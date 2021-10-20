FRIDAY EVENTS
Drive-thru Chili Supper
Cook Memorial Methodist Church, 1025 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a drive-thru chili supper, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22. The menu will be chili, hot dog and dessert for $7. Extra chili will be available.
Movie in the Park
The City of Charlestown is the location for a Movie in the Park, 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 — a Halloween-themed movie "Goosebumps" starring Jack Black. Greenway Park along Market Street will host the event on the big screen. All are invited to view the family-friendly film.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Flag Disposal Ceremony
The Forty and Eight Veterans Organization at 221 Albany St., New Albany, will sponsor a flag disposal ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 23 at noon. Guest speaker will be Mayor Jeff Gahan. This event is open to the public.
Depot Days
A new venue offers a destination for arts and entertainment in downtown Jeffersonville. The Depot in NoCo Arts & Cultural District, 701 Michigan Avenue, serves as an art market and concert venue. Depot Days will be Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Depot Days will continue on Saturdays, Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13. Artists will will rotate each Saturday.
October Fest at Beck's Mill
Oktoberfest at the Beck's Mill, 4433 S. Becks Mill Rd., Salem, will be Saturday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The mill is seeking craft and flea market vendors to set up in the parking lot area. Set-up is at 9 a.m. and is free, a good day donation jar will be passed around.
The Cornmeal Bake-off will be during Oktoberfest. The dish must include 1/2 cup of Beck's Mill cornmeal (white or yellow), displayed in a nonreturnable dish and the recipe must be included. Drop-off will be between 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the parking lot and judging will be at noon. For more information, call Judy at 812-883-5147 or go to www.friendsofbecksmill.org.
Clark County Homemakers Fall Bazaar
The Clark County Extension Homemaker Fall Bazaar will be Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 4-H Community Building at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown. There will be fall items, holiday items, booths, baked goods and flea market items. Come look for bargains and enjoy a lunch of homemade soups and hot dogs. The bazaar is a fund-raiser for the Extension Homemakers and proceeds go to help support the 4-H program and other charities.
ZOOM Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual "Make Over Your Medicine Cabinet" essential oils class Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. In this class, find out which essential oils and natural products can help you be your own best advocate for health and wellness. The instructor will go over how to use essential oils, some of their physical and emotional benefits, and why you should have them in your medicine cabinet.
Wellness Advocate and Joy Coach Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and in her home for eight years. In the past six years, she has taught classes and workshops so everyone can confidently use essential oils for their family and pets.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy: sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Mount Saint Francis Festival
Mount St. Francis Festival, will be Saturday, Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. with the gates open at 4:30 p.m. Performers include Blakeley Burger, 5:30 p.m.; Ben Sollee, 6:45 p.m. and Hot Sauce Brass Band, 8 p.m. The festival will be on the grounds of Mount Saint Francis, 101 St. Anthony Dr, Mount Saint Francis.
Tickets are $25 per person and all proceeds benefit Mount Saint Frances Center for Spirituality. Food and drink will be available from Fistful of Tacos, Falls City Brewing Company, 502 Winery and Dogebean.
Farmers Markets
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square), New Albany.
Floyds Knobs
Floyd County Farmers Market, Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next to Landmark Dental Care at 411 Lafollette Station off Lawrence Banet Rd/Hwy 150, Exit 119.
In addition to the regular booth, Crafter's and Market booths will be open, along with a chance to win the Market Basket.
Oct. 31 Trick-or-Treating at the Market, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No Costume needed, all Ages welcome. Sensory friendlier items available, wheelchair accessible, free parking. Booth decorating contest, vote for your favorite "Booth Decorating. Winner announced at 1:10 p.m. Drawing for Market Basket (must be present to win Drawing at 1 p.m.
Further details or questions, email floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
Charlestown
Charlestown Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Sellersburg
Sellersburg Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wilkerson Park, 316 E. Utica St., Sellersburg.
OTHER EVENTS
Purdue Extension to offer “Get WalkIN” program
Walking is a popular form of physical activity and good for your health. Only half of all American adults get the recommended amount of physical activity. Lack of physical activity is directly related to the occurrence of adult obesity and overweight. Regular physical activity can lower risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, depression, and falls in older adults. Walking is an excellent way for most people to increase their physical activity. It is an easy way to start and maintain a physically active lifestyle. Walking is accessible to almost anyone, does not require specific skills or fancy workout clothes and equipment.
Need some motivation to get started but don't have time to attend a class? Get WalkIN' is a free, e-mail-based walking program offered through Purdue Extension in Floyd County. The program starts Nov. 1, 2021. Participants can sign up, walk on their own and receive e-mailed support and information. Participants will complete two short online surveys. Anyone who is 18 years and older may enroll. To register, email bjharlan@purdue.edu by Oct. 25, 2021. If you need more information, email Janet Steffens, Extension Educator, at jsteffens@purdue.edu or call 812-948-5470.
Floyd County Historical Society
The October meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street. Steve Wiser will present the program "Louisville 2035: Updated." He is a lifelong Louisvillian and received a Bachelor's of Architecture in 1980. He was one of the original "Young Architects" of the American Institute of Architects in 1989 and has received the 'Oberwarth Award,' which is AIA Kentucky's highest honor. He has also received the "Founders Award" from the Louisville Historical League.
Wiser is the author of numerous books on Louisville architecture. Due to a scheduling conflict he is presenting his program in October rather than originally scheduled for November. Kraig McNutt will present his program originally scheduled for October in November.
Due to Covid-19, masks are strongly recommended. The program is free and open to the public. Fore more information, go to the website at FCHSIN.org.
Voice and Vino at the Casino returns to Live Performances
LifeSpan Resources annual Voice and Vino at the Casino will be live this year at Caesars of Southern Indiana on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the program and dinner beginning around 6:15 p.m. In addition to a wine pull and wine tasting that has been held at Caesars of Southern Indiana over the past years, the 2021 event will also feature a silent auction, a raffle and eight local performers all battling to bring home the Voice and Vino Trophy and have bragging rights for raising the most money for LifeSpan Resources.
All monies raised will go to support the services offered by LifeSpan Resources, a non-profit agency serving the elderly and those with disabilities in the southern Indiana area. The agency's mission is promoting independent living for people of all ages.
For more information, become a sponsor or to purchase a table at the event, you can go to LifeSpan Resources' website at www.lsr14.org or call LifeSpan Resources Director of Development, Melissa Richardson at 812-206-7960.
ZOOM Introduction and Conversation about the Paranormal
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a talk on the paranormal, 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28. Speaker will be Courtney M. Block, Reference, Instruction, and User Engagement Librarian at Indiana University Southeast. She is the author of the book entitled Researching the Paranormal: How to Find Reliable Information about Parapsychology, Ghosts, Astrology, Cryptozoology, Near-Death Experiences, and More. After her presentation, which will include information on haunted locations in downtown Jeffersonville, Block will open the program up to general questions and encourage others to share their own paranormal experiences.
Once registered for this event, a Zoom link will be sent to you. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Holiday Auction
Theta Iota Chapter of Phi Beta Psi Sorority annual Holiday Auction will be Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., at American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The evening will include a live auction. Refreshments will be available. Come enjoy a fun evening while raising money for cancer research.
Hallelujah Carnival
Resurrection Life Church, 2804 Blackiston Mill Rd., Clarksville, will sponsor a Hallelujah Carnival, 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 on the church grounds. This is designed to be a safe and fun time for the entire family and everything is free. Lots of candy, games, bouncies, food and prizes.
