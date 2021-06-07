July 4th Parade Meeting
The downtown Jeffersonville July 4th parade committee will meet at 2 p.m., June 10, at Jeffersonville Main Street, 401 Pearl St., Jeffersonville. All are invited.
The parade will be Saturday, July 3 beginning at 10 a.m. at Riverside Drive by the Overlook and travel along Spring Street to the Warder Park area.
For more information call, Jim Ford at 502-939-9392.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a chicken dinner, dine-in or carry-out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., June 11, at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw. Cost, $9 per person for white meat and $8 for dark meat.
A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Juneteenth Celebration
Enjoy an outdoors Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring St., New Albany. This free event will feature live music and entertainment, activities for children and food for all ages.
The event will kick off at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s parking lot with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a mural painted by nationally renowned artist Jaylin Stewart, whose work highlighting the lives and experiences of African Americans has been featured in numerous publications. Guests will have an opportunity to meet Stewart and discover the inspiration behind her works.
Learn about the history of Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery, through re-enactments and spoken word performances combining storytelling, drama, and songs.
Kuvebo, a West African drumming group, will perform songs in traditional languages using flutes thumb pianos and djembe drums. A kalimba, a type of African thumb piano, will be given away as a door prize, along with gift cards to local businesses.
Activities for children include creating musical rain sticks and designing freedom flags. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for all guests. All ages are welcome.
