Zoom webinar on crop resilience
Clark County Extension, working with Dr. Bob Nielsen, Purdue University, Agronomy Department, will offer a Zoom webinar on crop resilience to climatic variability and agronomic practices required for economic yield returns. The online agronomy training session offered by Nielsen and Simon Kafari, will be at 7 p.m. on March 11, and will enable private and commercial pesticides applicators to obtain credits.
Commercial applicators get CCH credits in categories 1, 14 and RT, and private pesticides applicators get PARP credits.
Preferred method: Register in advance for this meeting using the link https://tinyurl.com/kabrnuv5
Register with your name as it appears on your applicator license card. Put your card number or last four of your SSN into brackets next to your last name. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
If you are not able to register online, call Clark County Extension 812-256-4591 to make the request or email Simon Kafari at skafari@purdue.edu
Registration deadline: RSVP by March 5.
There is no charge for CCH credits, but for PARP credit mail your check of $10 to the Clark County Extension Office at 9608 Hwy 62, Suite 1, Charlestown, IN 47111. Checks should be written to “Purdue Extension, Clark County” and be received by March 10
When mailing your check, please attach a sheet containing the following information: 1. Your name as it appears on your license card, 2. Your Pesticide Applicator license number or the last four of your SSN.
