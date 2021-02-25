K of C chicken dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a chicken dinner, curbside order and pick-up only, Saturday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the K of C parking lot.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw. Cost, $9 per person for white meat and $8 for dark meat. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Hoosier Girls State applications
Area young women who are juniors in high school will be selected by the William Zeb Longest American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, to attend Hoosier Girls State. June 20-26, 2021.
Because of the pandemic, the 2021 session will be virtual, aired directly from the the campus of Trine University in Angola. Selected delegates will log on daily in the afternoon and again in the evening during the hours required for their virtual sessions. The opening session will begin on Sunday, June 20 at 1 p.m. All delegates are expected to participate daily until Saturday, June 26 through the closing Honor Day Program.
This is a prestigious leadership opportunity for girls in their junior year of high school and only attendees of Girls and Boys State are eligible to apply for the Samsung Scholarships which, in the past, have provided as many as ten $20,000 scholarships and 88 $1,000 scholarships. The amounts depend on earnings from a $5,000,000 scholarship fund, endowed by Samsung and administered by the American Legion.
Delegate fees are paid by the American Legion Auxiliary. The only cost to the delegate is a non-refundable application fee of $35. This fee also entitles the delegate to mementos of her time at HGS: certificates, pins, and a Federalist or Nationalist Party T-shirt.
Girls and Boys State, since the inception as a Legion and Auxiliary program in 1937 and 1935 respectively, have given over 2 million young people across the U.S. the opportunity to learn firsthand how their state and local government works. Participants are exposed to the rights and privileges, the duties and responsibilities of a U. S. citizen. They run for political office and are elected to various city, county and state governments; and participate in legislative sessions, court proceedings, assemblies, bands, chorus and recreational programs.
Interested youth should ask their school counselors for an application. Application forms have been sent to Floyd Central, Lanesville, Corydon, Providence and North Harrison High Schools, but, any high school junior is eligible to make application, regardless of the high school they attend. Competition is also open to those students who are homeschooled.
The application deadline is March 20, 2021. Girls State applications must be returned to Ann Carr, Girls State Chairman, 5024 Bent Creek Dr., Floyds Knobs, IN. Applicant questions may be directed to Ann at (502-741-6562), or sacarr@twc.com.
Come help ‘wrangle weeds’
It is about time to work in our gardens and get outside and enjoy our parks, therefore, it’s time to wrangle a few invasive plants (aka weeds). And what better way to do that, than in a group, which can make a bigger impact. That is the essence of a Weed Wrangle. A gathering of folks (experts and non-experts) to learn about and remove invasive plants.
Weed Wrangles started a couple of years ago in Nashville, Tennessee. They began as one-day events to help “rescue public parks and green spaces from invasive species through hands-on removal.” They were a hit and quickly spread to other cities in Tennessee and then other states. Wrangles are now in Indiana, and the Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP) is hosting one.
The CCHIRP Wrangle will take place Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Charlestown State Park. Those interested will meet at the head of Trail #3, and remove invasives along that trail. The event will be led by an expert in invasive species management who will provide education on invasive plant ID, and tips on invasive management before beginning.
Volunteers (no experience necessary, all ages welcome). Those interested are asked to RSVP, but last-minute walk-ins are welcome. Dress appropriately for the weather, bring gloves to protect your hands and sturdy boots are recommended. Face masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Bring your own supply of water and snacks. Follow the directional signs at the main gate once you enter the park.
To RSVP, or for more information, contact the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) office at 812-256-2330, ext. 3.
