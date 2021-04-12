Recognizing Earth Day
The Carnegie Center for Art and History and the Floyd County Library welcome Steven Higgs as this month’s Lunch and Learn Zoom presenter on Tuesday April 20.
April is when Earth Day is officially observed throughout the world. This year’s celebration is scheduled for April 22 and has the theme “Restore Our Earth.” When the first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970, Steven Higgs was an Indiana University undergraduate following the festivities happening on Bloomington’s Dunn Meadow. He later earned undergraduate degrees in political science and psychology. In 1985, he received a Master’s in journalism from Indiana University.
Register at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/7691967 to receive a Zoom link to join the event and experience Higgs’ beautiful photography and his recommendations for day trips throughout the natural state of Indiana. For more information, email info@carnegiecenter.org.
Visitors to the Carnegie Center can pick up a free Earth Day Bag kit while supplies last. Decorate this natural canvas bag with an Earth Day message using the markers provided or with other art materials you have. These canvas tote bags are good for recycling, carrying books or art supplies and are a great alternative to plastic bags.
For more information contact the Carnegie Center for Arts & History at 812-944-7336.
Community Action of Southern Indiana
Community Action of Southern Indiana’s annual meeting will be Wednesday, April 28 at noon via Zoom. The meeting will include entertainment, remarks from CASI Executive Director Phil Ellis, an overview of CASI programs, and the swearing in of the 2021–2022 officers of the CASI board of directors.
“At the Annual Meeting we will recap how CASI is overcoming the challenges of COVID-19 to continue to carry out its mission,” said Ellis. “We will also look at the future and discuss how Community Action of Southern Indiana will continue to expand its services and how it will use its new offices in the old Spring Hill School building to better serve the Community.”
People are encouraged to register for the virtual CASI annual meeting at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/148256618537.
Outside Craft Fair
Southern Indiana Rehab Hospital, 3104 Blackiston Blvd., New Albany, will have a free outside craft fair, 11 a.m. to 4:30 pm., Friday, May 7. For more information contact Laurie Stout at 812-941-8300.
Corydon historic programs
Corydon Capitol State Historic Site will offer five special programs this spring and summer dealing with subjects as diverse as beekeeping and Victorian architecture.
The events begin May 11 with Homeschool at the Capitol and continue with Beekeeping with Kelsey Gerhardt (May 22), Victorian Architecture (June 19), Dinner with Governor Hendricks (July 10) and Corydon Capital Day (July 17).
Registration for the programs is available online at indianamuseum.org/corydon, by calling 812-738-4890, or at the door pending availability.
• Homeschool at the Capitol (ages 5-14) 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., May 11, $8 per child. Explore Indiana’s first state capitol building, play pioneer games, create your own constitution and more. Registration required by May 7.
• Beekeeping with Kelsey Gerhardt (ages 13 and older), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., May 22, $35 per person. Find out at this workshop with Kelsey Gerhardt, a fourth-generation beekeeper, what you need to know to start and maintain your own hive. Learn about the cost of investment, where to buy supplies, how to attract bees and about bee-friendly planting. Registration required by May 15.
• Victorian Architecture (ages 13 and older) 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., June 19, $5 per person. Discover what makes Victorian architecture so unique and why this style still inspires builders today. Registration required by June 18.
• Dinner with Governor Hendricks (ages 21 and older), 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 10, $50 per person. Attendees will experience food and entertainment true to the time when William Hendricks served as the third state governor. Registration required by June 30.
• Corydon Capital Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 17, free event. Step back in time during Corydon Capital Day. Experience demonstrations, enjoy live entertainment, try your hand at old-fashioned games and shop vendors and an outdoor food court. Be sure to be at Indiana’s first state capitol building at 2 p.m. to find out what it takes to create a constitution.
Hawk Alfredson artwork at Jeff library
The artwork of International Artist Hawk Alfredson is now on display at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library and will continue until Monday, May 31, 2021.
Swedish-born Alfredson’s painting style has been labeled as Surrealism, Magic Realism, Symbolist and Fantastic art and even Pansurrealism. The Tim Faulkner Gallery in Louisville, KY exhibits his work on an ongoing basis.
Alfredson moved to New York City in 1995 and lived and painted there in the historic Chelsea Hotel. In addition to Alfredson, the hotel has been the home of numerous artists, writers, and musicians through the years. The Chelsea Girls, which can be found at the library, is a work of historical fiction released in 2019 and written by nationally bestselling author Fiona Davis. Her novel brings the Chelsea Hotel to life for Alfredson and the artistically creative ones who settled there before him.
The exhibit will be available during normal hours of operation in the second-floor gallery of the main library at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
ServSafe food class, exam
Indiana law requires certification of one food handler per food establishment. To help meet this requirement, Purdue Extension Service is offering the ServSafe Food Manager One-day Class and Examination.
ServSafe is a nationally recognized program developed by the foodservice industry dedicated to helping the restaurateur prevent foodborne illness potentials. ServSafe is the most universally recognized and accepted course by state, county and municipal health authorities that require sanitation training of foodservice managers.
The one-day class is scheduled for Friday, May 21, 2021 at Purdue Polytechnic Bldg., 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany and is hosted by Purdue Extension Floyd County. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Class time is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with exam at 4:45 p.m.
The cost is $165 for training, book and exam; $115 for training and exam (no book); or $65 for exam only with proctor.
Pre-register by May 13 to ensure timely delivery of study manual. Register at https://www.cvent.com/d/cjqcv8. More information is available at extension.purdue.edu or by calling Floyd County Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.