FRIDAY EVENTS
World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing hour starts at 9 a.m.
Guest speaker will be Bob Dawson talking about "South Louisville Goes to War." The meeting is open to the public. For more information call 812-246-4983.
Concert in Warder Park
Concert in the Park, at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville. In concert Friday, the final show of the season, will be The Clark Band (classic rock from the 1970s and 1980s).
New Albany Bicentennial Park Concerts
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series final show of the season, Saturday, Aug. 26, in New Albany’s historical, downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring and Pearl streets.
Show is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The events are free and open to all ages.
Sellersburg Celebrates
Sellersburg Celebrates will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 at Silver Creek Township Park, 201 N. Fern St., Sellersburg.
Schedule
• 11:30 a.m. — Community luncheon. Tickets are $20 and available at the door or reach out to Stephanie Smethers for advance tickets, (502) 645-5236. Guest Speaker: Steve Tarver, president YMCA Greater Louisville
• 5 p.m. — Rides and booths open
• 7 p.m. Live performance by The Skinny
• 8 p.m. — Live performance by The Rumors
• Hot Air Balloon Tethering Starts (weather permitting, $15)
• 9:15 p.m. — Balloon Glow presented by Jay C Food Store/Kroger in memory of Frank McCrory (weather permitting, starts at dusk)
• 11 p.m. — Rides and booths close
Touch-A-Truck
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will conduct its annual Touch-A-Truck event Friday, Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. New this year is “Quiet 30” from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a sensory-friendly 30 minutes without flashing lights or loud, disturbing noises to accommodate visitors who may find such things unsettling.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Touch-A-Truck has become an annual summer/fall tradition for the residents of Clarksville. The program has provided kids with the opportunity to observe the cool vehicles on the road. Children will be able to explore vehicles of all kinds and meet the people who help to construct, protect, and serve Clarksville and the surrounding areas at this free event.
Clarksville Movie in the Park
Clarksville Movie in the Park will be Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie being shown is “Encanto.”
Be sure to take a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
Live Music at the Legion
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204, will sponsor an evening of live music, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Fall Hunting Classic
Bass Pro Shops, 951 E. Lewis & Clark Pwky., Clarksville, is celebrating the return of the fall hunting season with its annual Fall Hunting Classic, Aug. 27 and 28.
As part of this event, Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville is hosting local hunting pros to share expert advice. Open to hunters of all experience levels, seminars will include the following: Local fishing demo and fish feeding at 2 p.m. both days and kids weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Art Near Speed Park
Enjoy shopping from local artists and crafters inside the Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg, (next to Speed Memorial Park). The two-day event will be Friday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Sellersburg Celebrates
Sellersburg Celebrates will be open from noon to 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 at Silver Creek Township Park, 201 N. Fern St., Sellersburg.
Schedule
• 8:30 a.m. — Volleyball tournament hosted by 6 Pack Volleyball. Open to the public, $60 per team (min. 6 people).
• 10 a.m. — Sellersburg Celebrates! Parade (Begins at Haas Cabinets and ends at Silver Creek Township Park)
• Noon — Rides and booths open
• 1p.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Baking contest entry submission deadline (take submission to Rock Creek Community Academy). $5 per entry. Children 6-11 enter free. Register at the school during drop off.
• 7 p.m. — Live performance by CMN Trio
• 8 p.m. — Live performance by The Monarch's
• 11 p.m. — Rides and booths close
Community Yard Sale
The annual Clarksville Community Yard Sale will be Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. Set-up for vendors begins at 7 a.m. Shoppers are not permitted until 8 a.m.
Outer Fossil Bed Hike
Digging the Past will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville (river level permitting, rugged hike).
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 27, at the center. The theme will be Cactus handprint plant activity.
This event is held the last Saturday of every month.
Community Music Alliance
Free house concert at Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany, 7 p. m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, featuring Definitely Pinwheels. All are welcome.
Kids Create at the Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Kids Create on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month, participants will make their own fairy bell. The library will provide all the supplies for this unique craft. This program is for children in grades K — 5 and requires registration. Youth in grades K — 2 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org/Events Calendar or call the Jeffersonville Main Branch Library at 812-285-5630 or the Clarksville Branch at 812-285-5640.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library welcomes adults (18-plus) to join the Feature Film Series on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 2 p.m. — 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. For August, the action-packed film follows a Viking prince as he avenges the death of his father.
