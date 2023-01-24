NAHS Hall of Fame accepting nominations
The New Albany High School Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for the 2023 induction ceremony. Nomination forms can be picked up at the school entrance. Nominations remain active for up to five years.
Those being nominated must be graduates of New Albany, or made an outstanding contribution to the school as a teacher, coach, administrator or supportive member of the community. Nominees must be out of high school for a minimum of 10 years.
Celebrating Black History month
Second Baptist will celebrate Black History month every Sunday in the month of February. Located at 300 East Main Street, New Albany, the church congregation will celebrate Black History Moments presented every Sunday during morning worship. Online Conference Line 978 990-5000 #236228.
The Black History moments will consist of persons or families involved with the history of Second Baptist Church from 1867 to now.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. All alumni are welcome.
World War ll Round Table
The World War ll Round Table group will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Social hour begins at 9 a.m.
Larry Bothe will talk about the Freeman Army Air Field Museum in Seymour. Military veterans, history buffs and the general public are invited to attend. For more information call 812-246-4983.
Music at Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of live music with Dean Heckel, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
