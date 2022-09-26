National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees New Albany Chapter will meet Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany.
The featured speaker for this meeting will be Harrison County Veterans Service Officer Tara D. Avis. She will talk about assisting veterans and surviving spouses file claims for any disability connected to military service, for veteran pensions, for additional Federal VA benefits and for Indiana State Veteran benefits.
You do not have to be a NARFE member to attend this meeting. Reservations are not required. For details, call Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Clarksville Library hosting teen science and a snack
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Teen Science and a Snack on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s program is for teens interested in computer coding. Participants will work through a self-paced coding program designed for both beginners and skilled coders. The program offers various coding challenges that will keep coders engaged, learning, and encouraged. This program is for teens in grades 6-12 and requires registration.
Clarksville Library hosting Louisville Astronomical Society program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host the Louisville Astronomical Society on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m at its Clarksville location. Thomas Bibb, a member of the Louisville Astronomical Society, will teach how to use a telescope properly and what to look for in the night sky.
Jeff High Class of 1960 reunion
The 1960 graduates of Jeffersonville are having a Class Reunion on Thursday, Sept. 29 to celebrate 62 years since their graduation. They will gather with old friends as well as meet new ones. The reunion will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Upland Brewery, 707 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville. Casual dress, plentiful hors d'oeuvres, tea, lemonade, cash bar.
World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing will begin at 9 a.m. Phil Bartelt will talk about "The Man Who Never Was."
All welcome. For more information, call 812-246-4983.
Jeffersonville Township Public Library to host a writing workshop
Author Larry D. Sweazy will provide a public writing workshop at the Jeffersonville Library on Friday, Sept. 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sweazy is a multiple-award-winning author of 18 novels, 34 short stories, and more than 80 non-fiction articles and book reviews. He resides in Noblesville with his wife, Rose.
This event is offered as part of the Indiana Humanities’ work with the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards, which honor the best books written by Indiana authors. Awarded every two years, they celebrate Indiana writers, shine a light on the Hoosier state’s literary community, and deepen connections between Indiana writers and readers.
The topic of today’s workshop will be The Writing Life: Starting and Finishing Your Novel. Sweazy says the most challenging part of writing a novel is finishing it. In this interactive workshop, he will share proven tips and help beginning and seasoned writers build the skills they need to complete their books.
This special event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Fallfest 22 with Friday Fish Fry
Cardinal Ritter Council 1221, Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St. in New Albany will sponsor a Fallfest on Sept. 30 featuring the famous Friday Fish Fry.
Lunch drive-thru-only service is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sit-down or carryout available from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Return on Saturday Oct. 1 for Chicken and Dumplings served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dine in or carryout. Proceeds fund Thanksgiving baskets for the less fortunate. For more information call 812-944-0891.
Steamboat Nights this weekend
Jeffersonville’s glow up festival, Steamboat Nights, takes over Big Four Station Park Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct 1, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be plenty of free family fun for everyone.
• Family Fun Zone by Southeast Christian Church
• Rides – LED Train, Giant Slide, Musical Swings
• Selfie Stroll
• Balloon Glimmer
• Face Painting
• Blacklight Arts & Crafts
DJ Slikk will be spinning all your favorite tunes at the Silent Disco
A free concert will be presented both nights starting at 9 p.m. each night
The Crashers (Friday)
Top Shelf (Saturday)
There will also be local food trucks, a Bud Light beer garden and cocktails by Number Juan Tequila.
Harvest Homecoming Parade
Harvest Homecoming officially begins Saturday, Oct. 1 with a morning hike and then opening ceremonies at 2:30 p.m. The parade will be along Vincennes, Spring and Bank streets starting at 3 p.m. The celebration continues until Oct. 9 and includes rides, musical entertainment, children’s events, craft and food booths and much, much more. Though there is no admission, there is a nominal fee for some rides, events, and food. See Friday's News and Tribune for a special Harvest Homecoming section with listings of the activities and booths and watch www.newsandtribune and the daily newspaper for more information.
Chapel Hill Christian Church
Chapel Hill Christian Church, 6940 Chapel Hill Rd., Galena, will sponsor a bake sale with pies, cakes, breads, persimmon puddings, cookies and chili, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the church.
Sellersburg American Legion events
American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a classics Car Club Show, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 1. Car show entry fee is $10.
The New Washington State Bank Fun Bus will hand out free ice cream to kids of all ages from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. American Legion Riders will host a poker run/ride with kickstands up at 12:30 p.m. riding to Salem, Milltown and Elizabeth American Legions. Cost is $10 per person. Poker run, an additional $5 per hand. Return to the Sellersburg Post at 4 p.m. Monies raised goes to Operation Comfort Warriors.
Live music by Outbreak, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and The Jukebox Band, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. a Street Dance will be held with a food, beer and wine garden.
First Presbyterian offers Blessing of the Animals
Area residents are invited to bring animals they love to a Blessing of the Animals at First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville at 4 p.m. Oct. 2. The event will take place outdoors, near the playground at the church, 222 Walnut Street.
“The service emphasizes celebrating the bond of love and respect that animals have with their owners, and that humans have with all of creation,” Rev. Eric Wright of First Presbyterian Church said.
For the safety of animals and people, all animals should be restrained – on a leash or in a carrier, for example. Donations are not expected, and casual dress is encouraged.
In case of rain, the event will be moved indoors.
Special Music Event
Songwriter and musician Sarah Hart is one of the leading figures in Catholic contemporary music today. She will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Albany, 1752 Scheller Lane, for two evenings of "Love and Renewal: A Special Event of Music and Inspiration" Sunday and Monday, Oct. 2 and 3, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The evening events will be dynamic presentations featuring song, storytelling, and prayer — part concert, part captivating speaker, and part quiet introspection. These entertaining and insightful evenings will have something valuable for all ages to take away. There is no need to sign up, and each evening is free of charge to attend. All are welcome, regardless of parish or church affiliation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.