Orthopedic surgeon joins Baptist Health Group
Orthopedic surgeon Thomas Schlierf, MD, has joined the Baptist Health Medical Group and is serving patients at offices in New Albany and Louisville.
Dr. Schlierf specializes in joint replacements, hips, knees, shoulders, total hip replacement and hip arthroscopy. He also treats diseases of the musculoskeletal system including sports injuries, degenerative and congenital diseases.
He is a graduate of Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and completed orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He also completed Adult Reconstruction fellowship at Southern Joint Replacement Institute in Nashville.
He has received numerous honors including the Dr. Franklin D. Shuler Orthopedic Surgery Scholarship; Marshall University School of Medicine Academic Scholarship; Community Service Recognition Award, Marshall University; and Dean’s List at the University of Louisville.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Schlierf at the New Albany office, 2125 State St., Suite 5, call 812.944.2663.
Red Ball Recycling Moving
Red Ball Recycling is moving to a larger location at 200 Willinger Lane, Jeffersonville on June 1. The existing Clarksville location at 1045 Sames Road is closing to make way for Origin Park.
“Moving a Scrap Metal processing facility is not something you want to do too many times in your life,” said Brian Donaghy, owner of Red Ball Recycling. “But we are really excited to do it because we have outgrown our current location as far as buildings and infrastructure are concerned.”
“We believe our new location will help us service our current customer base and allow us to continue to grow as we have for the past seven years,” he said.
“I would personally like to thank everyone from our loyal customers to our dedicated team members for their continued dedication and support. We plan on making our Jeffersonville location the area’s largest and most customer-friendly scrap recycling facility,” Donaghy said.
The company will have a Grand Opening Customer Appreciation Cookout Tuesday June 1, 2021, featuring free food and hats. Red Ball Recycling is open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.- 5p.m. and Saturday 7:30.a.m.-noon.
Youth Summer Reading Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library 2021 Summer Reading Club, “Tails and Tales,” will begin June 1 and continue through July 31. This is an all-age summer learning/fun program.
The Summer Reading Club is designed to combat the “Summer Slide,” in which children and teens experience a learning loss over the summer break from school.
The SRC keeps young minds active through reading and educational activities throughout the summer. Along with reading and learning components, the library is planning in-person and virtual programs.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer the Cultural Pass to youth again this summer. The Cultural Pass is an initiative to promote art and culture and improve summer learning in the community.
The Pass is valid for a one-time general admission at each participating venue and is valid from June 1 to Aug. 8, 2021.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 Cultural Pass Committee has created three models for venues to participate: In-person general admission, virtual programs, and Cultural Pass Day, which are outdoor events at locations across the Greater Louisville area. The Pass is free to youth ages 0 – 21.
This summer, get ready for a Story Safari with Page Turner Animal Adventures! We have virtual shows, stories, animations, songs, crafts, games, and recipes inspired by all types of animals. This program will begin on June 14 and continue for five days a week for six weeks.
Goshen College Dean’s List
Claire Rauck, of Sellersburg, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Goshen College this spring with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting with a minor in Business. Members of the Goshen College Class of 2021 were honored during the college’s 123rd commencement ceremony, virtual and in-person, on April 25 on the Goshen, Indiana campus.
Southern New Hampshire University Honors
Eric Nunn of Clarksville has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 Dean’s List. The winter term is from January to May. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.
Southern New Hampshire University students from Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties also were named to the Winter 2021 President’s List.
They include Ronald Shelton of Clarksville; Chonda Loder of Sellersburg; Heather Mangas of New Albany; Amanda Simmons of Clarksville; Jacinta Dale of Jeffersonville; Cheyenne Hammill of Lanesville; Benjamin Jones of Jeffersonville; Travis Mason of Georgetown; Monika Henderson of New Albany; Sherrie Hubler of Elizabeth.
Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, NH, is a private, nonprofit institution.
Car Show
Down Syndrome of Louisville, serving Kentucky and Indiana, will sponsor a car show, Saturday, May 22 at Jim Butner Auto, 125 W. Lewis & Clark Pkwy., Clarksville.
Registration will be from 8 a.m. to noon with judging starting at 10 a.m.. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Registration fee is $25. The owners of the first 100 vehicles will receive a show T-shirt, dash plaque and a goody bag.
The free event is open to the public. Rain date will be June 26.
Shredding event
First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church’s annual shredding event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at 1506 Spring St., Jeffersonville. A Plus Shredding truck will be in the church parking lot. Confidential papers, documents, old tax returns, hard drives and phones will be accepted.
A minimum donation of $20. For more information call 812-282-3802.
