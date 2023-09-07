New Albany Historic Home Tour
Develop New Albany, Indiana Landmarks and the City of New Albany are again presenting the annual New Albany Historic Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 9. The tour will feature 11 buildings and homes in New Albany’s numerous historic neighborhoods.
Tickets are available in advance for $20 and $25 day of the tour, with $5 for kindergarten through 12th grade. Advance ticket sales with cash or check are available at Strandz & Threadz, Dress & Dwell, YMCA, Madhouse, Regalo, Seeds & Greens and Saturdays at the New Albany Farmers Market. Tickets are also available online at www.developnewalbany.org. For more information, contact the Develop New Albany Office at 812-941-0018.
Tour day will begin at the New Albany Farmers Market (corner of Bank and Market streets) to pick up the Tour Guide before 3 p.m.
Plan to enjoy a day of touring some of New Albany’s finest properties and you may even want to enjoy lunch at a downtown or uptown New Albany restaurant.
Howard Steamboat Museum Car Show
The sixth annual car show fundraiser for the Howard Steamboat Museum, 1101 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will be Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Rain date, Sunday, Sept. 10). Admission is free for spectators. For those wishing to enter a vehicle in the car show, the entry fee is $20 per vehicle.
Horticultural Presentation on Cave Hill Cemetery
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location for a horticultural presentation about Louisville’s Cave Hill Cemetery and Arboretum, courtesy of Sarah Shaffner, head horticultural manager.
Cave Hill is a 296-acre Victorian-era National Cemetery and Arboretum in the Highlands of Louisville. Founded in 1848 as a rural, garden-style cemetery, Cave Hill’s landscape has been a continual source of beauty and inspiration to the community. Many prominent people are buried there such as Muhammad Ali, Colonel Harland Sanders, and Sen. Georgia Powers.
In this program, Shaffner will present the unique beauty of Cave Hill Cemetery & Arboretum, including the variety of trees. These trees have been nationally recognized in contests. They include the Japanese Pagoda, Sweet Bay Magnolia, Weeping Beech and the Carolina Silverbell.
Crochet Classes
At the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturdays, Sept. 9 and 23, from noon to 2 p.m. a class will be offered to learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Time spent at the library among old and new friends is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend!
9/11 Observance at Vintage Fire Museum
The Vintage Fire Museum on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. will sponsor the annual event to honor all those who lost their lives in the Twin Towers attack of Sept. 11, 2001. The event will take place outdoors at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street in Jeffersonville. In case of bad weather, the memorial will be held in the Museum.
This year’s memorial will include a special display on the 9/11 event, an honor guard, a large flag raised high between two ladder trucks, a short address, a prayer, a period of silence, and a bell ceremony.
The event is free, and all are invited to attend. Honoring those who have sacrificed their lives for others is always important and should never be forgotten.
Community Connect Day
Learn about local organizations that have a positive impact in our area during Community Connect Day on Monday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
A variety of organizations will have booths set up throughout the library’s upper level area, giving guests a chance to interact and learn about the services these organizations provide.
The Floyd County Health Department, Family Health Center of Southern Indiana, Lifespan, and Rauch and Blue River Services Alliance will have booths from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Caresource, Anthem, the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana and Salvation Army Pathway of Hope will be available from 1 to 3 p.m.
No registration is required to attend this free event.
Clarksville Historical Society
The Clarksville Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Social gathering will begin at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Hoosier Hunnies
The Hoosier Hunnies, formerly of the Red Hat’s, will be celebrating their 20th anniversary, Thursday, Sept. 14 at Park Christian Church, Green Valley Road, New Albany.
Luncheon will be served at 11:30 a.m. provided by Heavenly Ham, with the choice of a ham or turkey meal. Please RSVP to Queen Barb Gilbert, 812-981-8085 or Bette Lay, 502-599-9861. Reservations are required. Games and acknowledgment of previous Queens, Irene Fischer and Joann Gurr are on the agenda.
Meet the Candidates
The Jeffersonville/Clark County NAACP will host an opportunity for members of the community to meet and speak with candidates running for local office on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Candidates Meet-and-Greet will take place at Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 E.15th Street in Jeffersonville. The meet-and-greet format will allow community members to interact directly with candidates in order become better informed in advance of the local elections in November.
Candidates who wish to participate are encouraged to contact Antia Fields, President of the Jeffersonville/Clark County NAACP, at 502-751-2554.
Light refreshments will be served. The NAACP is non-partisan.
New Albany High School Hall of Fame registration deadline
The New Albany High School 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. at New Albany High School’s front foyer and commons area. Guests should enter Door 1. Deadline for registration is Sept. 14.
Tickets are $25. Reservations can be made by calling Cheryl at 812-981-7621 from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Reservations can also be mailed or delivered to NAHS (Hall of Fame), 1020 Vincennes St., New Albany, IN 47150.
The public is invited.
Clark County Museum
The Clark County Museum at 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, Second Thursday Program will be at 6 p.m., Sept. 14 with Judge Steven Fleece as the speaker. The program will be “Admiral Jonas Howard Ingram: Homegrown Hero of World War II.”
Admission is free; a love offering will be received.
Jazz Concert
The Floyd County Library will feature a free Jazz Concert in the library upper level featuring Jazz Musician Jamey Aebersold on Friday, Sept. 15 from noon to 1 p.m.
Songs performed will include selections from The Great American Songbook and compositions by various jazz artists in celebration of the 120-year-old American art form.
For more information, go to nafclibrary.libcal.com
Sellersburg United Methodist Church BBQ Dinner
Sellersburg United Methodist Church, 226 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a barbeque dinner, Friday, Sept. 15, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Barbeque dinners are $12 each or a hot dog dinner is $5. Baked goods will be for sale in the church fellowship hall.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music by Matt Williams, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15 at the post home.
