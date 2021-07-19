Free wedding or vow renewal deadline
The Historic Whistle Stop Event, named after the Duncan Tunnel Train Whistle Stop, will be Sept. 3 through Sept 6 in downtown Georgetown.
In connection with the four-day event, the Georgetown Optimist Club has announced a free wedding or a free vow renewal Sept. 5, 2021 at the Georgetown Optimist Club. If interested in participating in this free marriage/renewal and reception for up to 50 people (venue, cake, food, etc), write a 200-250 word essay explaining why. Entries must be postmarked by July 31, 2021. Mail to Labor Day Event Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 State Rd. 64, Georgetown 47122.
For more information, contact John Beams with Destination Georgetown, (502) 418-9651. Retired federal employees meeting
The New Albany Chapter of NARFE will meet July 28 at 11:15 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany.
The speaker will be Ginny Weigleb, founder of The Mustard Seed Thrift on Mission Shop, in Floyds Knobs. The Mustard Seed is a Christian-based non-profit shop that supports adult survivors of sexual, physical and emotional abuse by connecting victims with available resources for counseling and healing.
All active federal employees, retired federal employees and their families are welcome. For details, call Vickie Fessel, chapter president, at 812-364-6950.
