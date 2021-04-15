DAR Scholarships
The Ann Rogers Clark Chapter of DAR honored winners of the DAR 2020 Good Citizenship award during a recent ZOOM meeting.
The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest recognizes and rewards individuals who posses good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. The students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.
The winners were Natalie Vinh Ang, Silver Creek High School; Grace Adams, Charlestown High School; Sylvia Greenleaf, New Washington High School; Kamryn Cole, Clarksville High School; Josey Cheatam, Borden High School; Emma Jones, Henryville High School.
Corydon Extravaganza
Corydon Extravaganza will be Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, 341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon. Parking is free, admission is $5 per person and children 13 and younger are free. Pets welcome.
Come shop at the Vintage and Antique Show with a splash of art, food trucks and wineries. For more information visit corydonextravaganza@gmail.com
Mini Pollinator Day
The Mini-Pollinator Day will take place virtually on April 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p..m.at https://www.sunnysidemg.org/pollinator-day. The webinars will start at 9 a.m. with Sunnyside Master Gardener and beekeeper Roger Thomas presenting “Beekeeping 101”. At 10 a.m. Amanda Thomsen with Kiss My Aster, will present “How to Create a Great Backyard.” At 11 a.m. Troy Durham, a local horticulturist, will present “Not Just Nectar: Pollinator Pointers for the Home Landscape.” At noon the Sunnyside Master Gardeners will cover “Seed Saving.” To round out the day at 12:15 p.m. the citizen scientist project titled “Sunnyside IN Pollinator Project 2021” will be unveiled. This project will allow everyone to contribute to fall Pollinator Day where the results of the citizen science project will be released. No registration is needed to attend the webinars.
If you have any questions please contact the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or email ANR Extension Educator Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
Community Action of Southern Indiana
Community Action of Southern Indiana’s annual meeting will be Wednesday, April 28 at noon via Zoom. The meeting will include entertainment, remarks from CASI Executive Director Phil Ellis, an overview of CASI programs, and the swearing in of the 2021–2022 officers of the CASI board of directors.
“At the Annual Meeting we will recap how CASI is overcoming the challenges of COVID-19 to continue to carry out its mission,” said Ellis. “We will also look at the future and discuss how Community Action of Southern Indiana will continue to expand its services and how it will use its new offices in the old Spring Hill School building to better serve the Community.”
Register for the virtual CASI annual meeting at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/148256618537.
Parade Committee Meeting
The annual Downtown Jeffersonville July 4th Parade will be Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. The parade will begin on Riverside Drive by the Overlook and travel along Spring Street to the Warder Park area. This year the celebration will be a parade only with no event at Warder Park.
For those wanting an entry in the parade, contact Jim Ford, 502-939-9392. The next planning meeting is 2 p.m., Thursday, April 29, at Jeff Main Street, 401 Pearl St., Jeffersonville. All are welcome to attend. Help in planning the event is greatly appreciated.
Sunnyside Master Gardener
The Sunnyside Master Gardener Virtual monthly meeting will be Monday May 4 at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Jamie Graf of the Pumpkin Shed. She and her husband Ken own and operate a multi-generation farm in Sellersburg. The topic will be Growing Pumpkins and Gourds. Check the website at www.sunnysidemg.org for the link to this meeting, which will be published closer to the meeting time and date. The public is welcome to attend.
Continue to check Facebook and Sunnyside Master Gardener website for updates and gardening information.
Outside Craft Fair
Southern Indiana Rehab Hospital, 3104 Blackiston Blvd., New Albany, will have a free outside craft fair, 11 a.m. to 4:30 pm., Friday, May 7. For more information contact Laurie Stout at 812-941-8300.
Corydon historic programs
Corydon Capitol State Historic Site will offer five special programs this spring and summer dealing with subjects as diverse as beekeeping and Victorian architecture.
The events begin May 11 with Homeschool at the Capitol and continue with Beekeeping with Kelsey Gerhardt (May 22), Victorian Architecture (June 19), Dinner with Governor Hendricks (July 10) and Corydon Capital Day (July 17).
Registration for the programs is available online at indianamuseum.org/corydon, by calling 812-738-4890, or at the door pending availability.
• Homeschool at the Capitol (ages 5-14) 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., May 11, $8 per child. Explore Indiana’s first state capitol building, play pioneer games, create your own constitution and more. Registration required by May 7.