Beck's Mill anniversary celebration
Beck's Mill, 4433 S. Beck's Mill Rd., Salem, will celebrate 214 years of milling on Saturday, Aug. 27. Enjoy a wonderful day listening to the Corydon Dulcimer Society, browsing craft and flea markets, treating yourself to a Mt. Tabor free hot dog meal and Walmart birthday cake.
A special adult admission price of $2.14, children age 16 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult admission. Mill tours and many demonstrations include wool spinning, blacksmithing, moonshining and of course corn milling. Festivities start at 11 a.m. with the Corydon Dulcimers taking the stage at 11:30 a.m. The mill closes at 4 p.m. For more information, go to www.becksmill.org
SUNDAY EVENTS
Paint mailable postcards
Resident artist Dusty Baker will teach how to paint mailable postcards of Beck’s Mill wildflowers. Join for a fun Sunday afternoon on Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. in the mill’s screened-in dining room. Light refreshments will be available.
Cost is $30.00 and register at austys.com Beck’s Mill is at 4433 S. Beck’s Mill Road in Salem.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Donation drive to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims
In response to the flooding that devastated much of the Eastern Kentucky region in late July/early August 2022, JPAR Aspire Real Estate is sponsoring a Donation Drive to benefit those affected by the floods. The donation drive is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 3 p.m. in the front parking lot of the Kentuckiana JPAR Aspire office at 1829 East Spring Street, New Albany.
Items being collected are: non-perishable foods, water, cleaning supplies (towels/washcloths, rags, disinfectant wipes, brooms, squeegees, etc.), pet food, baby products (baby formula, diapers, etc.), blankets, toiletries (toothpaste/toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, deodorant, toilet paper, feminine products).
Those who make donations will be entered into a drawing to receive a door prize that will be given every hour. Dock’s Seafood Concessions food truck will be on site. If you are unable to attend the Collection Drive on Sunday, Aug. 28, you can stop by the New Albany office location from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on August 22 – 26 to drop off donations. Call 812-725-7878 to let the office know you are coming.
JPAR Aspire is also collecting monetary donations for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.” Write checks payable to “Kentucky State Treasurer” and (put in memo line:Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund). All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.
The Depot Sunday series
Check out The Depot hosted by Upland on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 2-6 p.m. Enjoy award-winning Upland craft beer, check out the local craft vendors, listen to live music, and grab a local bite from the food trucks.
Bring your lawn chairs or picnic blankets and make it an afternoon with the family at The Depot Sunday Series at 701 Michigan Avenue in Downtown Jeffersonville.
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Wednesday Summer Farmers Market is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at downtown square.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs, next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald's. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Serv Safe Food Manager training
ServSafe Food Manager training and exam, taught by ServSafe certified Purdue Extension Educators, will be Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with exam following the training at 5 p.m. The location is the Purdue Polytechnic Building, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany, IN, Shine Meeting Room on second floor.
Register online through Cvent: https://cvent.me/kAyXmK. Registration deadline is Aug. 31, 2022.
Class on ensuring safety of water used for agricultural production
Food safety has become a major issue in the production of fresh fruits and vegetables.
On Sept. 14, Purdue Extension will present a full day of water treatment programming. The program will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Clark County Extension Office, 9609 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The program is ideal for produce growers who are interested in treating agricultural production water to reduce their food safety risk and is especially useful to growers who use surface water or overhead irrigation in their production practices. To register for the program, contact Purdue Extension Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu by Sept. 7.
Water used for agricultural production is an important produce food safety consideration. Depending on the water source and irrigation method used, water has the potential to introduce or vector contaminants such as human pathogens into growing crops.
Produce growers may deal with the food safety risk presented by irrigation water by several methods. One method that has recently garnered interest is the treatment of agricultural water using sanitizers or antimicrobial devices.
The program will cover various aspects of treating production water, including tools and devices that may be used for water treatment, basic sanitizer materials and their chemistry, and development of an on-farm water treatment program. Various hands-on demonstrations and activities will be included.
Pig Roast dinner
The Sellersburg United Methodist Church will host a pig roast dinner, 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. The dinner will be eat in or carryout. There will also be a drive-thru in front of the church and a bake sale inside the church.
The dinner will feature pork barbeque, slaw, potato salad or baked beans, cookie, and drink ($12) or a hot dog, chips, cookie and drink ($5). Tickets are on sale now! For more information call 812-246-2502 or www.sellersburgumc.com
Sisters to host ‘Peace in the Mourning’
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, in person for the upcoming retreat “Peace in the Mourning,” set to begin at 6:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 16, and conclude at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. The retreat will be facilitated by Sister Connie Kramer, SP, who is a grief specialist.
