FRIDAY EVENTS
Friday Fish Fry
The Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St in New Albany, offers a First Friday Fish Fry on Feb. 3. Lunch drive-thru-only service is from 11-1 and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4:30 – 7:30. All your seafood favorites plus homemade desserts. Proceeds to fund Special Olympics of Indiana. For more information call 812-944-0891.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Mid-America College of Funeral Service
Mid-America College of Funeral Service, 3111 Hamburg Pk., Jeffersonville, will sponsor an open house, Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jeffersonville facility. RSVP at 812-288-8878, Ext. 8522
Beyond Hoosier True Crime
The Clarksville Library will host Beyond Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. This month, the group will examine the tragic case of Zach Bowen and Addie Hall. These two young French Quarter bartenders persevered through one of our country’s worst natural disasters, only to have their unlikely love story turn to tragedy.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime is a monthly program that examines notorious true crime cases in the United States. The group will explore how our criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in discussions with their thoughts and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content discussed, this program is for adults 18 and older.
Full Moon Hike
Full Moon Hike, Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m. at Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown. The hike will be on Trail 2.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street).
OTHER EVENTS
The Altered Book Workshops
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Altered Book Workshops for those 18 or older will be Monday, Feb. 6 and Monday, Feb. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Remember the old Reader’s Digest books? This is a workshop to give them a second life. Revamp, reconstruct, rejuvenate, and reinvigorate an old book. No boundaries, no rules, just for fun. Join Saundra Duffee, retired art teacher, to create a work of art, a functional piece, or anything else your imagination wants.
There are two required sessions. All materials will be provided. Registration is limited to 12 participants per session. All participants must attend the first session. Pre-registration will be set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Jewelry-Making Craft Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a Jewelry-Making Craft on Monday, Feb. 6, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, you can make a necklace for yourself or to give as a gift for someone special.
Avery-Boyd’s jewelry typically retails for hundreds of dollars, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent during this 90-minute class.
The focus of this class will be necklaces, and each jewelry-making kit will cost between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration will be set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Financial Planning Classes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library offers on both Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location the last two classes in a four-part series of Financial Planning Classes with Ashley Rose Schneider, a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.
The “Ready or Not, Preparing for the Unexpected” seminar on Feb. 7 will provide the necessary tips on developing a proactive strategy for protection and preparation for the unexpected. The presentation discusses these two topics and how to position a portfolio for both expected and unexpected life changes.
The “Preparing Your Estate Plan” seminar on Feb. 21 is designed to help better understand the basics of estate planning. Learn about the options that make the most sense for your specific situation. You will also learn what to consider when creating a will, the benefits of trusts in estate planning, how to help reduce taxes on estates, and how insurance can help protect your family.
For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clarksville Library Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host two Toddler Storytimes this month on Thursdays, Feb. 9 and 23 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun — plus some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Let’s learn at the library with Gary Dunn
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer a special two-hour Let’s Learn at the Library with Gary Dunn, Friday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A retired FBI Agent, Dunn is the author of the recently released book, "Their Bloody Lies & Persecution of DAVID CAMM, Part 1."
In his 27-year career as an FBI Agent, Dunn served in Miami; Chicago; Gary, Indiana; and Southern Indiana. Throughout his career, he was awarded numerous citations and honors for his successful investigations covering many crimes. In addition to his B.S. Degree in Education from Indiana University, he holds an MPA from DePaul University. Dunn is also a former Naval Officer and Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, and continues to guest lecture at Indiana University.
David Camm, a former Indiana State Police trooper, served 13 years in prison for the 2000 murder of his wife and two children. He was eventually found not guilty in his third trial and subsequently acquitted. Dunn, who served as the defense attorney’s private investigator for Camm’s second trial, incorporated the research from the trial and his firsthand experience with the case into "Their Bloody Leis & Persecution of DAVID CAMM, Part 1." For more information, go to theirbloodylies.com.
Copies of Gary Dunn’s book will be available for signing/purchase after the presentation for $30 (cash only).
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Due to Lent, no chicken dinner will be held in March. The next dinner is April 14.
Southern Indiana Crafts Show
Southern Indiana February Craft Show will be Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg.
More than 50 craft booths with unique gifts, decore and much more.
Crocheting classes
Did you know that learning to crochet is like riding a bicycle? Once you learn, you never forget! Of course, you may need to fine-tune your skills once in a while. The Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturdays, Feb. 11 and 25, from noon – 2 p.m. will help if you want to learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Instructor Joyce Ellis would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn to the class. If you miss these classes, there will be many more opportunities to learn how to crochet in 2023! And remember, this is more than just learning to crochet. It’s an opportunity to meet and develop new friendships with other creative individuals.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library monthly Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy will be Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Using essential oils can be as easy as 1, 2, 3. In this introductory class, you will learn what they are, how to use them, and the top 10 oils for getting started. An optional $10 Make and Take will be available.
Sarah Lundy is a Certified Essential Oil Specialist and Joy Coach. For the past eight years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes. Helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for both themselves and their furry companions is her true passion and calling.
Apple Pruning Workshop
Purdue Extension Floyd County will host an Apple Pruning Workshop on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m to noon at a local farm in Floyd County. The workshop will cover how to prune apple trees and what tools to use.
This workshop is free, but you will need to RSVP by Feb. 14 to receive the address of the workshop.
To RSVP, call the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu.
This workshop is limited to 15 participants. If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson by Feb. 10.
