficult it was and is to establish the right to vote, you can never again accept it as a given. You will treasure that right and you will never fail to exercise it!
Mandy Dick, aka Mandy the Storyteller, has a B.A. degree in English, with Honors, from the University of Louisville. Her resume, like her career and life, is spectacular. In addition to history, her other specialty is ghost stories.
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Joyful Living Series essential oils class with Sarah Lundy will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.
Nurture your family with essential oils and the Joyful Living Series! Ever wish that you had a way of helping and connecting with family and friends when they were going through a challenging time? By using essential oils, music, therapeutic touch, and the tools with the Joyful Living Series, we can be a nurturing guide to our loved ones. Experience a sample of Joy Coaching and learn about this awesome Christ-centered, full-sensory experience for raising your emotional vibration.
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Wedding Show
Huber’s Plantation Hall, 19816 Huber Rd., Borden, will sponsor a wedding show, noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. Browse the vendors from florists to photographers, food to fashion and knock out the wedding check list in one place. Everything you need in one place and it is free to attend. Go to www.plantationhall.com to register.
Spring Rock School Showcase
Maxwell’s House of Music in Jeffersonville will sponsor a Spring Rock School Showcase, 1 to 9 p.m. on March 13 at Parlour, 225 State St., New Albany.
Nine bands from the Maxwell’s House of Music Rock School will perform throughout the afternoon and evening.
New Albany High School music department concerts
New Albany High School Music Department has released a list of concerts from March 15 through May 23.
New Albany High School Band Concerts
• March 16 — 7 p.m. at New Albany High School
• May 23 — 7 p.m. at New Albany High School
Contact: Nick Scroggins, nscroggins@nafcs.org, (812) 542-8506 x. 2671
New Albany High School Choir Concerts
• March 17 — 7 p.m. at New Albany High School
• May 16 — 7 p.m. New Albany High School
Contact: Ben Waltz, bwaltz@nafcs.org, (812) 542-8506 x. 2648
New Albany High School Orchestra Concerts
• March 15 — 7 p.m. at New Albany High School
• May 19 — 7 p.m. at New Albany High School
Contact: Angela Thomas, athomas@nafcs.org, (812) 542-8506 x. 2597
Balanced Living Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library , 211 East Court Avenue, invites the public to an in-person Balanced Living Health Class with Frances Hunter, Thursday, March 17, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This class will be on the third Thursday of every month unless noted otherwise.
Hunter, who works closely with Pastor Joseph Quiles, will discuss two topics: Freedom Keys: Breaking Addiction Chains and Simple Solutions: Diabetes (Hope for the Diabetic). Finding what works best for you is often the key to breaking free from whatever addiction has its grip on you. A few simple changes can make a big difference over time in managing or reversing diabetes.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
One State/One Story: World of Wonders (A Zoom Community Read)
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has been awarded a Community Read grant of $750 from Indiana Humanities to participate in a statewide read of Aimee Nezhukumatathil’s “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments.” Thirty other communities across Indiana will be reading this book as part of One State/One Story: World of Wonders.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host at least three community programs tied to this book during 2022, including a book discussion. The first of three programs will be on Friday, March 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. This program will be a Zoom book discussion facilitated by Diane Stepro. Stepro is the library’s Family and Local History Librarian. She holds a Masters in Fine Arts in writing poetry and a Masters in Library Science from Indiana University.
Nezhukumatathil’s collection of short stories explores the wonders of nature, and she takes us through her past experiences involving the world’s fierce and funny creatures. Even in the strange and unlovely, she finds beauty and kinship. For it is this way with wonder: it requires that we are curious enough to look past the distractions to appreciate the world’s gifts fully.
If you are interested in participating in the Community Read and would like to pick up a copy of this book, come to the Public Services Desk, and a library staff member can get one for you. Copies will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. By taking one, please know that your participation in the book discussion on March 18 is requested.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Democrats announce 2022 scholarship program
The Floyd County Democratic Party has announced it will offer an academic scholarship to graduating high school seniors attending post-secondary education in 2022. Individuals interested in applying for the non-renewable $1,000 scholarship have until Friday, March 18, 2022, to apply.
