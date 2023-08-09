FRIDAY EVENTS
Clarksville Library Hosting Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to noon at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Food Truck Challenge
Cool cars, tasty eats, and live music from The Rumors make up the City of Charlestown’s inaugural Food Truck Challenge, Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Charlestown City Square, the place for food smells as food trucks compete for a custom championship belt and magnet to display on their truck.
Some of the best food trucks will be competing, with several having ties to Charlestown. Big Nita’s Cheesecake began in Charlestown as a cheesecake truck in the fall of 2021 and has rapidly grown to include a brick and mortar location in Louisville. Among the additional Charlestown locals competing and serving food will be tasty barbecue from Mars Concessions Smokehouse N Grill and New Orleans-style sno-balls from Yello Sno.
Joining the competition will be event co-organizer Justin D’Agostino, owner of the Café Lomez, offering delicious beignets and coffee options. Based in Scottsburg, SpudBank is a favorite in Charlestown, offering yummy loaded potatoes.
The car show cruise-in host is the Backyard Classics. Cars can arrive (no fee) starting at 5 p.m. Food trucks will open their windows at 6 p.m. with music by The Rumors taking place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cornhole Tournament at Shrine Club
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Coca-Cola Cruis-in
Coca-Cola Cruis-in, located along Riverside Drive at the Riverfront Overlook and Riverstage area, will be Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Saturday night event will include a car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Chapel Hill Christian Church Homecoming
Chapel Hill Christian Church will celebrate the 157th year and 122nd Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. worship service. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall.
There will be special music and a memorial service for the members who have passed away this year or are buried in the cemetery.
Please come and worship with us and bring any memories with you. Call 502-551-2143 for any questions. The church is at 6940 Chapel Hill Road, Borden. It is three miles north on Navilleton Road off Highway 150 in Galena.
OTHER EVENTS
Clarksville Historical Society
The Clarksville Historical Society will meet Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Clarksville Library 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
The meeting is open to the public. Those interested in the history of Clarksville are encouraged to attend.
Beginning Genealogy Workshop
Explore your family roots with an introductory genealogy class. A Beginning Genealogy Workshop will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Participants will learn how to conduct basic genealogical research with the guidance of Indiana History Room staff. Topics include where to start, types of resources and who to ask for help. A portion of the workshop will include an opportunity to use resources for your personal research.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10567578 or by phone at 812-944-8464.
Bingo Night
Bingo Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will be Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the clubhouse. For those wanting a snack, food will be available to purchase.
Clarksville Library hosting Teen STEAM
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Teen STEAM and a Snack on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 5 p.m. at its Clarksville location. At this month’s program, participants will make their own mini solar-powered house. Teens will learn about solar energy and have fun at the same time. All supplies will be provided and those attending will enjoy a tasty snack. This program is for teens in grades 6-12 and requires registration.
Clarksville Library Hosting Two Book Clubs
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the book "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the book "Bill Warrington’s Last Chance" by James King. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Karaoke Night
Karaoke Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, is Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6 to 10 p.m. Food and drinks are available to purchase.
First-Time Home-Buying Class
A First-Time Home-Buying class led by Centra Credit Union will be offered on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. This free class will help participants make better decisions throughout the home-buying process with tips on financial management skills, budgeting for home ownership and financing a home purchase.
Guests will learn how a credit rating affects the kind of mortgage rates they will receive and how to determine how much home they can afford, using tools like a mortgage calculator.
Registration is required for this free event. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10525740 or by phone at 812-944-8464.
Family History Freebies
Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Family and Local History Librarian Diane Stepro will give a presentation about free sites that can supercharge your family research, Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the library.
Lots of great family history is available on these free sites. In fact, the free sites have more information to offer than the big sites you see advertised on television. Beginners and advanced researchers will take away practical ideas that they can use to find their family members without spending a cent. This presentation, which will be at the library’s Jeffersonville location in the Center Program Room, is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Balanced Living Health Classes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Different perspectives can be obtained each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in August is Health in a Hurry. To feel better, it is important that we eat better. How can we accomplish this when we have busy and demanding lifestyles? In this class, you will be shown the key to eating well on the road, at school, or at the office.
The second topic discussed is Exercise: It Goes to Your Head. We all know that exercise builds and conditions the muscles in our body. However, did you know that exercise also builds and conditions our brains? You will be shown how exercising affects the brain and that it is never too late to start.
