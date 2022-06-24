Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will have its June meeting on Tuesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street. The program is “Show and Tell: Bring your New Albany/Floyd County Memorabilia.” Everyone is a speaker.
The program is free and open to the public. The Padgett Museum, 509 West Market Street, operated by the Floyd County Historical Society is open every Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., through Dec. 10. The current exhibit is highlighting Duke Energy’s Gallagher Station: A History of Powering Indiana for more than 60 years.
Virtual Dungeon and Dragons
Virtual Dungeon and Dragons will take place on Zoom, June 27, from 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. If you have ever thought about playing, now is the time to join. Who knows, the DM might give you a secret or two to spice up the storyline.
If you are a new player, register to get a message from the DM with details about the game and what you need to join. This program is for Grades 6 – 12. Registration is required. Go to https://jtpl.evanced.info/signup/calendar
It’s Not About the Gun
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Wednesday, June 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, to visit with author Kathy Stearman.
A published author of the memoir, “It’s Not About the Gun: Lessons from My Global Career as a Female FBI Agent,” Stearman has spent more than 26 years as a Supervisory Special Agent and Legal Attache for the FBI. In her memoir, she recounts “the global experiences that shaped her life and the mixed feelings she now holds about the sacrifices she had to make to survive in a man’s world.”
Copies of Stearman’s book will be available for sale after her presentation. If you purchased a copy before this event, you are encouraged to bring it, and the author will be happy to sign it.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Preschool Popsicle Party
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites children to the Preschool Popsicle Party on Thursday, June 30, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Clarksville location. Join in the fun in the sun as you cool off with a plastic fishing “pond,” bubbles, and sidewalk chalk. There will be lots of wet fun with sprinklers, a splash mat, water painting, and more. When tired of playing, have a popsicle and relax in the shade. This program is for ages 0 – 5, and parents are required to stay and share in the fun. Please register, as this is a weather-permitting event.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
JTPLteen Anime Club
JTPLteen Anime Club will be on June 30, 4 -5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. The in-person anime club will pick up on favorite games, crafts, and activities, all based on our favorite anime or manga. Of course library staff will talk a lot about anime/manga and maybe watch a bit. This program is for Grades 6-12, and registration is required.
Clarksville Movie in the Park
Clarksville Movie in the Park, Friday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie being shown this Friday is “ Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
All movies (rated PG) are free and shown on the event lawn at Clarksville’s Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. Movies are shown on the first Friday of each month (June-Aug.) and all movies begin at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
Free Community Walk
One Holistic Living will host the Give Greatness Walk 2022, scheduled for July 2 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Richard L. Vissing Park, 2728 Vissing Park Rd., Jeffersonville. Research shows that when individuals incorporate nature walks into their daily routine they increase their mental, emotional and physical health. This walk will allow for individuals, families and the community to make a pledge showing their oneness to come together to give greatness to all. Participating in this walk means making a pledge for the following:
• Promoting a healthy and holistic lifestyle of going outside in nature
• To take part in visiting local parks in the community
• Creating a grassroots community by building and strengthening relationships
At the walk One Holistic Living will announce the recipient of a $500 scholarship. To register for the walk or apply for the scholarship, go to www.oneholisticliving.com
July 4th Parade
The Jeffersonville Celebrating Freedom Parade and Ceremony will be Monday, July 4. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Riverfront Overlook and proceed along Spring Street to Federal Street.
Following the parade a program honoring all veterans will begin at 11 a.m. at Warder Park.
Vacation Bible School
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 301 Gospel Rd., Charlestown, will sponsor Vacation Bible School with the theme “Mystery Island,” 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15. For registration information call 812-256-3053 or go to prbaptistchurch.org
University of Findlay graduate
Katherine Thomas of New Albany has graduated from the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. Thomas earned a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Thomas walked in the University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 7 when 790 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic 2021-2022 year.
Henryville resident honored at Emerson College
Emily Geldermann from Henryville was honored with the Design/Tech award this past spring during the annual Performing Arts Awards at Emerson College, based in Boston, MA.
She is majoring in Design/Technology and is a member of the Class of 2022.
Emerson’s mission is to train future leaders in arts, culture, and communication.
