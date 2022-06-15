Crocheting Basics
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a crocheting class Friday, June 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Clarksville Library. Whether you are an experienced crocheter who needs help with a certain technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this class is for you! Fiber Artist, Kim Lillis, is the class instructor. For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
COVID Screening and Vaccines
The Indiana Department of Health will sponsor free COVID screening and vaccines, Friday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Jeffersonville Riverstage Friday Concert
Jeffersonville Riverstage, 100 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville, free concerts every Friday through Aug. 12. The lawn opens at 6 p.m., opening bands start at 7 p.m. and the headliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Playing this Friday, June 17, will be Motown Tribute by Sheryl Rouse & Friends.
Concert in Warder Park
Concerts in the Park, at 7 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 26 at Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville. In concert Friday, June 17, 100th Army Band playing patriotic, marches and show tunes.
New Albany Bicentennial Park Concerts
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series will be every Friday night through August in New Albany’s historical, downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring and Pearl streets. Playing Friday, June 17, Allanna Royale Band with Mount Worster.
Each show is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. These events are free and open to music lovers of all ages.
Charlestown Founders Day
The weeklong event will open on Saturday, June 18 and end on Saturday, June 25. Entertainment and activities will be provided throughout the week for the entire family. Different activities will be held at different locations throughout the city.
To stay up-to-date on Founders Week events and details, watch the News and Tribune or go to www.newsandtribune.com or go to www.CityofCharlestown.com or follow the city’s social media pages.
Juneteenth Celebration at Floyd County Library
The Floyd County Library will host a Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Guests can enjoy live music and entertainment, including an African drumming performance by Kuvebo, food trucks, and arts & crafts activities for children.
This free event will feature local vendors and Black-owned business, such as Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy, as well as various resources in the community. Baptist Health Floyd will be on site to provide free health screenings.
NoCo Art Market
Known art vendors and new artists alike will come together on Saturday, June 18 for the NoCo Arts Market on Michigan Avenue in Jeffersonville.
The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Michigan Avenue will be shut down for vendors to line the street.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Heart Disease in Men
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program, learning about Heart Disease in Men, Saturday, June 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. Learn about Heart Disease in Men and what men, in particular, and their loved ones need to know about it. Guest speaker will be Dr. Giavonne Rondo.
The term heart disease refers to several types of heart conditions, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the United States. Hypertension is a major risk factor for heart disease. Other risk factors include being overweight or obese, an unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and excessive alcohol use.
This program, devoted to men’s health, is the first of four new programs presented by Dr. Rondo. The other three will be in July, August, and October.
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine; she has practiced in Kentuckiana for almost 20 years.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a Feature Film on Saturday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at the Clarksville Library. The film will feature two top Hollywood actors teaming up as treasure hunters searching for Ferdinand Magellan’s fortune lost 500 years ago. Viewers can expect action, adventure, and some comedy.
Georgetown Optimist Club
The Georgetown Optimist Club will sponsor an Open House on Saturday, June 18, from 2-5 p.m., showcasing the renovations taking place over the past months. The club will celebrate with a free Ice Cream Social and a plant sale with annuals and perennials.
Flag retirement ceremony
American Legion Post 35, Jeffersonville, will sponsor a flag retirement ceremony, 2 p.m., Saturday, June 18, at the Legion Post, 801 Main St., Jeffersonville.
Flag retirement is the term used to define the proper, dignified way of destroying United States flags that are no longer fit to serve the nation. The preferred and most dignified way to destroy old, worn, frayed and or faded U.S. flags is to burn them. The Jeffersonville High School JRROTC members will carry out the ceremony.
The ceremony will be followed by a luncheon. Please RSVP by June 15 at 502-751-2886 if you plan to attend the luncheon.
Maker Mania
Maker Mania will be offered on June 18 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. This program is for Grades K – 8. The camp-themed summer reading program gave library staff a great idea. Let’s use maker toys to imagine a creation or invention that would enhance the camping experience. No registration is required.
Outdoor Music Concert
Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a free outdoor music concert, 7 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 18 on the Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany. Guest will be Jossie Lauren (of Moonshine Magnolia.)
