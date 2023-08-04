Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two Toddler Storytimes this month on Thursdays, Aug. 10 and 24, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Clarksville location. This structured storytime is the perfect blend of learning, fun, and movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. This program is for children 4 and younger and their caregivers.
For more information, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
Small Steps to a Healthier Diet Program
Are you looking to make small, manageable changes to improve your diet and overall health? LifeSpring and Purdue Extension are partnering to provide this free program. Topics include nutrition label basics, portion control tips, healthy ingredient substitutions, and a cooking demonstration and tasting! Register from the calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
• New Washington Library: Thursday, Aug. 10, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Charlestown Library: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Henryville Library: Thursday, Aug. 17, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Borden Library: Thursday, Sept. 7, 5:30-7 p.m.
Clarksville Library Hosting Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to noon at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Food Truck Challenge
Cool cars, tasty eats, and live music from The Rumors make up the City of Charlestown’s inaugural Food Truck Challenge, Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Charlestown City Square, the place for food smells as food trucks compete for a custom championship belt and magnet to display on their truck.
Some of the best food trucks will be competing, with several having ties to Charlestown. Big Nita’s Cheesecake began in Charlestown as a cheesecake truck in the fall of 2021 and has rapidly grown to include a brick and mortar location in Louisville. Among the additional Charlestown locals competing and serving food will be tasty barbecue from Mars Concessions Smokehouse N Grill and New Orleans-style sno-balls from Yello Sno.
Joining the competition will be event co-organizer Justin D’Agostino, owner of the Café Lomez, offering delicious beignets and coffee options. Based in Scottsburg, SpudBank is a favorite in Charlestown, offering yummy loaded potatoes.
The car show cruise-in host is the Backyard Classics. Cars can arrive (no fee) starting at 5 p.m. Food trucks will open their windows at 6 p.m. with music by The Rumors taking place from 6:30 to 8:30.
Chapel Hill Christian Church Homecoming
Chapel Hill Christian Church will be celebrating the 157th year and 122nd Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. worship service. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall.
There will be special music and a memorial service for the members who have passed away this year or are buried in the cemetery.
Please come and worship with us and bring any memories with you. Call 502-551-2143 for any questions.
The church is at 6940 Chapel Hill Road, Borden. It is three miles north on Navilleton Road off Highway 150 in Galena.
Clarksville Historical Society
The Clarksville Historical Society will meet Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:50 p.m., at the Clarksville Library 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
The meeting is open to the public. Those interested in the history of Clarksville are encouraged to attend.
Beginning Genealogy Workshop
Explore your family roots with an introductory genealogy class. A Beginning Genealogy Workshop will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Participants will learn how to conduct basic genealogical research with the guidance of Indiana History Room staff. Topics include where to start, types of resources, and who to ask for help. A portion of the workshop will include an opportunity to use resources for your personal research.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10567578 or by phone at 812-944-8464.
