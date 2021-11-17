In preparation for its presentation requesting Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funding, the Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) will host a public dress rehearsal Monday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Charlestown High School Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.
In the last legislative session, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) was authorized to expend $500 million to regions across the state, to leverage quality of place projects that will result in population growth.
As one of 17 regions vying for up to $50 million in project funding, the Our Southern Indiana RDA is invited in early December to present its regional economic development strategy and READI work plan to an IEDC Review Committee, which will recommend awards from READI funds. This dress rehearsal of the presentation will allow the presenters to practice in front of a live audience and give the public a glimpse into the READI strategy.
Our Southern Indiana RDA’s public dress rehearsal will start with registration/check-in at 4 p.m., and the presentation should begin at 4:30 p.m.
There will also be door prizes given out from around the Region. Prizes include tickets to Salem Speedway, 18 holes at Wooded View Golf Course in Clarksville, a private tour of Origin Park, and many more.
To attend this event, please RSVP by emailing info@oursoinrda.org.
As Dana Huber, chair of the Our Southern Indiana RDA said, “This is our chance as a region, and WE ARE READI!”
According to the IEDC’s Website, READI is “a bold, transformational initiative that will dedicate $500 million in state appropriations to promote strategic investments that will make Indiana a magnet for talent and economic growth.”
Our Southern Indiana RDA is comprised of five counties: Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, Scott, and Washington. These five counties have been collaborating under the RDA since 2017 to improve the quality of place within the region. For more information, go to their website at oursoinrda.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.