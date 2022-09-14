FRIDAY EVENTS
Clarksville Library hosting crocheting basics
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a crocheting class on Friday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this class is for you! Fiber Artist, Kim Lillis, is the class instructor.
Mommy and Me Storytime at Clarksville library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, Sept. 16 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children 6-36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will have the opportunity to connect and socialize as well.
Wildlife and City scenes
Bonnie J. Poore will be the featured artist at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library. Her pieces will be on display from Friday, Sept. 16, through Monday, Oct. 31. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served; everyone is invited to attend and meet the artist.
In addition to being a self-taught acrylic painter, Poore is also a published author. In 2012, her nonfiction book, "Welcome aboard … meet the captain! share the journeys of my years as first mate on the Bonnie Belle riverboat," was released. Poore’s background, which is in drafting, also includes office work, a river business, real estate, and a recent connection with the Howard Steamboat Museum’s Carriage House.
The exhibit will be available during regular hours of operation in the second-floor gallery of the Jeffersonville Library at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Army Ammunition Plant event
The public is invited to the Charlestown Library for a two-day Indiana Army Ammunition Plant Event, Friday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. (presentation 2-3 p.m.).
On Friday and Saturday an open house will exhibit the library's Indiana Army Ammunition Plant collection. See photographs, maps, and artifacts from the plant. Watch a film about the plant to learn its history. On Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a presentation about the Ammunition Plant, presented by Jeremy Beavin from the Charlestown State Park. All ages welcome. Stop by any time during these programs.
Rosie the Riveter
The Town of Clarksville will celebrate the importance of women during World War II at a special celebration along the banks of the Ohio River. On Friday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., The Clarksville Historical Preservation Commission will unveil its new "Rosie the Riveter" art installation in Ashland Park.
Charlestown Community Days
Community Days at the Charlestown City Square will be from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16. Vendor booths will open at 4 p.m. and Music on the Square will being at 6 p.m. The evening will feature vendor booths, food trucks, kids zone and live music.
The Willis Tucker Band will play from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and The Fabulous Hickbillys from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Beck’s Mill to honor volunteer
Beck’s Mill will honor Paul Scfres by adding his name to the 5K Run/walk race. Paul was a dedicated volunteer of the historic Beck’s Mill and instrumental in helping with all eight of its previous 5K races. Paul will truly be missed on Saturday, Sept. 17, the day the race will be run in his memory.
Registering at runreg.com or in-person registration begins race day at 7:30 a.m. Race is at 9 a.m. A hill challenge starts the race but it finishes going down the hill. Snacks will be before and after the race as well as breakfast by Shady Patch Farm. Cost is $25.00 and all proceeds go to support Beck’s Mill. Race Awards and many door prizes will be available. For more information, go to www.becksmill.org
Charlestown Community Days
Community Days at the Charlestown City Square will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The day will feature vendor booths, food trucks, kids zone, live music and fireworks.
Schedule for the day:
10 a.m. — Vendors open
10 to 11:30 a.m. — Acoustic Showcast
11:30 a.m. to noon — Aubrey Tucker
12:30 to 2 p.m — Paul Boggs Band
2:30 to 4 p.m. —Weekend at Bernie's
4:30 to 6 p.m. — Dangerous Ally
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — The Skinny
9 p.m. — Fireworks
9:30 to 11 p.m. — The Mad Taxpayers
Shred it at the library
On Saturday, Sept. 17, A Plus Paper Shredding will take a shred truck to both locations of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library to celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month. The shred truck will be in the Eastern Boulevard parking lot at the Clarksville location from 10 to 11 a.m. and the rear parking lot at the Jeffersonville location from noon to 1 p.m. The limit is two bags per person.
Any bags containing batteries, cellphones, hard drives, string, cords, glass, or steel objects will be rejected by the A Plus Paper Shredding team. These items can cause severe damage to their equipment. Documents will be pulverized for 1 hour OR until the truck reaches its capacity of 5,000 pounds.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Explore the sounds of African music
Explore the sounds of African music during a free class at The Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany. An African Drumming Workshop will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the library's upper level area. Participants of all ages will get a chance to play percussion instruments like drums, bells, and shakers, as well as learn African singing.
The workshop will be led by Angela Scharfenberger, who has dedicated 30 years to a love of African music. She holds a Ph.D. in Ethnomusicology and African Studies from Indiana University and directs the Zimbabwean neo-traditional ensemble Zim Marim.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or by phone at 812-944-8464.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s movie is a spine-tingling mix of horror, chills, and thrills. A kidnapped young boy’s survival relies on telephone calls from his abductor’s victims.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m. Sept. 17, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Constitution Day
The historic Thomas Downs House in Charlestown will open at 3 p.m. for visitors on Saturday, Sept. 17 in observance of Constitution Day. At 4 p.m. Clark’s Grant Historical Society will ring bells for one full minute … out front to celebrate “Bells Across America” and the signing of the Constitution in 1787 (bring a bell).
Multi-Cultural Festival
St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish at 415 E. 8th Street New Albany will host a MultiCultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. This is a free, family friendly event, which is open to the entire community.
