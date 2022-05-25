World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, May 27, at Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing hour begins at 9 a.m. Cliff Burnstein will talk about “Okinawa and the end of World War II.”
All are invited to attend. For more information call 812-246-4983.
Sellersburg American Legion evening of music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, will sponsor an evening of music with Matt Williams, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, May 27, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Abbey Road on the River
Abbey Road on the River will be May 27-30 at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
The 2022 Abbey on the River is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the festival.
Charlestown Family Activity Park
Opening day at the Charlestown Family Activities Park is Saturday, May 28. New additions to the park for 2022 include outdoor games, video games, cornhole, and selling ice cream at concessions. Favorite activities such as the splash pad, pirate playground, and roller skating return while the mini-golf course has new obstacles to overcome on several holes.
Park operation hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Rates are as follows: free for ages 2 and younger, $2 for ages 3-5 and $5 for ages 6-and up. Located at 1000 Park Street, the Family Activities Park party rooms are available for rental as well. For more information, go to www.CharlestownParks.com or call 812-256-3422.
Bicentennial Park Concert series
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series will begin on Friday evening May 27 and continue for 10 weeks on Fridays. Each show will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May through August in New Albany’s historic, downtown Bicentennial Park at the corner of Spring Street and Pearl Street. These events are free and open to music lovers of all ages.
This Friday will feature Sheryl Rouse and Unlimited with Tyrone Cotton and next Friday, June 3, Johnny Berry and the Outliers with The Get Down.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library welcomes adults 18 and older to a Feature Film Series, 2 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at the Jeffersonville library at 211 East Court Avenue. The film follows a son as he completes an elaborate “to-do” list to receive his inheritance.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5635.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Star Valley Strawberry Festival
Star Valley Strawberry Festival will be from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at Borden Community Park, E. Main St., Borden. A family-friendly event with something for everyone.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., Saturday, May 28, Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Outdoor Music Concert
Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a free outdoor music concert, 7 to 8 p.m., Saturday, May 28 on the Community Music Alliance lawn. Guest will be Joann Bellanova. (Rain date is June 4)
Family History Research for Beginners, Part 2
Those interested in learning more about genealogy are invited to attend a meeting at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 28, at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library offering many helpful resources, many online and most at no charge.
Learn where to start to create your family tree and explore the past though United States census records. This is an especially exciting time for census research, as the 1950 census individual results became available to researchers this year. Recent census results are a gold mine of information for family historians.
Join Diane Stepro, Family and Local History Librarian, in the Center Program Room at the Jeffersonville Library, 211 E. Court Avenue. This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons. Family researchers of all skill levels are welcome. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5630.
Kids Create at the Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to Kids Create on Saturday, May 28, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Clarksville location. Kids Create is a monthly program for children in grades K-5 that focuses on STEAM skills. This month participants will put their engineering skills to the test in the “Stack ‘em up Challenge.” This challenge will require teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving. Please register for this event. Children in grades K-2 must have a parent or guardian accompany them.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Clarksville Memorial Day Observance
The Town of Clarksville will continue its tradition of honoring our fallen service members with a special Memorial Day Celebration, Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Place Memorial, 2000 Broadway, Clarksville, located behind Clarksville’s Town Hall.
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
The Summer/Fall Farmers Market will open June 4 and continue through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market, June 7 through Oct. 25, will be from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, Allison Lane, Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer season will continue through Oct. 1.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, May 28 through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs. Located next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Memorial Day Celebration in Sellersburg
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a Memorial Day program, Monday, May 30 beginning at 11 a.m. at Wilkerson Park in downtown Sellersburg.
Following the program will be an afternoon celebration at the Sellersburg American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. A free lunch will be served. All are invited to attend.
New Albany Veterans Day programs
Veterans of Foreign War Post 1693 of New Albany, will sponsor a memorial service, 11 a.m., Monday, May 30, at New Albany Plaza, Market St., New Albany. American Legion Post 28, New Albany, American Legion Post 35, New Albany and Floyd Knobs American Legion Post 42 will also participate in the program.
American Legion Post 28, New Albany, will sponsor a Memorial Day program and wreath ceremony at National Cemetery, 1943 Ekin Ave., New Albany, Monday, May 30 at 2 p.m. Floyds Knobs American Legion Post 42 will also participate in the wreath ceremony
Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a Memorial Day program, 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Wilkerson Park, N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Following the program an afternoon celebration will be at the Sellersburg American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. A free lunch will be served. All are invited to attend.
