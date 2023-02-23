Jim Snidero Jazz Quartet
The Carnegie Center of Ars and History, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor the Jim Snidero Jazz Quartet, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25.
Building on his Downbeat Magazine 5-Star “masterpiece” review of Live at the Deer Head Inn (2021), New York alto saxophonist Jim Snidero added the innovative guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel for his latest album Far Far Away (2023). New compositions from the album will debut at the Carnegie Center for Art and History, featuring Snidero’s world-class Midwest quartet with Phil DeGreg on piano, Jeremy Allen on bass, and Sean Dobbins on drums.
Women who help build the community
A new discussion series called "What's Your Secret Sauce?" will highlight the work of women who help build our community. This monthly program will kick off Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Guests are invited to a panel discussion featuring Danielle Archer, Director of Annual Giving at Province of Our Lady of Consolation, and Tish Thomas-Frederick, Founder of BAYA Corporation ("Beautiful As You Are"). Hear their experiences in different key areas of goodness and giving, including philanthropy and community impact. Learn the ways that life has shaped their careers, helping them thrive in their fields.
This program aims to spark conversations and inspire others to find their own “secret sauce.” This discussion will be moderated by Courtney Lewis, Director of Community Engagement at New Albany Housing Authority, and Amanda Harris, Program and Outreach Coordinator at The Floyd County Library.
Refreshments will be provided for this free event. Registration is recommended. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call 812-944-8464.
Thursday Night Salon
The Carnegie Center for Art and History will host the next Thursday Night Salon, a free all-ages event, on Thursday, March 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the gallery space at 201 East Spring Street, New Albany.
This iteration of Thursday Night Salon centers on conversations around art collectives in the area, where guests may partake in an informal meet and mingle with community members involved in art collectives of the past and present. Recorded music will be provided by Ars Femina, an ensemble created with the mission of celebrating women's artistry in music through education and performance, featuring clips from a concert from IU Southeast's Ars Femina Archive performed at the Floyd County Library in 2020. Guests may also join a guided printmaking workshop using vintage newspapers from New Albany, and food will be provided by several local restaurants situated in historic buildings. Interested individuals can sign up for this event at the Events page on the Carnegie Center’s website, www.carnegiecenter.org.
Clarksville Library hosting Advanced Crochet
The Clarksville Library will host Advanced Crochet Club on Friday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Do you have the basic skills to crochet and want to go to the next level? If so, join us at Advanced Crochet. Instructor Kim Lillis will lead the group on how to make a hexagon blanket. Please bring the following supplies for this class: 5 mm [US H-8] crochet hook, a yarn needle, and three balls each of RED HEART® “Designer SportTM”: 3515 Lagoon CA, 3620 Celadon CB, 3650 Pistachio CC, 3801 Aqua Ice CD, and 3002 Black CE.
Community Music Alliance
Community Music Alliance, first free Friday concert, noon to 12:30 p.m. at Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Take a musical journey to Ireland during the concert. The Heartland Harp Ensemble will perform in the library’s upper level area. Guests can experience Celtic music, arranged for 12 harpists, in an enchanting show.
All ages are welcome and registration is recommended. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call 812-944-8464. The First Friday Concert series is sponsored by the Community Music Alliance and Dahmke Piano Technicians.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime
The Clarksville Library will host Beyond Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, March 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. This month the speaker will examine the tragic case dubbed the “Texas Love Triangle” by ABC’s 20/20. Learn about a local high school football coach from Katy, Texas, twice convicted of his pregnant wife’s murder.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime is a monthly program that examines notorious true crime cases in the United States. The group will explore how the criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in discussions and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content discussed, this program is for adults 18 and older.
Kentucky Shakespeare offers Stage Combat Workshop
The Floyd County Library will host a free Stage Combat Workshop led by Kentucky Shakespeare on Saturday, March 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the library’s auditorium at 180 West Spring St., New Albany. This workshop is open to all youth in grades 5-12 and will teach participants how to safely perform a staged fight using hand-to-hand combat and swordplay.
Through the class, students will learn the fundamental techniques to protect the actor and the instrument when engaged in dramatic physical encounters, while also developing their own artistic exploration. Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call (812) 944-8464.
This session is part one of a four-part series, which will include an additional night to watch "A Midsummer Night's Dream." The final workshop will involve creating favorite scenes of a chosen play, using props, staged combat, and dances. Participants will also receive a free copy of A Midsummer Night's Dream (No Fear Shakespeare edition).
How to Build a High Performance Home
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to four discussions on how to build a high performance home, led by Jeffersonville resident Ted Cummings. The program will take place at the Jeffersonville Library Main Branch on Mondays, March 6, 13, and 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. and March 27, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
These discussions will benefit those contemplating building a house from start to finish. Cummings has spent the past eight years becoming knowledgeable in the building science of high-performance homes (HPH). Five years ago, he hired a local builder to construct the home he shares with his wife, Bonnie, following the principles of HPH construction. An authoritative source stated that Ted and Bonnie Cummings have the most energy-efficient house in Indiana.
Ted Cummings is a retired family physician whose qualifications to speak on this topic are a strong interest in this subject, experience in building his own home, and extensive research. Cummings will offer his knowledge to anyone in the planning stages of their home construction.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