The registration deadline is Sept. 9 and space is limited.
Come experience the consolation and peace that awaits you during this grief retreat, which will include time for personal and communal prayer, reflection and small group sharing as participants continue to mindfully mourn the loss of a loved one.
“The truth is that loss is a common lifelong experience for all persons,” Sister Connie said. “While grief is really the solution, not the problem, that invites us to work through all of the emotions that are the result of any significant losses in life. The outward expression of our grief is called mourning.
“And, for those willing to come meet companions on their grief journey in a beautiful, peaceful retreat setting, there awaits the gifts of comfort in knowing they do not walk this journey alone, consolation in sharing their grief journey with others and the peace that only the God of their own understanding can give to them.”
Cost is $250 per person with on-campus housing or $110 without housing. The cost includes all materials, five meals and refreshments.
“The sessions for this weekend retreat will take place in the Providence Hall Large Parlor and housing will be at the newly dedicated Woodhaven Retreat and Guest House on the property of the Sisters of Providence,” Sister Connie said.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Rauch, Inc. Golf Scramble
Rauch, Inc. 2022 Golf Scramble will be Friday, Sept. 9 at Champions Pointe Golf Club, 1820 Champions Club Ln., Henryville. Registration will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. with tee time at 1 p.m. Dinner to follow.
For more information contact Scout Hardin at 502-295-2262 or devdir@rbralliance. org
Historical Home Tour
Develop New Albany and Indiana Landmarks are again presenting the annual New Albany Historic Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 10. The tour will feature 12 buildings and homes in New Albany’s numerous historic neighborhoods, including the downtown. The tour day will begin at the New Albany Farmers Market (Corner of Bank and Market streets) where you will pick up your Tour Booklet, prior to 3 p.m.
Tickets are available in advance for $20 and $25 day of the tour, with $5 for Kindergarten through 12th grade. Advance ticket sales with cash or check are available at Strandz & Threadz, Dress & Dwell, YMCA, Madhouse, Seeds & Greens and Saturdays at the New Albany Farmers Market. Tickets are also available online at www.developnewalbany.org. For more information contact the Develop New Albany office at (812) 941-0018.
Plan to enjoy a day of touring some of New Albany’s finest properties and enjoy lunch at one of the downtown or uptown New Albany restaurants.
Fall Book Babies registration
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System would like children and parents to know that they can begin registering for the Fall Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months), Storyhour (ages 3-5 years-old) programs. These programs will run seven weeks in September and October beginning Sept. 12.
• Fall Book Babies — Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 10 a.m. -10:30 a.m.
• Tot-Time— Charlestown Library, Mondays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.; Sellersburg Library, Thursdays from 11 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
• Storytime — New Washington Library – Mondays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Sellersburg Library – Tuesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Henryville Library – Tuesdays from 1 p.m. -2 p.m.; Charlestown Library – Wednesdays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.; Borden Library – Fridays from 10 a.m. -11 a.m.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for for more information or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337; Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493; Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041
Wesley Chapel blood drive
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2100 U.S. 150 in Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the church.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign-up online at redcrossblood.org using the code wesleychapelUMC.
Jeff High Class of 1960 reunion
The 1960 graduates of Jeffersonville are having a Class Reunion on Thursday, Sept. 29 to celebrate 62 years since their graduation. They will be gathering with old friends, as well as to meeting new ones. The reunion will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Upland Brewery, 707 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville. Casual dress, plentiful hors d'oeuvres, tea, lemonade, cash bar.
Planning for the meeting was held over Zoom. The reunion is being organized by David Arnold in Connecticut, Becky Prentice Carel in New York, Ann Adair in Maryland, Phil Caughran in Virginia and Leta Watson in Louisville.
Graduates from the classes of 1958 through 1962 are also invited and encouraged to attend. The suggested cost is $30 per person. The committee needs to know if you plan to attend, even if you plan to pay at the door. Checks made payable to Ann Adair (reference Reunion) and mail to Ann Adair, 705 Cockeys Mill Rd., Reisterstown, MD 21136 or email anncadair@aol.com
If anyone has information regarding members of the 1960 class or questions regarding the reunion, contact Leta Watson 502-724-8790, leta.watson@gmail.com or Ann Adair 443-910-0289, anncadair@aol.com.