Clarksville Library Hosting Mommy and Me Storyhour
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, Aug. 18, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children from 6 months to 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This storytime is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
Music at the Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany Street, will sponsor an evening of music with CMN Trio, 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18 at the Post Home.
Medicare 101: Parts A, B C & D
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to attend an informational meeting on Medicare 101, on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Tuesday, August 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location to learn about Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who would like a refresher.
There will be a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Join us for one or both sessions!
Clarksville Library Hosting Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s film will be the on-screen adaptation of a classic children’s book. It tells the story of Margaret, an 11-year-old who navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence when her family moves from the city to the suburbs.
For more information, or to pre-register for a program, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org, Event Calendar.
American Legion Auxiliary Dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Auxiliary Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany Street, will sponsor a pork loin luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Post Home. The cost is $11 per person.
House of God Five Mile Lane
House of God Five Mile Lane Inc., 4025 Five Mile Ln., New Albany, formerly Embury United Methodist Church, will have a homecoming celebration on Sunday, Aug. 20.
There will not be a morning worship service. A luncheon will begin at 1 p.m. and the afternoon program will begin at 2 p.m. with David Wright as guest speaker. Singers will be Debbie Stone, Junior Refrow and Larry Schroeder.
All are invited to enjoy a day of fellowship.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet on Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
The program will be “Our Community’s Historic Connections to the Steamboat Era.”
Kadie Engstrom, historian, education coordinator, author and docent will present the overall history of the Belle of Louisville, attributes of the Howard Steamboat Museum and the boat-building industry on the Ohio River of that time.
One of the new front doors on the historic Thomas Downs House has been installed. The second door will be installed in August. Thank you for all your donations. We need just a little more, as we must pay for the project before receiving Charlestown’s grant money.
For more information, contact Sue Koetter, president; home 812-294-4080 or cell 502-386-8885.
Taste of Southern Indiana
The 13th Annual Taste of Southern Indiana will be hosted by the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Pkwy., Jeffersonville. More than 20 restaurants from Southern Indiana will provide “tastes” of their specialties. The Jamey Aebersold Quartet will provide music throughout the evening. A silent auction featuring a recliner, tickets to local attractions, and many other interesting items will be on display.
Tickets are $30 per person or buy five, get one free. For tickets or more information, call RSVP at 812-948-1815 or online at www.hopesi.org. All proceeds benefit RSVP.
As part of Hope Southern Indiana, RSVP provides more than 700 volunteers to local nonprofits. In addition to providing volunteers in the community, RSVP orchestrates in-house programs like building ramps for low-income seniors, providing floral arrangements for hospice patients, and conducting numerous sewing projects for the community.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m., at Frankie Garrett’s Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited. Enjoy the summer afternoon under the outdoor shelterhouse or, if you prefer, the air-conditioning. Indoor seating is also available.
Bible Study Fellowship
Bible Study Fellowship will begin its women’s Bible study titled “People of the Promise: Kingdom Divided” on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
This Old Testament study unpacks a fascinating period in Israel’s history across 15 books, from its split into two nations, through dozens of kings and prophets and ultimately to the heartbreaking exile into Babylon. Discuss questions around the goodness of God amidst calamity, mercy, ultimate allegiance, judgment, and salvation. Join others in finding answers and how they apply to modern life.
The morning class meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville and offers a preschool program for ages 0-6. The evening class meets at 6:55 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 4202 Helen Road, Jeffersonville. Morning and evening online options are also available.
Any woman interested in the study is invited to register at www.mybsf.org or to contact Martha Jessee at 502-468-2613.
Floyd County Library Computer Classes
The Floyd County Library offers a variety of free computer classes each month, covering topics including computer basics, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and more. Guests can learn the essential functions of computers, while developing skills in how to use popular software. These classes will take place at New Albany Central Library and Galena Digital Library.
August classes at New Albany Central Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
• Basic Microsoft Word: Aug. 15 and Aug. 17 from 1 – 2 p.m.
• Digital Literacy: Aug. 22 and Aug. 24 from 1 – 2 p.m.
• Basic Microsoft Excel: Aug. 29 and Aug. 31 from 1 – 2 p.m.
August classes at Galena Digital Library, 6954 Hwy 150, Floyds Knobs.
• Basic Computer 101: Aug. 15 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
• Basic Microsoft Word: Aug. 17 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or by phone at (812) 944-8464.
