St. Genesius Theatre
The Drama Studio of St. Genesius Theatre, Southern Indiana School of the Arts, 128 E. Bell Ave., Clarksville, will present the classic comedy by Neil Simon “Barefoot in the Park” directed by Debra Rice Endris. The production is scheduled for Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 812-283-7472 or go to the website: thedramastudio.net. Adults and seniors: $18, child (12 and younger): $12.
Holiday Open House
Downtown Jeffersonville will sponsor Holiday Open House, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping or pick up some goodies for yourself at this annual event in downtown Jeffersonville. Participating businesses will offer holiday specials and giveaways during this event.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carryout, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Opening of Finding Home: Dan Bulleit Art Retrospective
The Floyd County Library and the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana are sponsoring the opening of a new show, Finding Home: Dan Bulleit Art Retrospective, at the Floyd County Library. The show will kick off with an opening reception Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the library and will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 16 during the Library’s open hours (Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.).
Dan Bulleit is a Southern Indiana artist who finds inspiration in changing light and the quieter moments in life. He calls himself “a storyteller who works in oils and impressions.” He has spent much of his life as a marketing and illustration professional and has recently returned to his first passion of painting. This show, Finding Home, is composed of works from every step of Dan’s life. “My art has been about finding my path — it’s as simple or as complicated as that,” he said. He invites the viewer to create their own meaning when they explore his work and hopes that they might be inspired to consider their own homes and paths as they do.
One notable piece that will be displayed is BLUE ANGEL, a portrait of a health care worker during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery opening exhibit
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will have an opening reception for an exhibit featuring the work of Floyd Knobs native Cheryl Ulrich-Barnett from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12.
Ulrich-Barnett has always had her hand in the arts. She began her formal training at Herron School of Art and Design in Indianapolis. She then moved to New York City where she earned her BFA in Graphic Design at The School of Visual Arts. Ten years later she moved back home, where she and her husband raised their boys and created the design/marketing firm DOGO Communications, LLC.
During this time, she rediscovered her passion for ceramic arts. She studied with various resident artists at the Mary Anderson Center for the Arts and taught several classes in hand building while exhibiting her work locally.
Of “Lost and Found,” Ulrich-Barnett says, “The recent years brought more time for reflection which started a shift in my creative thinking processes and sketches. I began incorporating found objects and other materials along with my ceramic sculptural pieces. The use of mixed media provides additional inspiration and depth to enhance my use of texture, color, form, and contrast to explore themes of perfection/imperfection, whimsical creatures, childhood memories, survival and present-day concerns.”
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public and continues until Jan. 3. For more information contact Julie Schweitzer at 502-649-3320 or julie@artseed.art.
Book Signing
Kevin Gibson, author of “This Used To be Louisville,” will sign books Saturday, Nov. 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mickey’s Uptown, 624 Vincennes St., New Albany.
Have you ever walked past a building or location in your city and thought, “I wonder what that used to be?” Well, if you live in Louisville, you’re about to get some answers to that question in the book.
From “the old Sears building” that continues to be used as a directional touchpoint to a downtown theater that has been frozen in time, you’ll get a tour of these places paired with stories that will inform and sometimes surprise. It may make you wonder about the many people a hundred years ago that traversed those places in a completely different context.
Gibson, a local author, turned his natural interest in comparing present to past into a book that looks into a wide variety of locales that contribute to the city’s legacy. And when it’s all said and done, you’ll walk away with a better understanding of Louisville’s history and culture, from major historical landmarks to neighborhood businesses to the Louisvilians who made these places important.{p class=”p1”}Gibson began his career as a part-time sports writer for The Evening News in 1986, then became a full-time reporter in 1988. In 1993 he switched to The Tribune as a sports writer and later features editor and columnist.
“The two newspapers that ultimately merged to become The News and Tribune are where I cut my teeth as a writer. I have so many great memories from covering everything from high school and college basketball to local government. But the best part is probably the lifelong friends I made along that journey. And, hey, Southern Indiana is where I grew up. I only adopted Louisville later,” Gibson said.
