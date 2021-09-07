New Washington State Bank promotions
The New Washington State Bank has promoted bank President Pat Daily to CEO, effective Oct. 1. Syd Whitlock, currently Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending, will become president of the bank.
Daily steps into a role previously filled by Jessica Carroll, who announced in August her decision to resign effective Sept. 30.
Alan M. Applegate, Chairman of the bank’s holding company, New Independent Bancshares, Inc., said “The board has great confidence that Pat and Syd will continue the bank’s tradition of strong and effective leadership that our previous leaders, including Jessica, have demonstrated.”
Daily — a lifelong resident of Southern Indiana, avid community volunteer, and graduate of Indiana University Southeast and Stonier Graduate School of banking — has worked in the industry since 1985. His experience includes as president of Heritage Bank, which eventually folded into Community Bank, where he continued his role as president. In 2003, Daily joined The New Washington State Bank as Executive Vice President and member of the Board of Directors. In 2017, he was named President.
Whitlock has been in the banking industry since 1998 and joined The New Washington State Bank in September 2016. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana and completed a graduate degree from Stonier Graduate School of Banking in 2009.
Dr. Snyder joins Baptist Health
Brian Snyder, MD, has joined the Baptist Health Medical Group neurosurgery team. Dr. Snyder provides comprehensive care in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of disorders of the brain, spine and nerves. In addition to neurosurgery, he specializes in minimally invasive procedures of the brain and spine.
He attended Albany Medical College, Albany, N.Y., and completed his neurosurgery residency at the University of Kentucky.
He has received numerous honors including scholastic excellence in the first year of medical school award, first-year medical school tutor-scholastic achievement award, and the top gun award, American Association of Neurological Surgeons annual scientific meetings.
Dr. Snyder’s office is at 1919 State St., Suite 250 in New Albany. To schedule an appointment call 812-949-5933.
Free paper shredding services
The Floyd County Library will offer a free paper shredding service on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring St., New Albany. Guests can bring up to 60 pounds of paper, which is equivalent to 2.5 tall, 13-gallon kitchen bags. Paper clips, rubber bands, staples, CDs and credit cards can be shredded. No registration is required.
During this event, the library will accept monetary donations for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraising campaign. Donations help to fund the future of breast cancer research and programs for loved ones.
Cosmo’s Craft Chicken food truck will be set up at the library parking lot.
Lanesville Heritage Weekend
The 45th Annual Lanesville Heritage Weekend Festival, a four-day festival that celebrates the history and heritage of small towns everywhere will be Sept. 9 through Sept. 12 at 2800 Memory Ln. NE, Lanesville. There will be free entertainment, craft booths, amusement rides, truck and tractor pulls, parade and much more. Over 250 food and vendor booths expected for the celebration.
Free parking and free shuttle as well as free general admission. No pets. The mission is to promote, serve, demonstrate and display the rural and agricultural heritage while serving as an educations and civic leader in our community.
For more details about the event go to Facebook at Happenings at Lanesville Heritage.
Wine Walk & Shop Friday
The 12th annual Wine Walk & Shop event in 2021 in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street Inc., a nonprofit downtown revitalization organization, and the merchants of downtown Jeffersonville.
This event features 10 wine tasting stations and a variety of hors d’oeuvres at the downtown shops. There will be five live music acts on the sidewalks, trolley rides, and special sales at the locally-owned shops. Tickets are $20 per person and are available online at JeffMainStreet.org
The registration table will be outside at 401 Pearl Street (at Maple and Pearl streets). Everyone, even those who bought tickets in advance, must stop by this table on the night of the event to have IDs checked and receive their wristbands, programs, and wine glasses before they can participate in the event.
The next event planned for downtown Jeffersonville is Steamboat Nights, Oct. 1-2.
Prosecutor's Town Hall meetings
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane recently announced his office will be holding a series of town hall meetings throughout the area to allow citizens to voice their concerns in their respective communities.
“We want to hold these meetings in a variety of locations to encourage community members to share things they see happening in their neighborhoods, good and bad, to start a dialogue intently focused on public safety,” said Lane.
Lane said he plans to have these Town Hall Meetings bi-annually going forward. Lane also says the meetings will allow residents to ask questions about the prosecutor’s office and will provide an opportunity for people to interact with law enforcement and his staff.
“We believe that these meetings will allow our office to better serve and protect our communities and hope many people will come out for these events,” said Lane.
The meetings will be in four locations:
• Floyds Knobs: St. Mary’s of the Knobs Church (Assumption Hall — just behind the Church) at 7 p.m. Sept. 9
• Greenville: Greenville Park (Shelter building) a 7 p.m. Sept. 16
• Georgetown: Georgetown Optimist Club at 7 p.m. Sept. 23
If you have any questions about the Town Hall meetings or would like to speak to the Prosecutor’s Office, call 812- 948-5475.
