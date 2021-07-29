Grind 5K
The eighth annual Grind 5k will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 at historic Beck’s Mill, 4433 S. Beck’s Mill Rd. in Salem.
Online registration is now available at www.runreg.com and mail-in paper registration is available at www.friendsofbecksmill.com event page (must be postmarked by Aug. 31). Same-day registration will begin at 7:30 and ends at 8:30 a.m.
The cost is $25 and includes breakfast by Shady Patch, snacks and drinks before and after the race. Grind T-shirts will be available to purchase on race day.
All proceeds support the 213-year-old mill site’s upkeep and maintenance.
Both run and walk will have a 9 a.m. start time. Awards will be given out to both runners and walkers. Awards for runners will be based on top three male/female age groups finishers and male and female overall will receive an award. Walk awards will be the top three overall male and female finishers. Door prizes will be given away as well from many local businesses. Results will be posted on the Grind 5k facebook event page. For questions, call 812-883-5147.
Movie in the Park
The Clarksville Parks Department will sponsor Movie in the Park, Friday, Aug. 6 at sundown, at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold due to COVID concerns.
The movie will be “The Mighty Ducks.”
The movie on Sept. 3 will be “Raya and the Last Dragon” at about 8:15 p.m. and the final movie of the season “Jurassic Park” will be Friday Oct. 1 at about 7:30 p.m.
Urban Wildlife Workshop
Ever wonder who to call to get help with a squirrel, raccoon, opossum, skunk, or groundhog? Join Purdue Extension Floyd County and Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District for an Urban Wildlife Workshop. This informative workshop will show how to deal with nuisance animals in an urban setting. A Conservation Officer with Department of Natural Resources will be on hand to answer questions, as well as Purdue Extension ANR Educator, Gina Anderson.
The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Purdue Technology Center, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. To reserve a spot, call 812-948-5470 by Aug. 9.
Fall Into Stories
Floyd County 4-H presents Fall Into Stories, a weekend workshop for book lovers, Aug. 27 — 29 at the Purdue Polytechnic Campus, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. If you are a student in grades 3 through 6 and love to read, tell stories or write your own stories, this class is for you. During the class you will do bookish crafts, create writing activities and read. You will have a chance to share about your favorite books and maybe get a few book recommendations.
• Session 1: Aug. 27, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Making a Book Journal
• Session 1: Aug. 28, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Storytelling
• Session 3: Aug. 29, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Creative Writing
The cost is $5 for 4-H members and $10 for non-members (includes 4-H program fees). Deadline for registration is Aug. 20 with payment due at registration. Payment will be accepted via cash or check made payable to Purdue CES Ed Fund.
For more information call 812-948-5470 or email davidskm@purdue.edu
Kentucky Wesleyan College
Kentucky Wesleyan College, Owensboro, KY, awarded Bachelor of Science degrees to three Clark County residents.
Clarksville: Ian Francisco, Fitness and Sports Management.
Jeffersonville: Joseph Burke, Communication Arts; Ian Ellis, Exercise Science.