• Beekeeping with Kelsey Gerhardt (ages 13 and older), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., May 22, $35 per person. Find out at this workshop with Kelsey Gerhardt, a fourth-generation beekeeper, what you need to know to start and maintain your own hive. Learn about the cost of investment, where to buy supplies, how to attract bees and about bee-friendly planting. Registration required by May 15.
• Victorian Architecture (ages 13 and older) 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., June 19, $5 per person. Discover what makes Victorian architecture so unique and why this style still inspires builders today. Registration required by June 18.
• Dinner with Governor Hendricks (ages 21 and older), 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 10, $50 per person. Attendees will experience food and entertainment true to the time when William Hendricks served as the third state governor. Registration required by June 30.
• Corydon Capital Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 17, free event. Step back in time during Corydon Capital Day. Experience demonstrations, enjoy live entertainment, try your hand at old-fashioned games and shop vendors and an outdoor food court. Be sure to be at Indiana’s first state capitol building at 2 p.m. to find out what it takes to create a constitution.
Trivia Night
The LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana is hosting its 10th Tacos and Trivia Night on Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. This will be the first time the event is virtual.
This event will be interactive with teams using Zoom Breakout rooms to answer trivia questions from all sorts of categories. There will be prizes for first, second and third place as well as for best team name (voted on by the audience).
New this year will be taco party packs and margarita bundles available for purchase and pick up.
Help support LifeSpring Foundation’s community health care initiatives across southern Indiana, such as the vaccine education campaign, furnishings for apartments for homeless individuals and families, nature therapy and outdoor activity therapy programs in Scott County and Dubois County, scholarships for high school seniors and middle schoolers, and many more.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.lifespringtrivia.com or contact Shelley Dewig, fundraising and development coordinator, at 812-206-1209.
ServSafe food class, exam
Indiana law requires certification of one food handler per food establishment. To help meet this requirement, Purdue Extension Service is offering the ServSafe Food Manager One-day Class and Examination.
ServSafe is a nationally recognized program developed by the foodservice industry dedicated to helping the restaurateur prevent foodborne illness potentials. ServSafe is the most universally recognized and accepted course by state, county and municipal health authorities that require sanitation training of foodservice managers.
The one-day class is scheduled for Friday, May 21, 2021 at Purdue Polytechnic Bldg., 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany and is hosted by Purdue Extension Floyd County. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Class time is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with exam at 4:45 p.m.
The cost is $165 for training, book and exam; $115 for training and exam (no book); or $65 for exam only with proctor.
Pre-register by May 13 to ensure timely delivery of study manual. Register at https://www.cvent.com/d/cjqcv8. More information is available at extension.purdue.edu or by calling Floyd County Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
New Albany Youth Triathlon
A Youth Triathlon will be at 3:30 p.m. July 25 at New Albany YMCA and the Greenway for ages 6-15. The New Albany Seventh-day Adventist Church will host the event in conjunction with sponsoring businesses and clubs. Register for the Youth Triathlon at YouthTriathlon.net.
There will be a free six-week triathlon training leading up to the race day, in which young people will build healthy friendships, practice swimming, biking, and running, and have a short health lifestyle talk. Those who complete the training will receive a free new bike to continue the habit of exercise they started during the training time. Registration is free for the first 50 participants to sign up and participate.
Registration is now open. If you would like to sponsor a child, volunteer or participate, go to YouthTriathlon.net or call Jenni 706-936-1795 for more information.
The free six-week training begins June 6 with registration deadline May 31. Deadline to register for the July 25 race is July 18.
For more information, e-mail jenni@youthtriathloh.net or call 706-936-1795.
Hawk Alfredson artwork at Jeff library
The artwork of International Artist Hawk Alfredson is now on display at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library and will continue until Monday, May 31, 2021.
Swedish-born Alfredson’s painting style has been labeled as Surrealism, Magic Realism, Symbolist and Fantastic art and even Pansurrealism. The Tim Faulkner Gallery in Louisville, KY exhibits his work on an ongoing basis.
Alfredson moved to New York City in 1995 and lived and painted there in the historic Chelsea Hotel. In addition to Alfredson, the hotel has been the home of numerous artists, writers, and musicians through the years. The Chelsea Girls, which can be found at the library, is a work of historical fiction released in 2019 and written by nationally bestselling author Fiona Davis. Her novel brings the Chelsea Hotel to life for Alfredson and the artistically creative ones who settled there before him.
The exhibit will be available during normal hours of operation in the second-floor gallery of the main library at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.