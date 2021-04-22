History of Washington Johnson
Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Genealogy and Local History Librarian Diane Stepro will discuss her colorful 5th great-grandfather, Gen. Washington Johnston, 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. A man of great energy, Johnston arrived with his family in the early days of the Ohio Falls Cities area’s settlement by colonizers of European origin.
He soon moved to Vincennes, Indiana, the seat of the territorial government, where he became the first attorney to pass the Indiana bar, the founder of Free Masonry in Indiana, and a member of Indiana’s House of Representatives, famed both for persuading Indiana to ban slavery in its first constitution and for violating the very anti-slavery laws he wrote.
In addition to Johnston’s life story, Stepro will discuss the family myth that long obscured their relationship to Johnston and the records that unlocked the secrets of her family’s past. The program is recommended for teen and adult patrons. To register or find more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5641. Join the meeting at this link: https://tinyurl.com/generalwashingtonjohnston
Movies in the Park
Enjoy an outdoor movie sponsored by the Clarksville Parks Department on an inflatable screen at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Boulevard. Movies are shown on the first Friday of every month (May-October). All movies are free and will begin at sundown. Be sure to bring a blanket or chair for seating on the event lawn. Outside food and drinks are welcome, and concessions will not be available for purchase due to COVID concerns. No smoking, pets, or alcohol allowed.
Movie dates are May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 3, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.
Floyd Farmers Market Reopening
Floyd County Farmers Market, open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will reopen for the season on May 9 and continue each Sunday until Oct. 31.
The Farmers Market is in the 400 Block Lafollette Station next to Landmark Dental Care, Lawrence Banet Road, Hwy. 150 at Exit 119.
Family Friendly Biking Event
Help Clarksville celebrate the connection of the Ohio River Greenway with a family-friendly biking event along the Ohio River. The Ohio River Greenway is a 7.5 mile multi-use path stretching from Jeffersonville to New Albany. This will be a weeklong virtual event this year due to the COVID-19 virus.
Families are encouraged to walk, run, or ride the entire Ohio River Greenway sometime between May 15 and May 22. If you take a picture of yourself on the Greenway in each community (Jeffersonville, Clarksville, New Albany), and send it to the Clarksville Parks Department, 2000 Broadway St., Clarksville, IN 47129, you will receive a free T-shirt and be entered to win four season passes to the aquatic center of your choice. The available options are Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center, River Run in New Albany, or the Jeffersonville Aquatic Center. This event is open to all ages. Learn more at www.LeTourDeGreenway.com
Clarksville Family Campout
Spend a night sleeping under the stars at the Clarksville Family Campout in Colgate Park, 800 S. Clark Boulevard, 5 p.m. Friday, June 11 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12. Once your campsite is set up, enjoy an evening in the pool at Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center. You will get to stay an extra hour after the pool closes to the public. The night will end with s’mores and music by a campfire. Parks Department will provide campfire and music, you bring your own s’mores. All campsites must be cleared by 10 a.m. Saturday. The fee is $15 per campsite, and you must register in advance. Each campsite will receive two wristbands good for admission to Clarksville Cove. Each additional wristband will be $5.
Summer Car Cruise-In
Join the Clarksville Parks Department for a night of cool rides and great music, Friday, May 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Owners of Classic Cars, Muscle Cars, Hot Rods, and others will be invited to show off their rides in the Gateway Park parking lot, 500 Little League Boulevard. While you look at all the vehicles, enjoy some great music provided by a DJ. The folks from Spin-A-Round Sound will be playing some of your favorite tunes from the ‘50s, ‘60s and later. There is no fee to participate in the cruise-in, and the first 150 participants will receive a dash plaque for their ride. Dock Seafood will also be on hand selling food and drinks.
Comedy in the Park
Grab a friend and come laugh at the popular “Comedy in the Park” night. The Clarksville Parks Department will host two professional comedians in the clubhouse at Wooded View Golf Course, 2404 Greentree North, Friday, July 16, 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. All jokes will be clean and appropriate for anyone age 12 and older. Food and beverages (including beer/hard seltzers) will be available for purchase. Outside food and drinks are not allowed. Admission is free, and registration is not required.
