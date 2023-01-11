FRIDAY EVENTS
Author to talk about new book
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to the Jeffersonville location on Friday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. – noon for an intellectually engaging hour, especially for historians, history buffs, or Civil War aficionados!
A new book by Carl Kramer, “Civil War Generals of Indiana,” was recently released. It culminates in a project that began when he was a freshman at Silver Creek High School during the Civil War Centennial commemoration. From his early interest to the recent publication of this important book spans 60 years.
In addition to being a local author, Kramer wears many hats, including that of a historian and the founder of Kramer Associates. In “Civil War Generals of Indiana,” he writes about 121 generals, of which 44 were full Union, one was Confederate, 62 were brevet, and 14 were state-service generals.
Kramer’s book will be available for signing/purchase after the presentation at the cost of $26 (cash or check only).
Crochet class at Clarksville Library
On Friday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Jeffersonville Township Library Clarksville location, whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry-out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Music at Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of live music with CMN Trio, 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Sons of the American Legion
Sons of the American Legion, Post 204, will sponsor a breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, at Sellersburg American Legion, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Crocheting classes are back
Did you know that learning to crochet is like riding a bicycle? Once you learn, you will never forget! Of course, you may still need to fine-tune your skills occasionally. Join the Jeffersonville Library on Saturdays, Jan. 14 and 28, from noon – 2 p.m. if you want to learn how to crochet or improve your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like for each participant to bring with them to the class a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Don’t fret; if you miss these classes, there will be many more opportunities to learn how to crochet in 2023!
Essential oil class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library for the essential oils class with Sarah Lundy.
Metabolic health plays a huge role in weight loss. Learn about metabolic health and how you can have the power to manage the following: brain fog, glucose spikes, low energy, sleep, weight, saggy skin, mood swings, and food and sugar cravings!
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies. Her heart and passion for helping others are a true delight to discover healthy and affordable options for people and their furry companions.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration
The 30th annual Community Celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Griffin Recreation Center, 1140 Griffin St., New Albany.
Featured guest this year is a gospel musical concert featuring Grammy award nominee Jason Clayborn and his choir the “Atmosphere Changers.” Clayborn is known nationally for writing hit gospel songs including: “Praise Belongs To You, “I Worship You,” “You’re All I Need” and “Better.”
The concert will be from 2 to 3 p.m. and a formal reception from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
RSVP by calling 812-949-7275.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Auxiliary dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Auxiliary will sponsor a Sunday dinner, Jan. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
FARMERS MARKETS (WINTER)
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Wednesday Summer Farmers Market is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at downtown square.
OTHER EVENTS
Miniatures Sculpture Exhibit
Award-winning sculptor and miniatures designer Tom Mason will be the featured artist at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 - Tuesday, Feb. 28. His miniature sculptures and framed pen and ink illustrations will be displayed in the second-floor art gallery during regular business hours. The library will host an opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to meet the artist; light refreshments will be served.
As both designer and sculptor of the Goblin Menace, Mason has created an alternative world in which fun and quirky goblins are known to bother, irritate, and annoy adventurers and armies alike. He has over 15 years of experience working in the miniatures industry, including freelance and in-house sculpting, project planning and design, and running three successful Kickstarters of his own.
Literary Ladies Book Club
The Clarksville Library will host the Literary Ladies Book Club this month on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. They will discuss the book "The Diary of Mattie Spenser" by Sandra Dallas. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 2 p.m. The group will discuss the book "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. to attend a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville location.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Participants can obtain different perspectives each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in January, "Digestion: A Churning Question," presents simple, practical principles of gut health that can reduce inflammation and potential risk of disease.
The second topic discussed in January, "Lifestyle Links for Healthy Blood Pressure," presents tips for success, including eating smart, moving more, managing weight, not smoking, and sleeping well.
Pre-K and Kindergarten open house
The NAFCS Pre-K and Kindergarten Open House is on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tour the school, meet the teachers, and enjoy a snack in the cafeteria any time during the open house.
Have an incoming kindergarten student? Enroll on the spot to reserve your child’s place! Every elementary school will be open for this event. Incoming kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023. Incoming pre-K students must be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2023.
Open house locations are Fairmont, Floyds Knobs, Georgetown, Grant Line, Green Valley, Mt. Tabor, S. Ellen Jones, and Slate Run.
Prosser Open House
Prosser Career Education Center invites prospective students, guardians, alumni and friends to the annual open house, Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at 4202 Charlestown Road, New Albany.
Stop by to learn about the diverse curriculum offerings, take a self-guided tour of the facility, visit class rooms, and speak with instructors and current students.
Mommy and Me Toddler Time
The Clarksville Library will host Mommy and Me Toddler Time on Friday, Jan. 20, from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. This program is perfect for children 6 - 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers can connect and socialize.
Improve Your Health
Improve your health by joining the email-based Get Walk Indiana program through Purdue Extension Service at no charge.
Emails with walking information and motivational messages start Jan. 23, so register by Jan. 20. To join email Janet Steffens, jsteffens@purdue.edu.
Get 2 emails per week for the first month, and 1 per week for the next 8 weeks. Reduce your risks for heart disease and diabetes.
Feel energized and get social by inviting friends to join and walk.
Retirement Seminar
In the Retirement by Design Seminar on Jan. 24, find out what you should be doing to prepare for retirement. This session illustrates how you can help translate your vision for retirement into tangible goals. Whether you are simply 10 or 40 years away from retirement, you will learn investment strategies to help design the ideal retirement you want.
Stay tuned for next month’s events when Sessions 3 and 4 will be held on Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and 21, from 11 a.m. – noon.