This is his eighth book since 2011, including titles like “Louisville Beer,” “Secret Louisville” and “100 Things to do in Louisville Before You Die.”
For more informatio, go to https://www.kevingibsonwriter.com/
Blood Drive
A Blood Drive in memory and honor of Lee Taylor, grandfather and mentor of Javi Bernard, will be Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the First Christian Church, 3209 Middle Road, Jeffersonville. Javi is working toward his Boy Scout Merit Badge.
Lee Taylor was a proud member of the Louisville Fire Department for 36 years and retired as Major and Battalion Chief. He began donating blood in 1960 and donated regularly for the next 52 years. Today, his grandson, Javi Bernard continues his legacy by hosting a blood drive in his honor for an Eagle Scout Project.
The Red Cross will donate a $10 gift card to every person who donates blood at the Jeffersonville site on Saturday. For appointment call 1-800-red cross (1-800-733-2767) or redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: TaylorsTitans.
Depot Days
A new venue offers a destination for arts and entertainment in downtown Jeffersonville. The Depot in NoCo Arts & Cultural District, 701 Michigan Avenue, serves as an art market and concert venue. Depot Days will be Saturday, Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
SUNDAY EVENTS
The Drama Studio of St. Genesius Theatre, Southern Indiana School of the Arts, 128 E. Bell Ave., Clarksville, will present the classic comedy by Neil Simon “Barefoot in the Park” directed by Debra Rice Endris. Sunday afternoon performance at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 812-283-7472 or go to the website: thedramastudio.net. Adults and seniors: $18, child (12 and younger): $12.
Sellersburg American Legion honors veterans
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a Veterans Day luncheon, Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. All veterans are invited to enjoy a free roast beef lunch. The event is open to the public for $10 per person.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon. The Farmers Market is in Winter Mini-Market Mode at Big Four Station until the end of the December and then in January it will move indoors at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served. There will not be a “Holiday” party this year.
Dr. Treva Hodges will present “Captivity Narratives and Collective Memory” about the role that stories play in shaping memories of local indigenous histories. Dr. Hodges holds a PhD in Humanities from the University of Louisville where she also obtained certificates in Public History and Woman and Gender Studies.
You may wear a mask, but not required.
For more information, call Sue Koetter at 812-294-4080 or cell 502-386-8885 or Donna Hart at 812-256-5777.
Panel to discuss increase in youth vaping
The Floyd County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition will sponsor a panel discussion regarding the current rise in vaping and e-cigarette use among local youth. The panel discussion will be Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Dr. Tom Harris, Floyd County Health Dept., Linda Freiberger, MSN Indiana University Southeast, Jenny Higbie, parent, Casey Nesmith, Prevention Coordinator Our Place and other community members will be discussing the dangers of these products and how they are marketed to youth and other groups with the use of flavors.
MeriBeth Adams-Wolf, executive director of Our Place, will moderate the discussion. State officials have called for an “all hands on deck” approach and have made resources available for education and treatment regarding this addiction among youth. This event is open to the public and will be available virtually as well as in person in the Applegate Room at the library. If you have questions or are interested in attending virtually, please contact Rhonda Alstott at rhonda.alstott.ourplace@gmail.com.
Family History of Early New England
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Genealogy and Local History Librarian Diane Stepro will give a program about a variety of free resources for researching your family’s early New England settlers, especially Puritans, Pilgrims, their enemies, and the peoples they enslaved. The program will be Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.
Nov. 11 marked the 401st anniversary of the Mayflower’s landing at Plymouth Rock, and the Puritan fleet arrived in the New World 391 years ago this summer. However, Native American nations occupied New England long before English-speaking people came to the area. French settlements in the New England region were also well-established by the time the English arrived.
After 400 years, one might think the earliest New England records must be lost to time, but a surprisingly large body of information remains. Since many New Englanders migrated to the Ohio Valley in the 19th Century, quite a few local residents have researched their families to these early New England groups.
Beginners and advanced researchers alike will take away low-cost, practical ideas that they can use to find their own New England family members. This presentation, which will be conducted via Zoom, is recommended for teen and adult patrons. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Join the meeting at this link: tinyurl.com/PilgrimGenes
