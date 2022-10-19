CRAFT FESTIVALS AHEAD
• Sellersburg Craft Market, Saturday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Life Center at Kingdom Life Church, 11515 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
• Green Valley Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Green Valley Elementary School, 2230 Green Valley Rd., New Albany.
• American Legion Ladies Auxiliary dessert auction, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 22, at American Legion Post 42 at 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs. All proceeds support breast cancer recovery.
• Autumn Market at Greenville Park, 6455 Buttontown Rd., Greenville, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. Vendors, crafts and food. Fundraiser for Blessings in a Backpack. Children may wear costumes and trick or treat at the booths.
• Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
• Christmas Craft Bazaar, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 809 E. Main St., New Albany.
• Ladies Union Club, a former one-room school house at 6348 Charlestown Pike, Charlesrtown, will be the location of a two-day fall flea market sponsored by the Ladies Union Club, Friday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m.. to 2 p.m. The ladies will serve sandwiches, soups, homemade pies and drinks.
• The Tunnel Mill Tigers 4-H Club is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown. There will be vendors with crafts, home décor, direct sales, and Christmas items. Lunch will be provided by “The Bearded BBQ” food truck again this year. Buddy will be serving pulled pork and chicken from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until he sells out. Booth space still available. Contact Debbie Trotter – 812-989-3988 for details.
• Highland Hills Middle School Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the school, 3492 Edwardsville-Galena Rd., Georgetown.
• Sellersburg Craft Market, Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Life Center at Kingdom Life Church, 11515 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
• Scribner Middle School Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at Scribner Middle School, 910 Old Vincennes Rd., New Albany. Home and holiday decorations, jewelry, boutique clothing and much more. Entertainment by New Albany High School Theater cast, Bulldogs, Junior Bulldogs, All Starz Gymnastics and Scribner musical groups.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Corydon Fall Extravaganza
The Fall Corydon Extravaganza will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23 at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, 341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon. Early Bird tickets will be available only at the admission table when you arrive. Early Birds are welcome from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for $10. General Admission is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $5. Cash only. Corydon Extravaganza T-shirts will be available for purchase at the admission table while supplies last, cash-only.
In the Halloween Spirit, three featured performances by the Sisters of the Dancing Moon will be Saturday mid-morning behind the main building. Also, young shoppers are invited to Trick or Treat at vendor booths during the Market. A Car Show will not be hosted at this year’s Fall Market.
Saturday, Oct. 22
• 8 to 10 a.m. $10 Early Bird
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 General Admission
Sunday Oct. 23
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5 General Admission
Haunting Good Time
A haunting good time at Charlestown State Park Campground, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown. A weekend of Halloween-themed activities. All-day activities with trick-or-treat in the evening of Oct. 22. Reservations required for camping sites.
Outdoor Book Sale
Find great deals on books at The Friends of the Library’s Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
New books will be brought out throughout the sale. Rain date: Saturday, Oct. 29. All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library. Only cash or checks are accepted.
Beck's Mill Octoberfest
Celebrating the Beck Family’s German Heritage on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oktoberfest will bring many fun things to do. Opening ceremony will be at 11 a.m. with dedication to Our Country, the Country the Beck’s chose to make their life. Music all day long, many demonstrations such as weaving, spinning, blacksmithing, cane-carving, pottery, jewelry-making, face-painting and tomahawk-throwing.
Resident artist Dusty Baker will be doing a painting in the Beck cabin along with an art show from the local middle school and her students from Beck’s Mill. Johnny Appleseed will be telling his tales along with apple-peeling. In the parking lot will be craft vendors (space is still available, call Judy at 812-896-3447 after 5 p.m.) along with Alan Bishop aka “Tommy Greene” the moonshiner, Clint Barnett, Civil War historian and the famous campfire beans and all the fixin’s including Beck’s Mill cornbread. The cornmeal bake-off is also in the parking lot with entry drop-off between 1-11:45 a.m. Must include 1/2 cup of Beck’s Mill cornmeal and recipe.
Mill admission is $5 adults, children age 16 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Located at 4433 S. Beck’s Mill Rd, Salem, the mill closes for the season on Oct. 23.
Crocheting classes are back at Jeffersonville Library
Did you know that learning to crochet is like riding a bicycle? Once you learn, you will never forget! Of course, you may occasionally still need to fine-tune your skills. Join a group at the Jeffersonville location on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon — 2 p.m. if you want to know more about crocheting.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Classes for the rest of 2022 will be on Nov. 12 and 26 and Dec.10.
Clarksville Library hosting Kids Create
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month participants will explore optical illusions — Halloween-style! Participants will learn how to make Halloween Agamographs, which are optical illusions that magically change from one image to another! Be ready to amaze your family and friends with this cool activity! The program is for youth in grades K-5 and requires registration. For more information, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Lewis and Clark Junior Rangers
Lewis and Clark Junior Ranger program, 3 p.m., Oct. 22 at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmers Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs, next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market features fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more. This Sunday, Oct. 23, music will be provided by Tunes with Trent while customers shop through the market. The market will close for the season next Sunday, Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Big Four Boo Fest
Big Four Boo Fest, 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville. Enjoy an evening in historic downtown Jeffersonville. Children and parents walk the sidewalks through Big Four Station Park while downtown merchants give treats for the kids.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to gather at the library on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a Housing Stability Clinic.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
Floyd County Historical Society
Floyd County Historical Society will have its October meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Steve Wiser will present the program “Joseph & Joseph: Over 100 Years of Landmark Architecture.”
Wiser is a lifelong Louisvillian and received his Bachelor’s of Architecture in 1980. He was one of the original ‘Young Architects’ of the American Institute of Architects in 1989, and has received the "Oberwarth Award," which is AIA Kentucky’s highest honor. He has also received the "Founders Award" from the Louisville Historical League. Wiser is the author of numerous books on Louisville Architecture.
The program is free and open to the public. Go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
The Padgett Museum, 509 West Market Street, operated by the Floyd County Historical Society is open every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 10, 2022. The current exhibit is highlighting "Duke Energy’s Gallagher Station: A History of Powering Indiana."
National Association of Retired Federal Employees
NARFE will meet Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. The chapter will host Merrill Simmerman, agent for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield who will distribute information on open season for federal health insurance benefits and answer questions pertaining to these benefits.
Following the insurance presentation around 12:15 p.m., State Representative Ed Clere will speak with NARFE members to share updated plans for an amendment to the Indiana State Constitution that would increase the state tax exemption for Civil Service retirees due to inflation. Other state officials plan to join the meeting in preparation to promote this appeal before the Indiana General Assembly. For more details contact Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett's General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. All alumni are welcome.
Local Poet to speak at library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a special hour with local poet Larry J. Basham. Basham’s first book of poetry, "The Journeyman Verses," was released Aug. 8, 2022. Basham resides in Jeffersonville. This program is intended for adults only due to the nature of his poetry.
Basham refers to his poetry as “surrealistic freeverse.” It is for anyone who looks to be inspired in their heart, soul, and spirit. In addition to writing poetry, Basham is also an extremely gifted photographer and has had his work displayed at the library. On this date, Basham will talk about his life and how poetry fits into it; he will then read a few poems from his newly released book. Copies of his book will be available for purchase after his presentation (cash only).
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