Community Yard SaleThe 21st annual Clarksville Community Yard Sale at Gateway Park, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday Aug. 28. You provide the used goodies and the parks department provides the space and advertising. $20 gets you two parking spaces in Little League Park’s parking lot (one space for your booth and one space to park a car by your booth). Vendors may purchase more than one space. If you would like to be close to another vendor, please register together. Food vendors or commercial vendors not permitted. Tables and chairs not provided and the event will go on rain or shine. Participants may set up at 7 a.m. No early shoppers will be allowed. Registration opens May 3.
Coronavirus Food Assistance
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency announced that signup has reopened for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) as part of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. The initial CFAP 2 signup ended on Dec. 11, 2020, but USDA has reopened sign-up for CFAP 2 for at least 60 days beginning April 5, 2021, for producers to apply or make modifications to existing CFAP 2 applications.
CFAP 2 program provides direct financial relief to producers due to market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
“Most of the crops and livestock raised in Indiana, including many of them raised in our area, are eligible commodities for this program,” said Jennifer Blair, County Executive Director for FSA in Harrison, Floyd and Crawford Counties. “If you missed getting an application in last fall, you now have the opportunity to apply for assistance. Our staff will help you through the application process, or if you need to make any modifications to your existing application.”
Row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture and more are eligible for the CFAP 2, including the recent addition of pullets and turfgrass sod. Producers are encouraged to go to farmers.gov/cfap to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each. CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first iteration of the program (CFAP 1) and interested producers must complete a new application to be eligible for payment for CFAP 2.
Blair said producers are encouraged to call the Harrison/Floyd/Crawford County FSA office at (812) 738-8121, ext. 2 for guidance on the process to complete an application. Producers also have the option to go to farmers.gov/cfap and access the online application portal or learn about other application options. A call center is available for producers who would like additional one on one support with the CFAP 2 application process. Call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorizes an increase in CFAP 1 payment rates for cattle. Cattle producers with approved CFAP 1 applications will automatically receive these payments and do not need to submit a new application since payments are based on previously approved CFAP 1 applications. Producers may be asked for additional information depending on how they filed the original application. Information on the additional payment rates for cattle can be found on farmers.gov/cfap.
This act also authorized additional CFAP assistance of $20 per acre for producers of eligible CFAP 2 flat-rate or price trigger commodities. FSA will automatically issue payments to eligible producers based on the eligible acres included on their CFAP 2 applications. Eligible producers do not need to submit a new CFAP 2 application.
FSA has also begun payment processing applications filed as part of the CFAP Additional Assistance program in the following categories:
• Applications filed for pullets and turfgrass sod
• A formula correction for row-crop producer applications to allow producers with a non-Actual Production History (APH) insurance policy to use 100% of the 2019 Agriculture Risk Coverage-County Option (ARC-CO) benchmark yield in the calculation
• Sales commodity applications revised to include insurance indemnities, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program payments, and Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus payments
Additional payments for swine producers and contract growers under CFAP Additional Assistance remain on hold and are likely to require modifications to the regulation as part of the broader evaluation and future assistance; however, FSA will continue to accept applications from interested producers.
Service Center staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools. Because of the pandemic, some USDA Service Centers are open to limited visitors. Contact your Service Center to set up an in-person or phone appointment. Additionally, more information related to USDA’s response and relief for producers can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Trinity Learning Ministry Accreditation
Trinity Learning Ministry in New Albany has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) — the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.
NAEYC accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments. The mission through Trinity United Methodist Church is to provide high-quality early education and enriching opportunities in a Christian environment for children 2 years old and up to entering kindergarten during the school year. Trinity Learning Ministry has worked since 1980 to provide high quality play based learning, earning NAEYC accreditation four times since 1999. The facility is also an Indiana Paths to Quality Level 4 program. All children are unique and learn best by doing!
To earn NAEYC accreditation, Trinity Learning Ministry went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the ten program standards and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria. NAEYC-accredited programs are always prepared for unannounced quality-assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for five years.
For more information about NAEYC Accreditation, go to the NAEYC website: http://www.naeyc.org.