The scholarship can be used for tuition, school fees, campus housing, books, or meal plans. The recipient will be announced in May and will be recognized as part of the Party’s annual FDR Legacy Gala in June.
To be eligible for the scholarship, individuals must now reside in Floyd County, have a Grade Point Average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be accepted into a college, university, trade, or vocational school. As part of the application process, individuals must also complete a scholarship application, present two mentor ratings, provide a high school transcript, and complete a two-page essay.
Full details on the scholarship and the application process can be obtained at www.floyddems.org. Individuals can also contact Democratic Party Headquarters at 812-725-2020 to learn more information.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, March 19 beginning at 8 p.m. on Trail 3.
Raptor Day
Raptor Day event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 19, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 21 at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road; Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Dr. Lee Pennington, President of the Ancient Kentucke Historical Association, will present “Burrows Cave: Mystery of the Ages”. Pennington has personally seen and filmed over 2000 artifacts purported to have been taken from the cave after its reported discovery by Russell Burrows in 1982.
Reminder for members: Dues are $10/year per household. (Donations help maintain historic Downs House.)
Library rules remain the same. You may wear a mask, but not required. For more information, contact Sue Koetter — H:(812)294-4080; Cell: (502)386-8885
Art History Illustrated
The Carnegie Center for Art & History will present Art History Illustrated, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., March 24, at the center. The program is the third Thursday of each month. The program this month will be “Mystic Bulls and Talking Snakes: The Art of Late Antique Mystery Cults.” The center is at 201 E. Spring St., New Albany.
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
“GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels.” says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among the selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com, or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Do It Yourself Lawncare
Scott County Purdue Extension Educator for Ag & Natural Resources Tom Springstun is conducting a program titled D-I-Y (Do It Yourself) Lawncare starting April 7. The program can accommodate 20 in-person participants, and others can join the webinar via Zoom. It will be from 6-8 PM EST, in-person at the Heritage Station/Train Depot 90. N. Main Street, Scottsburg, and a Zoom link will be sent to all registrants.
DIY Lawncare is a four-week, two hours per session course designed for homeowners, property renters, and homeowner associations. Session topics include: Basics of Taking Care of Lawns; Lawn Pests and Problems; Weed Identification and Management; and Seeding Establishment and Lawn Renovation.
So, whether you are new or experienced at lawncare, understanding the basics of turf management will help you create a lawn that others will look at with envy. This series is where you will receive the skills and knowledge on the turf management basics needed to lay the groundwork for creating, establishing, and maintaining your lawn.
Registration for this program ends on March 31, and costs $20 per participant, or $30 for two family/business members sharing materials. The link to register can be found at https://bit.ly/3thnrbN
For more info on this or other Agriculture topics, contact Springstun at the Scott County Extension Office located in Suite G-30 of the Courthouse in Scottsburg, 1 E. McClain Ave, email of tsprings@purdue.edu, or call him at (812) 752-8450.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
After a two-year hiatus, Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, is ready to welcome back audiences for the two shows during the 2022 season. The staff and crew have a great plan to safely rehearse and invite audience members to once again enjoy top-notch live theatre in downtown New Albany.
The season will start with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. However, their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30, April 10 at 2 p.m. and tickets are now available.
The second show this season will be Theatreworks’ first co-production with Faith Works Studios and their Artistic Director, Rush Trowel, on the classic hit musical “Ragtime.” This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th Century America, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. The Tony-winning score by Ahrens & Flaherty is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles, from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Ragtime is truly a unique and powerful portrait of America.
Performances will be Sept. 7 through Sept. 18 at TheatreWorks. Tickets will be available soon. For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Carnegie Center art program
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a drink and draw program, 6 to 8 p.m., April 7 at the center.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in-person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson prior to the meeting at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu by April 15.
Wall Street United Methodist Church to host Musical Arts Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will host a summer musical arts camp for children ages 6 years to rising 6th graders. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 2022. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
The 2022 Musical Arts Camp, “A Journey of Grace,” is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Camp registration, including a fee of $25, is due by May 1, 2022. For more information or to register online, go to www.wallstreetumc.org. Space is limited for this popular music program; reserve your spot soon. Scholarships are available, when needed. Contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
