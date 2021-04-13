Area blood drives in April
During April, which is National Volunteer Month, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and urging healthy individuals to join them in giving.
Nearly 2.6 million Red Cross volunteer donors step up every year to ensure blood is on the shelves when patients need it. The generosity of these heroes has been especially impactful over the past year as they helped the Red Cross continue to meet patient needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are area blood donation opportunities during April:
• April 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany
• April 18, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Culbertson Baptist Church, 4007 Grant Line Road, New Albany
• April 19, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market, Jeffersonville
• April 20, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Zaxby’s, 2870 Technology Avenue, New Albany
• April 21, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Floyds Knobs Elementary, 4484 Scottsville Rd., Floyds Knobs
• April 21, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Restoration Christian Church, 11515 Highway 3, Sellersburg
• April 22, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Hill City, 6639 St. Mary’s Road, Floyds Knobs
• April 23, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Green Tree Mall, 757 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
• April 26, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus New Albany, 809 E. Main St., New Albany
Schedule a donation appointment by going to redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-REDCROSS (1800-733-2767). Virtual, Zoom link provided after registration.
“MasculiniTree” presentation
James Wilkerson, director of staff equity and diversity and Title IX deputy at IU Southeast, will discuss toxic masculinity for a livestreamed TedxBloomington event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
Wilkerson’s talk will examine the “MasculiniTree,” a concept derived from a legal doctrine called the Fruit of the Poisonous Tree that states if a tree is poisonous, then that tree will only produce poisonous fruit.
The talk will explore the elements that allow the Toxic MasculiniTree to grow.
“I hope that this talk can start conversations about what qualifies as toxic and what qualifies as healthy masculinity,” said Wilkerson. “I think that Toxic MasculiniTrees can be cut down very easily, but first we have to get the conversation going.”
In 2016, Wilkerson founded Greek Law, a program that allowed him to give lectures on sexual assault prevention and consent at various fraternity and sorority chapters. Since then, Greek Law has grown into a nonprofit organization that educates middle school, high school and college students.
Wilkerson has continued to share his message about sexual assault and toxic masculinity through various magazine columns and his book, “The Title IX Guy: Several Short Essays on Rape Culture, Masculinity (the good kind and the bad kind), and Other Things We Should Be Talking About,” which will be released in the summer of 2021.
TEDxBloomington is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. Registrants will receive a link to the event via email on the day of the show. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tedxbloomington.com.
Charlestown student honored
Jacksen Eddy, of Charlestown, was one of 17 Freed-Hardeman University students inducted into Alpha Chi National Honor Scholarship Society in March.
Alpha Chi membership is by invitation only to juniors and seniors with a minimum grade point average of 3.75 on at least 80 credit hours. The top 10% of this year’s inductees all earned a GPA of 3.92 or higher.
Freed-Hardeman University has locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, TN.
Jeff High alumni lunch
The JHS Alumni Lunch group will meet at Garrett’s General Store and Restaurant in Utica on Thursday, April 22 at 11 a.m.
All JHS alumni and spouses are invited to attend. The Alumni has representatives from classes 1950 through 1973. For more information call Peggy Mode Metzger ‘55 at 502-931-0190.
Library to present “Laugh”
Join musician, educator, and radio show host Craig Harris for Virtual Program “Laugh!” at the Charlestown-Clark County Public Library, 6 p.m., Thursday, April 22. Combining archival film/audio and storytelling, this rib-tickling, virtual program traces music and comedy from Jack Benny and the Marx Brothers to the COVID-19 parodies of today.
Registration is required and your email must be included. A link to the Zoom event will be sent to you. Register online from the calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
Alumni reunion postponed
The Charlestown High School Alumni Association has postponed the annual June reunion. The committee is working with the venue to set a date later in the fall. The annual newsletter, the Pirate Happenings, will be sent out in May with more information. To place an ad in the Newsletter, text Tom Kendrick: 502-544-0110 or to provide updated information, go to the Charlestown Alumni Association Facebook page or email chsalumni@aol.com
DAR Scholarships
The Ann Rogers Clark Chapter of DAR honored winners of the DAR 2020 Good Citizenship award during a recent ZOOM meeting.
The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest recognizes and rewards individuals who posses good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. The students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.
The winners were Natalie Vinh Ang, Silver Creek High School; Grace Adams, Charlestown High School; Sylvia Greenleaf, New Washington High School; Kamryn Cole, Clarksville High School; Josey Cheatam, Borden High School; Emma Jones, Henryville High School.
Community Action of Southern Indiana
Community Action of Southern Indiana’s annual meeting will be Wednesday, April 28 at noon via Zoom. The meeting will include entertainment, remarks from CASI Executive Director Phil Ellis, an overview of CASI programs, and the swearing in of the 2021–2022 officers of the CASI board of directors.
