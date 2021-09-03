Campaign for tobacco free kids
The Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition wants to achieve health equity by eliminating the disease and economic burden associated with tobacco addiction and exposure.
There are over 15,000 flavors for electronic cigarettes including fruit, candy, and menthol flavors. These are the flavors that the Food and Drug Administration has identified as being preferred by eight out 10 youth e-cigarette users. Vaping is now the most popular tobacco product for Indiana youth with an estimated 18.5% of high school students using electronic cigarettes.
Current reports indicate that there is evidence of harmful and potentially harmful ingredients in e-cigarettes. One harmful ingredient identified in the majority of e-cigarettes is nicotine. A recent Centers for Disease Control study found that 99% of the e-cigarettes sold in assessed venues in the United States contained nicotine. Using nicotine in adolescence can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control.
Children and adults have been poisoned by swallowing, breathing, or absorbing e-cigarette liquid through their skin or eyes. Nationally, approximately 50% of calls to poison control centers for e-cigarettes are for kids 5 years of age or younger. The fumes that are exhaled can contain nicotine, tiny particles of metal, and some of the same toxins that are found in secondhand smoke from combustible cigarettes.
Vaping poses a serious health risk to its users and to people who inhale the second-hand fumes.
For more information, contact Angie Moore at amoore@casi1.org or 812-288-6451 extension 2122 or go to Minority Tobacco Prevention of Clark County on Facebook.
If you or someone you know needs information on how to quit, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
Charlestown High alumni dinner/dance
The 135th annual Charlestown High School Alumni dinner/dance reunion will be Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The reunion will be at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville. Reservation forms were mailed to all alumni for whom the association has a current address.
If you did not receive a reservation form, you can pick one up at the Charlestown Township Trustee’s office at 322 Main Cross Street, Charlestown. Reservation forms can also be downloaded from the Charlestown Alumni website https://charlestownalumni.online/invitation/
Pleasant Grove Homemakers meet
The Pleasant Grove Extension Homemakers Club met recently at the home of Wanda Vandeventer with Ruth Howes as co-hostess.
The meeting was led by President Jeanie Bowen. The treasurer's report was given by Lana Abbott and the lesson, "Taking Time for Ourselves," was given by John Hallows. Devotions were given by Wanda Vandeventer.
A discussion was held concerning the Clark County Fair, giving scholarships and purchasing chairs for the Fairground 4-H Building. Upcoming events include Cultural Arts Day on Sept. 24 and the Holiday Bazaar, Nov. 20.
New members Patty Baxter and Ruth Howes were welcomed.
For more information about Home Extension Clubs, e-mail lemoncreek@aol.com