SUNDAY EVENTS
Father’s Day Lunch
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a ribs and fixin’ Father’s Day luncheon, 11.30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 19, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. The price for fathers will be $7.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs, next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Silly Storytime
Silly Storytime will be offered on June 20, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Avenue. Are you ready for some silliness? Mr. Mike has just the book to bring out the giggles, and Miss Janet has a craft that will enthuse any creative kid. This program is for students in Grades K – 2. Registration is required.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet on Monday, June 20 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public.
Program will be historic Beck’s Gristmill in Salem. Judy Quinlin, oil painting artist and volunteer at the mill since 2007, will present the history of the mill, the Beck’s German Heritage, their struggles and the 1808 discovery of the mill site. George Beck Sr. was a Revolutionary War veteran. A DVD will show the Bloomington Cook family’s recent restoration of the 1864 mill.
Refreshments will be served and masks are not required. More Information: Sue Koetter, Presiden 812-294-4080 or 502-386-8885.
JTPLteen Anime Club
JTPLteen Anime Club will be offered on June 21, from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. Back by popular demand, the library will host a live, in-person anime club where we pick up on favorite games, crafts, and activities, all based on our favorite anime or manga. This program is for Grades 6 – 12. Registration is required.
National Association of Retired Federal Employees
National Association of Retired Federal Employees “NARFE” will meet June 22 at 11 a.m. at Tucker’s Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. Featured speaker for the meeting will be Margaret “Peggy” Timmel representing Timmel Associates, LLC. She is a licensed attorney in both Indiana and Kentucky with over 30 years of experience. The Timmel Associates law firm specializes in elderly law and estate planning, which will be the topic for the meeting.
All active and retired federal employees along with family members are encouraged to attend. Reservations are not required. NARFE Chapter President, Vickie Fessel, has asked those attending to bring applesauce cups or fruit cups to the meeting. These healthy snack cups will be distributed to local children who attend the Floyd County Children’s Health Fair to be at St Mark’s Church in July. For details, call Vickie at 812-364-6950.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 23, 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited. Enjoy the summer afternoon under the outdoor shelter house or if you prefer air-conditioning, indoor seating is also available. Top your day off with dessert from Frankie’s Ice Cream Shop.
Magic Show
Wands at the Ready! A Rusty Ammerman Magic Show. This show will be offered on June 23 from 7 – 7:45 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library and is for the Harry Potter fan. Rusty Ammerman is a Master Magician who brings vast experiences to every show. Come witness transfiguration, apparition, disapparition, teleportation, and even levitation, causing volunteers to magically float before their eyes. No registration is required.
Kentucky Herpetological Society
The Kentucky Herpetological Society will be at the Jeffersonville Library on June 24, 2:30 -3:30 p.m. Come see and ask questions about reptiles and amphibians. No registration is required.
Music at Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor an evening of live music with (DJ) Mark Brisson, Friday, June 24, 8 to 11 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany Street, Sellersburg.
St. Marks Golf Scramble
St. Marks United Church of Christ in New Albany, will hold its 4th Annual Charity Golf Scramble on Friday, June 24, at Valley View Golf Club, 3748 Lawrence Banet Rd., Floyds Knobs. Registration starts a 11 a.m. lunch at noon and Tee time at 1 p.m.
The cost is $80 per player, $320 per team of four. This includes box lunch, cart and green fees. Plus a free commemorative team photo via email. Hole sponsorship is available at $100.
The proceeds from the event will go toward helping to support all missions at St. Marks UCC.
The event will feature prizes: 1st Flight Winner-$400 per team, 2nd Flight Winner-$300 per team, 3rd Flight Winner- $200 per team. Closest to pin-$50, Straightest Drive-$50, Longest Putt (at 2 Greens)-$25 each, Putting Contest at Turn ($5 for 2 tries)- $100.00 gift card.
New this year is a Hole-In-One! Look for the Schmitt Furniture sign on Hole 2. They are giving away $1,000 in bedding from their store. Mulligans and a silent auction will also be featured.
For more information and registration form, contact Katrin at STMARKSFR@YAHOO.COM