“At the Annual Meeting we will recap how CASI is overcoming the challenges of COVID-19 to continue to carry out its mission,” said Ellis. “We will also look at the future and discuss how Community Action of Southern Indiana will continue to expand its services and how it will use its new offices in the old Spring Hill School building to better serve the Community.”
People are encouraged to register for the virtual CASI annual meeting at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/148256618537.
Outside Craft Fair
Southern Indiana Rehab Hospital, 3104 Blackiston Blvd., New Albany, will have a free outside craft fair, 11 a.m. to 4:30 pm., Friday, May 7. For more information contact Laurie Stout at 812-941-8300.
Corydon historic programs
Corydon Capitol State Historic Site will offer five special programs this spring and summer dealing with subjects as diverse as beekeeping and Victorian architecture.
The events begin May 11 with Homeschool at the Capitol and continue with Beekeeping with Kelsey Gerhardt (May 22), Victorian Architecture (June 19), Dinner with Governor Hendricks (July 10) and Corydon Capital Day (July 17).
Registration for the programs is available online at indianamuseum.org/corydon, by calling 812-738-4890, or at the door pending availability.
• Homeschool at the Capitol (ages 5-14) 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., May 11, $8 per child. Explore Indiana’s first state capitol building, play pioneer games, create your own constitution and more. Registration required by May 7.
• Beekeeping with Kelsey Gerhardt (ages 13 and older), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., May 22, $35 per person. Find out at this workshop with Kelsey Gerhardt, a fourth-generation beekeeper, what you need to know to start and maintain your own hive. Learn about the cost of investment, where to buy supplies, how to attract bees and about bee-friendly planting. Registration required by May 15.
• Victorian Architecture (ages 13 and older) 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., June 19, $5 per person. Discover what makes Victorian architecture so unique and why this style still inspires builders today. Registration required by June 18.
• Dinner with Governor Hendricks (ages 21 and older), 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 10, $50 per person. Attendees will experience food and entertainment true to the time when William Hendricks served as the third state governor. Registration required by June 30.
• Corydon Capital Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 17, free event. Step back in time during Corydon Capital Day. Experience demonstrations, enjoy live entertainment, try your hand at old-fashioned games and shop vendors and an outdoor food court. Be sure to be at Indiana’s first state capitol building at 2 p.m. to find out what it takes to create a constitution.
Trivia Night
The LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana is hosting its 10th Tacos and Trivia Night on Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. This will be the first time the event is virtual.
This event will be interactive with teams using Zoom Breakout rooms to answer trivia questions from all sorts of categories. There will be prizes for first, second and third place as well as for best team name (voted on by the audience).
New this year will be taco party packs and margarita bundles available for purchase and pick up.
Help support LifeSpring Foundation’s community health care initiatives across southern Indiana, such as the vaccine education campaign, furnishings for apartments for homeless individuals and families, nature therapy and outdoor activity therapy programs in Scott County and Dubois County, scholarships for high school seniors and middle schoolers, and many more.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.lifespringtrivia.com or contact Shelley Dewig, fundraising and development coordinator, at 812-206-1209.
Hawk Alfredson artwork at Jeff library
The artwork of International Artist Hawk Alfredson is now on display at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library and will continue until Monday, May 31, 2021.
Swedish-born Alfredson’s painting style has been labeled as Surrealism, Magic Realism, Symbolist and Fantastic art and even Pansurrealism. The Tim Faulkner Gallery in Louisville, KY exhibits his work on an ongoing basis.
Alfredson moved to New York City in 1995 and lived and painted there in the historic Chelsea Hotel. In addition to Alfredson, the hotel has been the home of numerous artists, writers, and musicians through the years. The Chelsea Girls, which can be found at the library, is a work of historical fiction released in 2019 and written by nationally bestselling author Fiona Davis. Her novel brings the Chelsea Hotel to life for Alfredson and the artistically creative ones who settled there before him.
The exhibit will be available during normal hours of operation in the second-floor gallery of the main library at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
ServSafe food class, exam
Indiana law requires certification of one food handler per food establishment. To help meet this requirement, Purdue Extension Service is offering the ServSafe Food Manager One-day Class and Examination.
ServSafe is a nationally recognized program developed by the foodservice industry dedicated to helping the restaurateur prevent foodborne illness potentials. ServSafe is the most universally recognized and accepted course by state, county and municipal health authorities that require sanitation training of foodservice managers.
The one-day class is scheduled for Friday, May 21, 2021 at Purdue Polytechnic Bldg., 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany and is hosted by Purdue Extension Floyd County. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Class time is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with exam at 4:45 p.m.
The cost is $165 for training, book and exam; $115 for training and exam (no book); or $65 for exam only with proctor.
Pre-register by May 13 to ensure timely delivery of study manual. Register at https://www.cvent.com/d/cjqcv8. More information is available at extension.purdue.edu or by calling Floyd County Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
