FRIDAY EVENTS
Jeffersonville Riverstage Friday Concerts
Jeffersonville Riverstage, 100 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville, free concerts every Friday through Aug. 12. The lawn opens at 6 p.m., opening bands start at 7 p.m. and the headliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Playing this Friday, July 29 "Radiotronic."
Concert in Warder Park
Concert in the Park, at 7 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 26 at Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville. In concert Friday, July 29, Jamey Aebersold Quartet playing standards from the Great American Songbook and some American Jazz.
Bring your lawn chair or blanked and enjoy a Friday evening under the stars.
New Albany Bicentennial Park Concerts
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series in New Albany’s historical downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring and Pearl streets. The concerts are every Friday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Aug. 26.
Wine Walk & Shop
The 13th annual Wine Walk & Shop event will take place Friday, July 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. It's a fun evening to sample wines and support local businesses in the downtown/Main Street district.
Tickets are on sale for $25 per person at www.JeffMainStreet.org.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 30, at the center. The program will be "Anything Brush a Brush" activity.
This event is held the last Saturday of every month.
Ice Cream Supper
Blue Lick Christian Church, 16113 Memphis-Blue Lick Road, Henryville, will sponsor an ice cream supper, Saturday, July 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church.
The menu will include barbeque, hot dogs, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, green beans, slaw and a variety of homemade cakes, pies and ice cream, along with tea and lemonade.
Double H Square Dance Club
Double H Square Dance Club welcomes visitors, couples and singles to a square dances July 30 and Aug. 13, all starting at 7 p.m. at Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall St., Jeffersonville. Come experience the exercise and social activities of Square Dancing. For more information, contact Paul at 740-441-5050 or just come.
SUNDAY EVENTS
The Depot Sunday Series
Check out The Depot hosted by Upland on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at at 701 Michigan Avenue in Downtown Jeffersonville. Enjoy award-winning Upland craft beer, check out the local craft vendors, listen to live music, and grab a local bite from the food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs or picnic blankets and make it an afternoon with the family at The Depot Sunday Series at 701 Michigan Avenue in Downtown Jeffersonville.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., July 31, Falls of the Ohio State Park (in the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information, contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs. Next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald's, the Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Drink & Draw Series
Drink & Draw, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany. Every Drink & Draw at the Carnegie will feature a guided, live figure drawing session in the Carnegie galleries. Open to all levels.
Ate x 10 at Carnegie Center
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 East Spring St. New Albany (branch of the Floyd County Library) is pleased to present "Ate x 10: A Group Exhibition About Food," featuring over 10 regional artists whose work relates to issues about how we see and access food, as well as information about food insecurity in Floyd County. The exhibit will be on display Aug. 4 - Oct. 15. Opening Reception will be Thursday, Aug. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with complimentary beverages and appetizers, and live music from the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet. This is a free, all-ages event.
Benefit fish fry
The Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany, will offer the First Friday Fish Fry on Aug. 5. Lunch drive-thru-only service is from 11 a.m. to 1 and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All your seafood favorites plus homemade desserts. Proceeds to fund the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.
For more information call 812-944-0891.
Touch-A-Truck
Touch-A-Truck will be Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
The annual event gives children the opportunity to get behind the wheel. The event offers children the chance to get up close and personal with the trucks and construction equipment they see on the road every day
Clarksville Movie in the Park
Clarksville Movie in the Park, Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie being shown is “Encanto."
Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
Food Insecurity in Southern Indiana
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 East Spring St. New Albany (branch of the Floyd County Library), will sponsor a program, "History Deep Dives: Food and the Community," Tuesday, Aug. 9, from noon to 1 p.m. Katie Davidson, Community Wellness Coordinator from Purdue University Extension, will talk about food insecurity in the area, community gardens, and ways that the community can engage in reducing food insecurity in Southern Indiana.
Blood Drive
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, Aug 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 8290 Hwy. 403 Charlestown.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Denise Romney, director of communications. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code JCLDSNA.
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be Aug. 13. The special Saturday nights will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m. This is the final Saturday night event of the season.
Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.