Purdue Polytechnic Institute open house
Purdue Polytechnic Institute New Albany is hosting an Open House, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 10.
The community will be able to see the college’s classrooms and labs, as well as see student projects and learn about the college’s STEM-related degrees. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with Purdue faculty, students and staff to discuss how project-based learning in Purdue’s state-of-the-art facilities results in a successful career. A Purdue degree can be earned locally.
Purdue Polytechnic Institute New Albany is part of the world-class Purdue Polytechnic Institute at Purdue University. Registration is required. The link is https://polytechnic.purdue.edu/new-albany/open-house. Masks and social distancing will be in effect.
The college is in the Purdue Technology Center building at the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana at Charlestown Road and I-265 in New Albany.
Zoom Women's History Month
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville, will host a Zoom program in recognition of Women’s History Month, 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, March 12. Special guests will be Lynne Keasling and Jeanne Burke.
Lynne Keasling, a Harrison County Genealogist, will present “100 Years of Women Voting.” In her research, Keasling discovered papers of the Registration of Women Voters in 1922 and her talk will center on that discovery.
Jeanne Burke, Clark County Historian, will talk about The Clark County Museum, Inc. Formed in 2008 and incorporated in 2009, the museum’s collection ranges from the era of Native Americans to the present.
Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent to the participant to join the program.
For more information on this program, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Zoom Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a Zoom program for patrons who would like to learn about Essential Oils, 2 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
Could you use a little extra TLC after the winter months? Learn which essential oils to use and how to use them. The class will be about 30 minutes, with about 10 minutes for Q&A.
Presenter Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness for many years and she has a heart and passion for helping others discover healthy and affordable options for themselves and their pets. She also actively coaches and teaches others in her local community and across the United States.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy at sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent via Lundy to join the class.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call (812) 285-8609.
Come help ‘wrangle weeds’
It is about time to work in our gardens and get outside and enjoy our parks, therefore, it’s time to wrangle a few invasive plants (aka weeds). And what better way to do that, than in a group, which can make a bigger impact. That is the essence of a Weed Wrangle. A gathering of folks (experts and non-experts) to learn about and remove invasive plants.
Weed Wrangles started a couple of years ago in Nashville, Tennessee. They began as one-day events to help “rescue public parks and green spaces from invasive species through hands-on removal.” They were a hit and quickly spread to other cities in Tennessee and then other states. Wrangles are now in Indiana, and the Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP) is hosting one.
The CCHIRP Wrangle will take place Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Charlestown State Park. Those interested will meet at the head of Trail #3, and remove invasives along that trail. The event will be led by an expert in invasive species management who will provide education on invasive plant ID, and tips on invasive management before beginning.
Volunteers (no experience necessary, all ages welcome). Those interested are asked to RSVP, but last-minute walk-ins are welcome. Dress appropriately for the weather, bring gloves to protect your hands and sturdy boots are recommended. Face masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Bring your own supply of water and snacks. Follow the directional signs at the main gate once you enter the park.
To RSVP, or for more information, contact the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) office at 812-256-2330, ext. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.