Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Harrison, south central Clark, southeastern Floyd, western Nelson, eastern Meade, western Jefferson, northeastern Hardin and Bullitt Counties through 530 PM EDT... At 454 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pioneer Village to 7 miles northeast of Elizabethtown. Movement was north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Shepherdsville, Pioneer Village, Hollyvilla and Minor Lane Heights around 500 PM EDT. South Park View, Okolona, Fairdale and Highview around 505 PM EDT. Audubon Park, West Buechel, Watterson Park, Lynnview, Poplar Hills, Newburg and Buechel around 510 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Shively, Seneca Gardens, Parkway Village, Strathmoor Village, Kingsley, Strathmoor Manor, Bellewood, Brownsboro Village, Druid Hills, St. Dennis, Louisville, Rolling Fields, Riverwood, Mockingbird Valley, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Valley Station and Pleasure Ridge Par. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH