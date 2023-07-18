Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.