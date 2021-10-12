FRIDAY EVENTS
Stand-Up Comedy
The Friends and Alumni of Boy Scout Troop 4007 in Sellersburg will have its 1st Annual Stand-Up Comedy Fundraiser Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The night kicks off with happy hour at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., and the show at 8 p.m. The show is rated PG-18 and is open to every adult 21 and older.
The fundraiser will be at the New Albany Elks Lodge, 426 Pearl Street, New Albany. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.dannybrowning.com/laughingdad, or by calling Bryce at 502-931-2136. Seating is limited and guests are encouraged to get tickets in advance.
Kitties and Cocktail Halloween Edition
Animal Protection Association is one of the only all volunteer no-kill cat shelters in the Southern Indiana and Louisville area. Founded in 1999, APA is celebrating 22 years of saving lives.
To mark the event, APA is hosting Kitties and Cocktails at the Calumet Club — Halloween Edition. The event will be Friday, Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the club, 1614 E. Spring Street, New Albany.
The cost is $45 per person or $320 for a table of eight and can be purchased at APA’s website at www.apa-pets.org under the Events tab. Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Community Yard Sale
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS at 925 Vincennes St., will hold a community yard sale Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. People can rent a space to sell their items for just $10. Call 479-883-2331 to reserve a spot or for more information. The event will be in the church basement if it rains.
Autumn on the River
Autumn on the River will be Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at School House Square, Second Street and Bethlehem Road in Bethlehem. The location is only a brief walk to the Bethlehem riverfront with a beautiful view of the Ohio River.
A parade will be at 2 p.m. Saturday. The weekend will feature vendor booths, live music and a variety of food booths.
Zoom introduction to Medicare
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual introduction to Medicare, 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16. Matthew Wiegman from Senior Source Insurance will be presenting a virtual Introduction to Medicare. This program is designed for those individuals who are interested in enrolling for Medicare or need more information about it. He will discuss the enrollment period as well as the different parts of Medicare (hospital, medical, prescription) and the types of supplemental coverage that is available. He will also answer any questions from those in attendance.
To register for this event, email or call Wiegman at: matthewwiegman@seniorsourceinsurance.com or 502- 645-4730. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
National Fossil Day
National Fossil Day will be observed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Autumn on the River
Autumn on the River will be Sunday, Oct. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at School House Square, Second Street and Bethlehem Road in Bethlehem. The location is only a brief walk to the Bethlehem riverfront with a beautiful view of the Ohio River.
The afternoon will include vendor booths, live music and a variety of food booths.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, just for kids, 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Farmers Markets
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square), New Albany.
Floyds Knobs
Floyd County Farmers Market, Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next to Landmark Dental Care at 411 Lafollette Station off of Lawrence Banet Rd/Hwy 150, Exit 119.
Charlestown
Charlestown Farmers Market is Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Sellersburg
Sellersburg Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wilkerson Park, 316 E. Utica St., Sellersburg.
OTHER EVENTS
Clark's Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown.The meeting is open to the public.
Laura Renwick, Community Preservation Specialist for the Southern Regional Office of Indiana Landmarks, will present “Hidden Gems of Indiana.”
This program is a virtual travelogue highlighting historic places across the state worth a visit, from the quirky to the sublime: small towns, neighborhoods, restaurants, shops, parks, cemeteries, scenic drives, museums and more.
For more Information contact Sue Koetter 812-294-4080; cell: 502-386-8885 or Donna Hart 812-256-5777.
Bring your mask. The library recommends masks indoors, but not required.
Floyd County 4-H sponsoring a Community Tour
Floyd County 4-H is sponsoring a Community Tour at Sam Peden Community Park, 3037 Grant Line Rd., New Albany. The purpose of the tours is to inform those interested what 4-H is all about and what the different clubs have to offer.
The tour will be Tuesday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m., tour led by Bailando Llama Club.
Floyd County 4-H Makerspace
Floyd County 4-H is sponsoring Marketspace, a kickoff to the new 4-H program year, Thursday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany. Have fun with technology at the library and learn about the Floyd County 4-H program.
The event is free to the public. Programs are available for all school-aged youth and volunteering opportunities for adults are also available.
For more information call the Floyd County Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
Drive-Thru Chili Supper
Cook Memorial Methodist Church, 1025 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a drive-thru chili supper, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22.
The menu will be chili, hot dot and dessert for $7. Extra chili will be available.
Holiday Auction
Theta Iota Chapter of Phi Beta Psi Sorority annual Holiday Auction will be Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., at American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The evening will include a live auction. Refreshments will be available. The evening will raise money for cancer research.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.