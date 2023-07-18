Balanced Living Health Class
The Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter will meet Thursday, July 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Township Library. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville location. Hunter hosts presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Each month’s session offers different perspectives, with opportunities to ask questions and delve deeper.
The first topic discussed is Who Can I Trust? It’s hard to know who is trustworthy in today’s world. You will be shown ways that you can gain comfort and strength and receive guidance on who is trustworthy.
The second topic discussed is Immune Health: Your Firm Foundation. A strong immune system is the foundation of good health. In this class, you will learn the seven secrets of a strong immune system.
Mommy and Me Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, July 21, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children from 6 months to 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This storytime is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar
Music in the Park
Music in the Park will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 21, at Charlestown City Square Park.
New Albany VFW Dance
VFW Post 1693 Friday Night Dance, every Friday night 7 to 10 p.m. at the Post home, 1919 Grant Line Road, New Albany. Live bands and a large dance floor, Upstairs Reception Hall, $5 cover.
July Band Schedule:
• July 21: Denham Band
• July 28: Old Goats and a Nanny Band
Firehouse Fun Day
Clarksville Fire Department No. 2 will sponsor a fun morning at the firehouse, Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get a close view of the equipment, a tour of the firehouse, meet some local firefighters and watch a fire truck turn into a giant sprinkler for the kids to run through.
Back to School Community Health Fair
Community Action of Southern Indiana will host the CASI Minority Health Initiative Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at 201 E. 15th St. and in Landsden Park in Jeffersonville. This Community Health Fair will connect people who would like services with health care professionals. Guests will be able to receive blood pressure checks, Body Mass Index assessments, holistic healing services, mental health assessments, wellness checks, vaccinations, IHSAA sports physicals, and more.
Students will receive backpacks and school supplies. Each family will be given fresh produce and nonperishable food items to take home, courtesy of Dare to Care Food Bank.
Everybody is welcome. For more information, contact Pamela Clark at pclark@casi1.org or 812-288-6451 extension 2135.
Couch Reunion
The 75th annual Couch reunion will be Sunday, July 23 beginning with a pitch-in luncheon at 1 p.m. at the Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
Clarksville Historical Society
Clarksville Historical Society monthly meeting will be Monday, July 24, 5:30 p.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Sellersburg Writers Group
Do you like to write? Are you interested in sharing your work with others? If so, then the Sellersburg Writers’ Group might be the right group for you. Writers of all genres are welcome to attend and receive positive feedback from other writers. The group meets twice a month every other Tuesday via Zoom and plans to have in-person meetings at the Sellersburg Library again soon. The Sellersburg Writers’ Group will host an open house at the Sellersburg Library on July 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for anyone who is interested. If you plan to attend Sellersburg Celebrates on Aug. 24-26, please stop by our booth to say hi. The Sellersburg Writers’ Group is in no way affiliated with the library. For more information, contact Brenda Drexler at: brenda.writing@outlook.com or Jen Selinsky at: jen.selinsky@gmail.com.
NARFE Meeting
National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at Tucker’s American Favorites Restaurant, 2441 State St. in New Albany.
Guest speaker will be State Senator Chris Garten. Sen. Garten represents Indiana District 45, which includes part of New Albany in Floyd County, part of Scott County, and most of Clark County.
Federal employees and federal retirees are encouraged to attend, to meet Sen. Garten, to hear an update on local issues, and to share state and community representation concerns.
Reservations are not required. For details, call Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 27, 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited. Enjoy the summer afternoon under the outdoor shelter house or if you prefer air-conditioning, indoor seating is also available
Wine Walk
The 14th Annual Wine Walk & Shop event on Friday, July 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. This event features 15 wine-tasting stations and a variety of hors d’oeuvres at the downtown shops. There will be live music acts on the sidewalks, trolley rides, and special sales at locally-owned shops.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 day of the event.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music, Friday, July 28 from 7 to 11 p.m., featuring The Canyon Wolf Band. The event will be at the post home.
Hampton Inn Car Show
The Hampton Inn New Albany first annual car show will be July 29 and July 30 at the Hampton Inn New Albany Louisville West, 411 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Each year they plan to do a different charity and this year it is Breast Cancer Awareness working with Pat Harrison's Cancer Foundation. A portion of the proceeds will go to this charity. Vendors spots are available for $25 per spot.
Registration fee is $20 until July 7 and after that it is $40 on Eventbrite.
For more information, contact Michelle Morris at 812-945-2771 or michelle.morris@hilton.com
