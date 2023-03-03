How to Build a High Performance Home
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to four discussions on how to build a high performance home, led by Jeffersonville resident Ted Cummings. The program will take place at the Jeffersonville Library Main Branch on Mondays, March 6, 13, and 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. and March 27, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
These discussions will benefit those contemplating building a house from start to finish. Cummings has spent the past eight years becoming knowledgeable in the building science of high-performance homes (HPH). Five years ago, he hired a local builder to construct the home he shares with his wife, Bonnie, following the principles of HPH construction. An authoritative source stated that Ted and Bonnie Cummings have the most energy-efficient house in Indiana.
Ted Cummings is a retired family physician whose qualifications to speak are a strong interest in this subject, experience in building his own home, and extensive research. Cummings will offer his knowledge to anyone in the planning stages of their home construction.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Let’s Learn at the Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to a special Let’s Learn at the Library with Donna Shaw at the Jeffersonville location on Friday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to noon. Shaw is a Jeffersonville artist at Mini Maples Studio and specializes in miniatures. In 2022, her artwork of polymer clay rabbits, Respite Rabbits, was displayed at the library. The program is in recognition of Women’s History Month.
Shaw will discuss her artistic journey and showcase her new miniatures. One of Shaw’s latest dioramas features American abolitionist and social activist Harriet Tubman. During Tubman’s lifetime, she made it her mission to rescue enslaved people using the Underground Railroad.
Shaw, in her own right, is a woman of incredible talent and faith. Through the Literacy Project, Shaw loves to give back to the Greater Clark community with her handmade dioramas. These dioramas are displayed alongside fiction and non-fiction books in local elementary schools on a rotating basis.
Clarksville Library hosting Crochet Club
The Clarksville Library will host a Crochet Club on Friday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you.
If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Health Fair and Blood Drive
The City of Charlestown will sponsor a Health and Wellness Fair, Friday, March 10, noon to 4 p.m. at the Arts and Entertainment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown.
Those wishing to participate in the blood drive need to pre-register at RedCrossBlood.org
Music at the Legion
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204, will sponsor the Willis Tucker Band, 8 to 10 p.m., Friday, March 10, at the post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Proper Pruning Procedures
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Proper Pruning Procedures gardening program with Master Gardener Bonnie Cummings on Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Bonnie is married to Ted Cummings, a local retired family physician, and they live in a high-performance home. Bonnie is the master pruner and an excellent gardener around their energy-efficient home. The key to good pruning is how you cut the plant, as pruning is actually wounding it. Bonnie will cover the particulars of pruning, and there will be an opportunity for questions.
Native American Captives
The Clarksville Library will host Native American Captives in Old Kentucky and Indiana on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to noon. The Library’s Family and Local History Librarian, Diane Stepro, will discuss the histories of several local people who spent part of their lives as captives of Native American groups. While some captives were themselves Native American, taking captives was a way that Native Americans could minimize European advancement, as the fear of capture was an effective deterrent to new settlers.
Stereotypes from movies and popular accounts often depict settlers as heroic and deeply religious and Native Americans as “noble savages,” but the truth is more nuanced. Among European settlers and Native Americans, ruthless torture, murder, and brutality were common. Yet some captives fell in love with Native Americans and their culture and chose never to return to their biological families.
Crocheting Classes
The Jeffersonville Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor crocheting classes, Saturdays, March 11 and 25, from noon to 2 p.m. if you would like to learn to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Instructor Joyce Ellis would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn.
Time spent at the library with old and new friends, a skein of yarn, and a crocheting hook is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend!
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy will be on Saturday, March 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
There are so many ways essential oils can improve your life. Discover the essential oils beyond the top 10, and learn how to use them for your health, home, and emotions. An optional $10 Make and Take will be available.
Sarah Lundy is a certified essential oil specialist and joy coach. She has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes for eight years. Helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for themselves and their furry companions is her passion and calling.
America’s Largest Salamander
Hellbender, America’s Largest Salamander, 2 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
