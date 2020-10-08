Chili, Brats & Brews postponed
Because of the strong possibility of rain this Saturday, the “Chili, Brats, and Brew” outdoor event at the Vintage Fire Museum in downtown Jeffersonville is postponed until Oct. 17.
Baptist Health Floyd employees to work at polls
To help fill a critical need for precinct election officers in Kentucky and Indiana, Baptist Health is paying its employees to work at the polls in the Nov. 3 general election.
The move came after requests from Baptist Health employees and from civic leaders in the communities served by the nine-hospital system. Poll workers are the community members who greet voters at their local precinct, check their registration and direct them to voting booths.
“Poll workers are crucial to making democracy happen,” said Gerard Colman, CEO of Baptist Health. “We encourage our employees — and all those in our communities — to volunteer on Election Day, to educate themselves about the candidates and to vote.”
Baptist Health joins a long list of companies encouraging workers to fill more than a million election worker positions nationally. Traditionally, a majority of these workers are senior citizens — and many may not want to serve this year because of health risks posed by the pandemic.
