Lifespan Senior Games at-home edition
Lucy Koesters, chief business development officer at LifeSpan Resources, announced that the annual Senior Games has been made into an at-home edition because of the pandemic to keep safe the seniors who regularly participate.
“This is an amazing group of individuals,” said Koesters, “and while they have weathered many storms in their lifetime, they are also in the age group that is most susceptible to this virus and we want to keep them safe by still holding the event, just virtually, with an at-home edition.”
Senior Games AT Home Edition kickoff will be Monday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. using Zoom. Participants will be welcomed by Wayne Perkey, former 840 WHAS Morning Show host. Many of the same games will be available but with different twists so that participants can complete them at home. Each day will begin with a Zoom welcome and end with announcements of the day’s winners.
“There will still be games, and those that participate will be placed in a drawing each day to win,” said Koesters.
There will also be a King and Queen for 2020 to be determined by the number of games participated in, including a weeklong Scavenger Hunt and Trivia Contest.
T-Shirts, a tradition for the Senior Games, are available at the LifeSpan Resources office at 33 State Street, 3rd Floor, New Albany. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information on the event or log-in information for the Zoom access, go to www.lsr14.org or contact Melissa Richardson, director of development by calling 812-206-7960 or emailing to mrichardson@lsr14.org.
Pollinator Day
The 5th annual Pollinator Day will take place virtually on Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at https://www.sunnysidemg.org/pollinator-day
During this virtual event live webinars will start at 10 a.m.
The schedule for the day is
• 10 a.m. — Bee the Difference; Citizen Science and Pollinators
• 11 a.m.- Pollinator Importance and Conservation
• 12 p.m.-Fall Gardening for Pollinators
• 1 p.m.- Our Forgotten Pollinators
• 2 p.m.-Help Indiana Bats.
No registration is needed to attend the webinars.
To make sure there is something for everyone, activity bags have been created for youth up to age 12. Pre-registration is required to receive a bag. Activities and crafts for the day include: a flying bat, pollinator mask-making, creating plantable seed papers, pumpkin decorating, and a Pollinator Quest. These bags will include all of the supplies needed for the activities and crafts except for scissors. Bags can be picked up on the afternoon of Sept. 18th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County (3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, IN 47150).
To register for the activity bags, go to https://bit.ly/38UxfxR
For questions, contact the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or email ANR Extension Educator Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
Bonnie’s Food Pantry partners with Meijer
The Center for Lay Ministries Bonnie’s Food Pantry has a summer partnership with Meijer to provide much-needed hunger relief to local families through the retailer’s customer-driven food pantry donation program, Simply Give.
The community has been hit hard with families in need of food during the Covid-19 outbreak. The center’s food pantry has been meeting that need, with community help. It will again be the partner for the Jeffersonville Meijer Simply Give Campaign.
“This is a phenomenal opportunity provided by Meijer to CLM food pantry — it allows us to serve more families in our area. These past few months have been a crucial time for our children and families and we need to be prepared to meet that continued need,” said Kara Brown, executive director of the Center for Lay Ministries.
The Meijer Simply Give campaign has replenished the shelves of the center’s food pantry for more than five years with donation drives. The program encourages customers to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards between now and Sept. 26.
Double Match day will be Saturday, Sept. 12. On this day, for every $10 donated by the community, Meijer will donate an additional $20, up to a maximum donation by Meijer of $10,000.
The purpose of the CLM food pantry is to provide services to vulnerable populations in the local community with compassion, dignity and respect. If you have any questions regarding your donation or about the CLM mission, contact CLM at 812-282-0063.
Shred It at the Library
A Plus Paper Shredding will bring a shred truck to the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, to shred unwanted papers. Using a shredding service keeps confidential information secure by destroying the documents.
This service is part of our National Library Card Sign-Up month. While at the library, go in and sign up for a library card, which give access to entertainment, technology and information in many formats.
The shred truck will be in the rear parking lot of the library and the limit is two bags per person.
Any bags containing batteries, string, cords, glass or steel objects will be rejected by the A Plus Paper Shredding team. These items pose serious threats to their equipment. Documents will be pulverized for 1 hour or until the truck reaches its capacity of 5,000 pounds.
For more information about the library, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Joella’s Hot Chicken
The largest hot chicken restaurant brand in the United States has announced it will open a new store in Clarksville in the fall of 2020. This new location joins 17 restaurants throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Georgia, and Florida and will add 40 to 50 full- and part-time employees at the Clarksville location.
The Clarksville restaurant will open at 1225 Veterans Pkwy., Suite 700, marking Joella’s fifth Indiana location and the third for the Louisville metro area. The 2,681-square-foot space will also feature indoor and outdoor seating.
“In an unprecedented time for the hospitality industry, we are incredibly grateful to continue our growth by opening these two new restaurants,” said Christina Happel, regional vice president of operations for Joella’s Hot Chicken. “Our loyal fans in Kentucky and Indiana have supported us since we opened our first location in Louisville five years ago and have continued to support us during the pandemic. We look forward to expanding Joella’s footprint in these markets to welcome even more guests to experience our spiced-just-right hot chicken and mouth-watering Southern sides.”
Details for the grand opening of the Clarksville location will be announced in the near future, including job opportunities and plans to give away “Free Hot Chicken for a Year” to the first 100 customers in line during grand opening events. For more information about Joella’s Hot Chicken or to see the full menu, go to Joellas.com.
Teen Volunteer Opportunity
Do you know, or are you a teen who
• is 13-18 years old
• lives, goes to school in, or has other connections to Floyd County,
• believes a healthy lifestyle is important,
• wants to make a positive difference for other teens?
The local Floyd County VOICE initiative, Indiana’s statewide youth empowerment plan to engage, educate and empower young people in promoting and celebrating tobacco-free lifestyles, including vaping, e-cigs and JUUL, is seeking teens to join.
The goal is to recruit five to eight additional youth by Sept. 18. We will jump into making plans for communicating about October’s Red Ribbon campaign and Truth Initiative’s National Day of Action (youth smoking-prevention campaign and concerns regarding e-cigarettes), as well as developing plans to send information messages regarding the dangers of all tobacco products including vaping, JUUL, e-cigs. Work will primarily be via various online resources, as community and state restrictions now prohibit most in-person events.
What will teens provide … their youthful perspective, creativity, energy and enthusiasm, as well as powerful voices!
What teens receive from this effort … a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction from making a difference in the lives of other young people. Additionally, they will participate in a meaningful volunteer experience, which is often a requirement in various middle and high school courses. They will have an adult ally. In Floyd County Barbara Bridgwater will provide resources and advice when feedback is needed on ideas and actions.
If Social Distancing regulations allow, we may try to meet in wide-open public spaces. Otherwise we will meet on Zoom.
To learn more or to sign up, contact Barbara Bridgwater at barbara@youthcount.com or 502-876-2272.
