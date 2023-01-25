Music at Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St. will sponsor an evening of live music with Dean Heckel, 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.
World War ll Round Table
The World War ll Round Table group will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Social hour begins at 9 a.m.
Larry Bothe will talk about the Freeman Army Air Field Museum in Seymour. Military veterans, history buffs and the general public are invited to attend. For more information, call 812-246-4983.
Discovering healthier food options
In cooperation with the Clark County Health Department, a series of free classes will start this Saturday, Jan. 28 to be taught by Dr. Dowe of MedLifeFit Medical Spa along with Jessica Wilson, Certified Health Coach at Body by Grace.
The class mission is to empower families to discover healthier food options so they can sleep better, think sharper, boost energy levels and lose weight. Participants will be empowered to choose healthier food options to help decrease pain and inflammation. They will discover they have more energy to lead productive lives and learn prevention of diseases and unhealthy aging. Additionally, participants will be aware they can bring health and wholeness to their bodies by the way they live, move, think and eat.
These 1-hour sessions will start at 11 a.m. at 1201 Wall Street, Jeffersonville 2nd Floor. Additional dates and registration information can be found at https://clarkhealth.net.
Clarksville Library hosting Kids Create
The Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. This month participants will create unique Valentine’s Day cards to be delivered to local nursing homes. This is a great opportunity for youth to have fun, meet friends and give back to the community. The program is for youth in grades K-5 and requires registration.
Program by Author Sherna Williams
The Clarksville Library will host local author Sherna Williams on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2 to 3 p.m. Sherna Williams is an author and school psychologist who was inspired to write her book “Hidden in the Details” after a devastating medical diagnosis of her 4-month-old daughter, Celeste. Through her faith and commitment to God, Sherna and her family got through the emergency procedure necessary to correct Celeste’s condition. They were moved to share their experience with others going through similar hardships.
Sacred Heart Open House
Sacred Heart Catholic School, 1842 E. 8th St., Jeffersonville, is hosting an Open House on Sunday, Jan. 29, from noon to 2 p.m. in preparation for registration for the 2023-2024 school year. Sacred Heart Catholic offers 3-year-old preschool through eighth grade for families of all faiths.
Families can meet teachers and staff as well as see the advanced technology practices used and the variety of special area classes offered. Information on tuition assistance will also be available.
For more information, call 812-283-3123 or email: cbremmer@sacredheartschool.us.
Holy Family School Open House
Holy Family School, 217 W. Daisy Ln., New Albany, will sponsor an open house, Sunday, Jan. 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Speak with current parents, meet the staff and tour the school.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, at Falls of the Ohio State Park (in the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville. The February gathering will be on Sunday, Feb. 6.
Sisters of Providence
Sisters of Providence to host “Mystics – A Journey of Discovery.” Plan on joining the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods in person or virtually for the upcoming program “Mystics – A Journey of Discovery.”
The workshop will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 29, in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center, and will focus on Herman Hesse (1877-1962), a German-Swiss poet, novelist and painter.
Facilitators for the workshops include Sister Paula Damiano, SP, Sister Jan Craven, SP, and Indiana State University Professor Dr. Arthur Feinsod.
The final mystics workshop to focus on Saint Bridget of Sweden (1303-1373), a wife, mother, nun and mystic, and is scheduled for March 19.
Sister Paula said it is important to learn more about mystics from a religious point of view.
“There are many different ways in which a mystic is identified,” Sister Paula said. “Simply put, a mystic is someone who has an experience of union with The Divine.”
Cost to attend is $25 per session, which includes all materials and refreshments. The registration deadline for the January session is Jan. 26.
Register for all or for an individual session online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
FARMERS MARKETS (WINTER)
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Wednesday Summer Farmers Market is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at downtown square.
OTHER EVENTS
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to join library staff on Monday, Jan. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a Housing Stability Clinic.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
ServSafe Workshop
Purdue Extension Service will provide a ServSafe workshop and exam on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Purdue Polytechnic Center, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. The training will be in the Shine Meeting Room and the national ServSafe exam will follow the workshop. To register see: https://cvent.me/laVzbP. For more information call or email Emma Finerfrock, Extension Educator, efinerfr@purdue.edu or (812) 256-4591.
A Taste of Tuscany Cooking Demo
Celebrate American Heart Health Month with a healthy cooking demo. This class by Purdue Extension will cover the Mediterranean diet: the heart-healthy benefits and classic Mediterranean recipes. Participants will get to sample freshly prepared cuisine. Registration is required. Register from the calendar on the website www.clarkco.lib.in.us or by calling 812-256-3337.
Charlestown Library: Thursday, Feb. 2, 6-7 p.m.
Henryville Library: Thursday, Feb. 9, 6-7 p.m.
Crochet Club
The Clarksville Library will host a Crochet Club on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you. Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime
The Clarksville Library will host Beyond Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. This month, the group will examine the tragic case of Zach Bowen and Addie Hall. These two young French Quarter bartenders persevered through one of our country’s worst natural disasters, only to have their unlikely love story turn to tragedy.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime is a monthly program that examines notorious true crime cases in the United States. The group will explore how our criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in discussions with their thoughts and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content discussed, this program is for adults 18 and older.
Full Moon Hike
Full Moon Hike, Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m. at Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown. The hike will be on Trail 2.
The Altered Book Workshops
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Altered Book Workshops for those 18 or older will be Monday, Feb. 6 and Monday, Feb. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Remember the old Reader’s Digest books? This is a workshop to give them a second life. Revamp, reconstruct, rejuvenate, and reinvigorate an old book. No boundaries, no rules, just for fun. Join Saundra Duffee, retired art teacher, to create a work of art, a functional piece, or anything else your imagination wants.
There are two required sessions. All materials will be provided. Registration is limited to 12 participants per session. All participants must attend the first session.
Jewelry-Making Craft Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a Jewelry Making Craft on Monday, Feb. 6, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, you can make a necklace for yourself or to give as a gift for someone special.
Avery-Boyd’s jewelry typically retails for hundreds of dollars, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent during this 90-minute class.
The focus of this class will be necklaces, and each jewelry-making kit will cost between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration will be set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Financial Planning Classes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library offers on both Tuesdays, Feb .7 and Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location the last two classes in a four-part series of Financial Planning Classes with Ashley Rose Schneider, a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.
The “Ready or Not, Preparing for the Unexpected” seminar on Feb. 7 will provide the necessary tips on developing a proactive strategy for protection and preparation for the unexpected. The presentation discusses these two topics and how to position a portfolio for both expected and unexpected life changes.
The “Preparing Your Estate Plan” seminar on Feb. 21 is designed to help better understand the basics of estate planning. Learn about the options that make the most sense for your specific situation. You will also learn what to consider when creating a will, the benefits of trusts in estate planning, how to help reduce taxes on estates, and how insurance can help protect your family.
For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 301 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
Jeffersonville Main Street’s 16th Annual Chili & Brew Bonanza will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the St. Augustine Parish Hall, 316 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville. Enjoy chili tastings, beer tastings by Three Floyds & War Pigs in conjunction with Pearl Street Taphouse, DJ music, and a silent auction. Table sponsorships are available.. Tickets are $20 a person at JeffMainStreet.org
