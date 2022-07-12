Learn about cancer in men
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturday, July 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Main Branch, will devote an hour to learning about Cancer in Men. Guest speaker will be Dr. Giavonne Rondo. This program is the second of four new programs devoted to men’s health to be presented by Dr. Rondo. The remaining two will be in August and October. Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine; she has practiced in Kentuckiana for almost 20 years.
According to the American Cancer Society, prostate, colorectal, lung, and skin cancers most often affect men. Other than skin cancers, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men.
Respite Rabbit Village
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will display a collective art exhibit featuring polymer clay sculptures and a mixed media diorama, courtesy of Artist Donna Shaw. This exhibit, along with framed art created by the Youth Group members of Eastern Heights Baptist Church, Jeffersonville, will be on display at the Jeffersonville Library beginning Saturday, July 16 through Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
The pieces created by the Youth Group will focus around the theme of Friendship. These art pieces will be hung on the walls in the second-floor art gallery, whereas Shaw’s three-dimensional Respite Rabbit Village, will be displayed on tables, both upstairs and in the North Display Case on the first floor.
An art reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on the opening day of the exhibit, Saturday, July 16. The reception will be in the second-floor gallery of the library. Light refreshments will be served.
The exhibit will be available during regular hours of operation.
For more information on the July programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, Thursday, July 21 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville location.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Different perspectives can be obtained each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in July will be Health in a Hurry. We all know we need to eat better to feel better. But how is this accomplished with a busy and demanding lifestyle? Health in a Hurry shares the keys to eating well on the road, at school, and at work.
The second topic discussed in July will be Exercise – It Goes to Your Head. Exercise is not just good for your body; it also builds and conditions your brain. And the good news is, it’s never too late to start exercising.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Outlaw Poet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a screening of the new documentary entitled “Outlaw Poet: The Legend of Ron Whitehead,” directed by Clayton Luce and Nick Storm. Whitehead was officially inducted in September 2021 as the new U.S. Beat Poet Laureate. The screening will be Friday, July 22, from 1 to 4 p.m.
In various reviews of the documentary, Whitehead has been referred to as a Kentucky outlaw poet and cultural icon, a Kentucky farm boy who travels the world, a coal miner’s son on a rural farm in western Kentucky, and a wild man and wanderer. They are all correct. But Ron Whitehead, the man, is larger than life in many ways. Ultimately, he is a cerebral man with a heart of gold. This documentary, filmed over a period of 10 years, chronicles his journey and the people Whitehead had the privilege to meet, including Hunter S. Thompson, Allen Ginsberg, and many more.
The film premiered in Louisville April 28, 2022. It is 103 minutes long, and afterward, there will be a Q&A session with Whitehead.
For more information or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Afternoon of Fun and Games for adults
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor an afternoon of board games, card games, and trivia, Saturday, July 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. This program is intended for ages 18 and older.
Tightwad Genealogist solives a family mystery
On Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m. -12 noon., Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Family and Local History Librarian, Diane “Tightwad” Stepro, will present a case study detailing how she identified both parents of her great-great-grandmother Mary, whose past presented many research problems. Before unshrouding Mary’s mysterious path, the presenter encountered a number of family secrets that led to the discovery of Mary’s long-hidden ancestry. Beginners and advanced researchers alike will take away cheap, practical ideas that they can use to find their own family members.
This presentation, held at the Jeffersonville Library, is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Wesley United Methodist Church
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 Thomas V. Bryant Dr., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a pick-and-pay event with something for everyone, Saturday, July 23 beginning at 8 a.m. at the church. A barbeque rib dinner will be served starting at 11 a.m. until all meals are sold. This is an annual fund-raising event for the church.
On Sunday, July 24 during the 10:45 a.m. worship service, the congregation will honor the late First Gentleman John Edward Miller, husband of Pastor Marion Miller. He passed away in July of 2021.
