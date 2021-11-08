Holiday Cookie Stroll
Come take a stroll around downtown New Albany, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 for the Holiday Cookie Stroll. Visit the local stores along with getting your scavenger hunt form filled out. Return your form to the New Albany Farmers Market Wednesday Holiday market and receive a dozen fresh cookies baked by the local bakeries. The cookies will be prepackaged and will contain a variety of different cookies from different bakeries.
Local bakeries include: Sweet Stuff Bakery, Terri Lynn's Cafe, Rookie's Cookies, Legacy Pizza & Bakery, Hoosier Girl Pie, and Soul Sisters Bakeshop.
Each ticket purchased will allow the participant to get one dozen cookies. Tickets for the event are $10 each and can be purchased at Develop New Albany, 406 Pearl St., New Albany
Holiday Open House
Downtown Jeffersonville will sponsor Holiday Open House, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Nov. 12-13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping or pick up some goodies for yourself at this annual event in downtown Jeffersonville. Participating businesses will offer holiday specials and giveaways during the three days.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served. There will not be a “Holiday” party this year.
Dr. Treva Hodges will present “Captivity Narratives and Collective Memory” about the role that stories play in shaping memories of local indigenous histories. Dr. Hodges holds a PhD in Humanities from the University of Louisville where she also obtained certificates in Public History and Woman and Gender Studies.
You may wear a mask, but not required.
For more information, call Sue Koetter at 812-294-4080 or cell 502-386-8885 or Donna Hart at 812-256-5777.
Floyd County Historical Society
The November meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street.
Kraig McNutt will present the program entitled "New Albany's Civil War Hospitals." McNutt is a graduate of Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University Southeast (B.A. Philosophy). He also holds a Master of Science in Library and Information Science from The University of Kentucky. McNutt is a historian, author, and frequent speaker and presenter for historical societies, Civil War Round Tables, and local history groups. He specializes in the personal experience of the soldier and civilian during the Civil War, particularly focusing on the suffering and struggles the soldier endured, both on the field, and in the Civil War hospital setting. He collects original letters, documents and images of Civil War soldiers and civilians. He is a member of the Sons of Union Veterans. Due to a scheduling conflict, McNutt is presenting his program this month, rather that in October as originally scheduled.
Due to Covid-19, masks are strongly recommended. The program is free and open to the public. You can visit the society's website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Master Gardener Wreath Class
Master Gardener Wreath Class is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. Pre-regristration required. Contact Jett Rose at 812 590 4604 or jettrose0608@gmail.com.
Auxiliary Craft Bazaar
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 Auxiliary will sponsor a Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. The event is free and open to the public.
Kids Christmas Party
Sellersburg American Legion Post 302 will sponsor a kids Christmas party, Saturday, Dec. 18 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and Santa arrives at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Master Gardener Program
If you want to sharpen your gardening skills and you have an interest in sharing your knowledge with others, Purdue Extension has the ideal program for you.
Beginning Feb. 1, 2022, a statewide Purdue Master Gardener Program training session will be offered. Both Floyd and Harrison Counties will host the program.
The Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer training program that provides a learning framework for participants to increase their knowledge on a wide variety of horticultural subjects. Participants will be exposed to a wide range of subjects including soil and plant science, diagnosis of plant problems, pesticide safety, and care of vegetable, flower, landscape, and fruit plants. In turn, participants commit to volunteer 40 hours of their time to be a certified Purdue Extension Master Gardener. As volunteers, participants grow by sharing knowledge while providing leadership and service in educational gardening activities within their communities.
The training will be offered virtually for 14 weeks on Tuesday nights. There will be a Local County Connection Hour also included each week on Thursday nights. The cost of the program is $180 per person or $280 for two people sharing materials. Because this training is virtual, the registration process is a little different. Please contact Gina Anderson at Purdue Extension Floyd County to find out the specific steps to register. Gina can be reached at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
Due to the popularity of Master Gardener Training, classes fill up quickly. If you are interested in the program please reach out to Gina Anderson, ANR/CD Extension Educator Floyd County. The deadline to register is January 11.