Workshop on Inspections for Septic Systems
The 14-Mile Creek Watershed Improvement Project, a part of the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), will host an informational meeting Thursday, June 2, focusing on the importance of having septic system inspections as a part the property transfer process.
The meeting will take place at the Clark County 4-H Center, 9608 Hwy. 62, Charlestown, in the Community Building and will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Kyle Nix, vice-president of the Indiana Onsite Wastewater Professionals Association will be the featured speaker.
David Trotter, Watershed Coordinator with Clark County SWCD, said that many buying homes at this time are “new” homeowners and with the excitement of a first-time home purchase are unaware of the waste treatment system they are also purchasing. “Lenders regularly require a home inspection before finalizing home loans but these rarely include an inspection of the septic system by a qualified professional. The purpose of this meeting is to make the various parties involved in property transfers aware of the importance of septic inspections at the point of sales to avoid unforeseen expenses for the new homeowner.”
The cost to replace or repair a home’s septic system varies depending on the home size and type of system being installed or repaired. Repairing a septic tank can cost upward of $3,000 but replacing a faulty or damaged tank can carry a price tag of $1,500 to $2,000 for the tank plus the cost of removing the old tank for well over $5,000. If a new drain or leach field is needed, the cost could be as much as $10,000 to $15,000, and that doesn’t include soil testing, system design, any necessary land or landscape clearing and final inspection fees.
Trotter went on to say that the reason for the Watershed Improvement Project’s involvement with sponsorship of this project was for an improvement of water quality throughout the region. An open invitation is extended to realtors, builders, lenders, installers and individual homebuyers to attend this informational meeting. People planning to attend should contact the Clark County SWCD at 812-256-2330, ext. 3 or Trotter at david.trotter@in.nacdnet.net so adequate plans can be made or with questions about the program.
Animal Tales at Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring Animal Tales on Friday, June 3, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Clarksville location. Animal Tales is an educational and entertaining program featuring live animals from all over the world, including birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians. This is a free family event.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Local author meet and greet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring a local author meet and greet on Saturday, June 4, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location with Louisville-based author Daniel Meyer. His new book, “No Bad Ghosts,” was released on May 3, 2022 and is an 80-page children’s book for ages three months to eight years and for those who are eternally young at heart.
Meyer, who is no stranger to the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, made his first appearance at the library upon releasing “True Tales of a Health Inspector.” In 2012, he brought “Gargoyles and Grotesques of the Ohio River Valley” to the library. Several years later and before the pandemic, he honored the library with “Kentucky Haunts.”
After Meyer’s presentation, he will have copies of “No Bad Ghosts” for sale. The cost per book will be $25, and it will be autographed by Meyer.
Itty Bitty Kitty Shower and Block Party
Animal Protection Association (APA), an all-volunteer, no-kill rescue for homeless cats and kittens, invites the public to an afternoon of fun with their newest additions — the 2022 kittens. The Itty Bitty Kitty Shower and Block Party will be Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the APA Shelter, 702 East 11th Street, Jeffersonville.
The Itty Bitty Kitties are in need of: Breeder’s Edge feline milk replacer (powder); Royal Canin Baby Cat Dry Food; Royal Canin Baby Cat Wet Food; Gift Cards (Petsmart, Wal-Mart, Target.)
Annual Shredding Event
First Trinity Baptist Church, 1506 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a shredding event, Saturday, June 4, 9 to 11 a.m. in the church parking lot.
A-Plus Shredding will be on site. Donation starting at $25 minimum.
Monarch Festival
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will jointly sponsor the Monarch Festival 2022. On June 4 from noon to 8 p.m., the annual Monarch Festival and Art Fair will be on the grounds of Mount St Francis, 101 St. Anthony Dr., Mt. St. Francis, IN.
It will be a day filled with live entertainment, butterflies, food, and art.This event is free and open to the public.
Clark Memorial Health Fair and Car Show
Clark Memorial Health 2022 Health Fair and Car Show will be Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville,
Clark Memorial and community partners will offer information and resources for the entire family, including women’s, men’s and children’s health, mental health, wellness and prevention, chronic disease management and healthy lifestyle education.
Screenings will include blood pressure checks, cholesterol and diabetes. A food truck will be on site as well as a Farmers Market. The morning will include lots of giveaways. No appointment necessary but must be at least 18 years old for screenings.
For more information call 812-283-2101 or go to ClarkMemorial.org.
Charlestown Library Summer Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registrations for the Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years old) and K-5th Grade Summer Art Programs. These programs will be for four weeks in June beginning June 6.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041.
