FRIDAY EVENTS
K of C Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Jeff Library Feature Film series
After a 22-month hiatus, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will resume the Feature Film Series on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For January the group will see a dark teen comedy featuring Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer. The Feature Film Series is shown at the Jeffersonville library at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville. This series is for adults 18 and older.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5635.
Tailgate dinner
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will be having a Tailgate Dinner before the NAHS basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The menu includes pork bbq sandwich, potatoes, green beans, slaw, dessert, and a drink. The cost is $8, and carry-out meals are available.
SUNDAY EVENTS
William “Zeb” Longest American Legion Post 42
The Legionnaires of William “Zeb” Longest American Legion Post 42 invite the general membership of their Auxiliary Unit 42 and the general membership of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 42 to an “Appreciation Brunch” to be served at the Post home Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, 10 a.m. to noon. Attendance is limited to the membership of the Post 42 American Legion Family and the Legionnaires.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Free Legal Help for the Public on MLK Day 2022
Hoosiers needing answers to legal questions are invited to a free legal consultation during the Indiana State Bar Association’s annual “Talk to a Lawyer Today” on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Consultations are provided in-person throughout the state or via local county hotlines.
Individuals will speak with a licensed attorney volunteering the time and experience during 10 to 15 minute consultations to answer general questions and offer legal information.
In light of the pandemic, attorneys are especially prepared to speak with callers about landlord-tenant issues, expungement, bankruptcy, and various other areas of law. Other topics Hoosiers can discuss include child support, complaints again a city, contract disputes, divorce, employment issues, immigration, and wills and estates.
Members of the ISBA donate their time for this once-a-year program as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The program is an opportunity for attorneys statewide to provide free legal consultations to members of the public who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.
For more information, call the general hotline at 1-800-266-2581 or go to www.inbar.org/consultation.
Clarksville Library poetry discussion
The Clarksville Library is hosting a poetry discussion on Monday, Jan. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. about this year’s SoIN community read, "The House on Mango Street" by Sandra Cisneros. Those attending will explore the parts poetry plays in the book, the part poetry plays in individual lives, and those in attendance will have the opportunity to share poetry they have written.
The SoIN Big Read is a community-wide reading event sponsored by the Southern Indiana Arts Council and community partners, for residents of Clark, Floyd and Harrison Counties. Free copies of the book are still available at both Jeffersonville Township Public Library locations.
For more information, call 812-285-5640 or stop by the Clarksville Library at 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville.
Livestock & Poultry 101
Purdue Extension for Livestock & Poultry 101 — a beginner’s course to learn what you’ll need for safe, strategic and successful production has four sessions planned from January through April.
The first two sessions cover the following need-to-know topics:
• Animal nutrition
• Animal reproduction
• Processing
• Purpose of different species
• Laws & regulations
• Production resources
• Animal health care
• Animal behavior & well-being
• Marketing & budgeting
Then, choose from the in-depth sessions to learn more about your species of interest (pigs, rabbits/cavies, sheep and goats, horses, beef cattle, and poultry). Check out the details on your local workshop and register today.
Sessions will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany.
General session 1: Jan. 18
General session 2: Feb.15
Poultry session: March 15
Rabbit session: April 19
Cost, $50 for the first family member, $15/additional person. Register at: https://cvent.me/l7A9dmDEC. 24 Weekend
Balanced Living Health class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an in-person Balanced Living Health Class with Frances Hunter, Thursday, Jan. 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the library, 211 East Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
Hunter, who works closely with Pastor Joseph Quiles, will discuss two topics: These Doctors Still Make House Calls, and Healthy Weight Helps. With health-care costs soaring, you will learn easy, inexpensive tips for reducing illness, improving mental and physical health, and lowering your risk for chronic disease.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Jeffersonville High School Alumni luncheon
The JHS Alumni luncheon will be Thursday, Jan. 27, beginning at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
The meetings will be at the Sellersburg American Legion during the winter months. During the spring and summer months the group meets at Garrett's General Store and Restaurant in Utica, at the outside shelterhouse. All alumni welcome.
Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host toddler story times on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m. This event is for children 4 and younger and their caregivers. Children will enjoy stories, songs, dancing, crafts, and an activity with Mrs. Q. The structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun, plus some movement to get the wiggles out.
These story times will also be offered virtually through Zoom on the same day at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 812-285-5640 or stop by the library at 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville.
Spring Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registration for the 2022 Spring Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) and Storyhour (ages 3 to 5 years old) programs. These programs will run seven weeks in February and March beginning Jan. 31.
Visit the library's website — www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library — Charlestown Library — 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library — 812-246-4493, Henryville Library — 812-294-4246, New Washington Library — 812-293-4577 and Borden Library — 812-258-9041.
Southern Indiana Vegetable Growers meeting
Southern Indiana Vegetable Growers will meet Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This program will be offered as a hybrid.
To attend the program virtually, go to https://bit.ly/3nNgeih to register. If you would like to attend this program in person or have questions, contact the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
Schedule:
• 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Growing Organic Transplants by Liz Maynard, Purdue Extension Specialist and Clinical Engagement Associate Professor
• 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Reducing Pollinator Exposure to Pesticides in Specialty Crops — PARP Regulatory Topic, Purdue Extension Educators
This program is free and open to anyone interested in growing vegetables. Registration is needed by noon on Feb. 2. If you need PARP credit, there is a $10 fee and a required form to fill out.
Patoka Lake full moon hike
Join an interpretive naturalist Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Beach 2 Shelter House at Patoka Lake for a three-fourths-mile guided hike along a paved trail overlooking the lake.
The journey will begin with a talk about the moon and nature at night. Hiking will begin at 8:35 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. Plan to wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring refreshments. There will be stone benches to rest on.
Participation is limited, and advance registration is required by phone at 812-685-2447 by 2 p.m. Feb. 17. For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
The Chili & Brew Bonanza will be on "TWOS-DAY," Feb. 22, 2022 (2/22/22) at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Jeffersonville.
The evening will consists of chili and brew samples, silent auction, and lots of fun. Table sponsorships for businesses and organizations available. Tickets go on sale soon. Contact Jeffersonville Main Street for more information.
ALA Hoosier Girls State selection begins
The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, Floyds Knobs will select up to four area high school junior girls as delegates or alternates to attend ALA Hoosier Girls State June 19-25.
Young women interested in this prestigious experience should ask their school counselors for an application, complete and return it to ALA HGS Chmn Ann Carr no later than March 1. Carr may be reached by email at sacarr@twc.com; or by phone at 502-741-6562.
Hoosier Girls State is a program designed to educate young women of Indiana in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Eligibility requires a delegate be enrolled in an Indiana high school, having completed the junior year or third year; and be returning to high school for at least one semester the following year; be in the upper half of her class academically; and be sponsored by a Unit of the American Legion Auxiliary. Home-schooled girls are eligible if they meet the same requirements.
Citizenship, not politics, is emphasized at ALA HGS, and competition for elective office is the means to an end, not the goal.
Centra Foundation Scholarship application now open
Centra Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Loretta M. Burd Scholarship Program. The program will award 27 total $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors and adult students this year.
Each Centra branch will award one $2,500 scholarship to a high school senior in the local community. The remaining scholarships will be awarded to adult or non-traditional students who have decided to return to school. The Loretta M. Burd Adult Scholarship may be used to pursue an undergraduate degree, graduate degree or certification from an accredited college, university or technical/trade school.
Named in honor of Loretta M. Burd, who retired from Centra Credit Union after 47 years, the scholarship program is designed to invest in members’ futures. The program specifically helps local students who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, university or technical/trade school.
To qualify for a scholarship, the applicant or the applicant’s parent or legal guardian must be a member of Centra Credit Union with an account in good standing. If you’d like to learn more about how to become a Centra member, go to https://www.centra.org/become-a-member/. Awards can be used at two- or four-year colleges, universities or technical/trade schools for the fall 2022 semester.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2022, at https://www.centra.org/scholarships/. All applications will be reviewed on academic achievements, school and community involvement, work history and a short essay about financial literacy. The scholarship places value on well-rounded students who display a strong work ethic and involvement in their local community. Scholarship recipients will be announced in April 2022.