A variety of food vendors representing various countries will sell a smorgasboard of tasty treats, which will include Tacos, Tamales, Bratwurst, hamburgers, homemade desserts, Gorditas and Pambazos from Mexico; loaded nachos; Pupusa from El Salvador and Honduras; Pizza, spaghetti, samosas; Pastries from Cuba and India. Beverages, including Aquas-Frescas, fruit drinks; Bubble Teas; Taiwanese tea with milk, sweetener and popping boba; ice creams and fruits.
Live entertainment will include Ryan Academy of Irish Dance; Greg Tripure, singer and songwriter; Mexico Lindo, Mexican folk dancers; Con Brio, string ensemble; Shazadi, Asian/Tribal dancers; Banda de Norteño Música, lively brass, percussion ensemble playing dance music.
There will be games for the children with prizes and a $15 wristband will allow the children to play unlimited games for the entire evening.
For additional information, contact María Belen Pazmino at (816) 518-2171 or Friar Mark Weaver at (812) 944-0417.
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting). Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs, next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald's. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Floyd County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition
The Floyd County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition in conjunction with The Floyd County Library invites the public to a panel discussion regarding the Targeting of Our Youth and Groups by Big Tobacco Companies. The panel discussion will be Monday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Floyd County Public Library Auditorium, 180 West Spring St., New Albany.
Panelists include Justin Brown, Floyd County Deputy Prosecutor and Republican for Judge Candidate; Pamela Clark, Minority Health Initiative Director, Community Action of Southern Indiana; Joseph Shepherd, Social Service Outreach Coordinator, Floyd County Library; Robbie Woodruff, Student Resource Officer at Floyd Central High School; Emma Lesnet, Freshman at New Albany High School and member of VOICE Youth Initiative.
The moderator for this event is MeriBeth Adams-Wolfe, Director of Our Place Drug and Alcohol Services, Inc.
This event hopes to raise awareness around the current youth health crisis related to vaping. The public as well as youth are invited to attend. Questions may be directed to rhonda.alstott.ourplace@gmail.com
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Program will be “American Barge Line Goes to War,” particularly Jeffboat’s production of war vessels during WW II. Presented by Carl Kramer, Ph.D. in American History and retired professor of history at Indiana University Southeast.
Library rules remain the same. You may wear a mask, but not required. For more information, contact Sue Koetter, President at 812-294-4080; Cell 502-386-8885.
Clarksville Library hosting two Book Clubs
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The group will discuss the book "The Forgotten Garden" by Kate Morton. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The group will discuss the book "Einstein’s Dreams" by Alan Lightman. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Clarksville Library hosting Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Toddler Storytime on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun-plus some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Jeff High Alumni Association
Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association will meet Thursday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m., at Frankie Garrett's General Store & Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. Eat inside the restaurant or dine outside under the shelter house.
Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor Willis Tucker and Pat Crawford in concert, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
NFL ticket with a game day menu starting each Sunday at 1 p.m. Wear your favorite team jerseys. Activities end at 4:30 p.m.
Mind’s Eye Theatre Company
Mind’s Eye Theatre Company at the New Albany Performing Arts Center, 203 E. Main St., will present The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!) Sept. 23, 24 and 30 and Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m., with afternoon performances on Sundays, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m.
Music by Eric Rockwell, lyrics by Joanne Bogart and book by Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart. The Musical of Musicals is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. (www.concordtheatricals.com)
In this hilarious satire of musical theatre, one story is turned into five mini musicals, each written in the distinctive style of a different master of the form: Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander and Ebb. Director, Jennifer Starr, Music Director, Angie Renee Hopperton and Choreographer, Valerie Canon.
For more information, go to www.mindseyetheatre.com/events
Pal Wow Family Festival
The Pal Wow Family Fun Festival each year at Buffalo Trace Park, 1540 Hwy 150 NE in Palmyra is Sept. 23 and 24. The festival is a family-friendly event that hosts food, craft, and service booths as well as games, music, a car show, and other family-friendly activities. The goal of the festival committee is to use and showcase the park and lake while providing a sense of community unity.
The Pal Wow Festival schedule and location of events for Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 are:
Friday, Sept. 23
4 p.m. — Park opens for festival
7 p.m. — 8:15 p.m. Glow Run/Walk registration
8:30 p.m. — (dark) Glow Run/Walk Begins
At Dark — Balloon Glow
9:30 p.m. — Glow Run Awards Program
Saturday, Sept. 24
At Sunrise — Pal Wow Balloon Race begins
8 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Car Show (Registration until Noon)
10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Archery Range open on the tennis court, sponsored by North Harrison Archery Club lead by Certified Archery Instructors
2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. — North Harrison Archery Club demonstration on the tennis court
3:20 p.m. – 4p.m. — Parade
8:45 p.m. (dark) Fireworks
On the Stage:
Friday
7 -11 p.m. — The Remainders
Saturday
Noon – 1:00 p.m. — Moon Fable Band
1 – 3 p.m. — Morgan Elementary Talent Show
3 p.m. — Car Show awards
4 – 6 p.m. — Neon Moon Band
7 – 10:30 p.m. — The Rumors
For more information go to http://www.harrisoncountyparks.com/parks/buffalo-trace-park
