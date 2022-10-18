Clarksville Library hosting Mommy and Me Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, Oct. 21 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children 6 – 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will also have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
Clarksville Library hosting Crocheting Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you. Learn to work on projects and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach the very basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter bring your projects with you.
Kitties and Cocktails at Black Cat Ball
Animal Protection Association invites all to get in the Halloween spirit and attend the Kitties and Cocktails Black Cat Ball. The event will be 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 at the Calumet Club, 1614 E. Spring St., New Albany.
The cost is $45 per person or $320 for a table of eight. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.apapets.org under the shop tab. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information call 502-438-3699.
OCTOBER CRAFT FESTIVALS
• Sellersburg Craft Market, Saturday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Life Center at Kingdom Life Church, 11515 U.S. 31, Sellersburg
• Green Valley Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Green Valley Elementary School, 2230 Green Valley Rd., New Albany
• American Legion Ladies Auxiliary dessert auction, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 22, at American Legion Post 42 at 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs. All proceeds support breast cancer recovery.
• Autumn Market at Greenville Park, 6455 Buttontown Rd., Greenville, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Saturday, Oct. 29. Vendors, crafts and food. Fundraiser for Blessings in a Backpack. Children may wear costumes and trick or treat at the booths.
• Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
• Christmas Craft Bazaar, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 809 E. Main St., New Albany.
