Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will will meet Tuesday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.. The program titled “New Albany Automobile Dealerships” will be presented by retired Judge Glenn Hancock. Several years ago, he presented a program to the society on “New Albany Neighborhood Grocery Stores.”
The program is free and open to the public. You can visit the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
The Padgett Museum, 509 West Market Street, operated by the Floyd County Historical Society is open every Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. through Dec. 9. The current exhibit is highlighting “New Albany Baseball Through the Years.”
National Association of Retired Federal Employees
National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday, June 28, at 11 a.m. at Tucker’s American Favorites restaurant, 2441 State St, New Albany.
Paige Petty, BSN, RN, Wellness Nurse Consultant for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, will present a program on recommended daily exercises and activities for wise healthy choices.
Kasandra Ramsey will update members on legislative issues. The group will continue plans for a July 26 visit with State Sen. Chris Garten. No reservations will be required. For details, contact Vickie Fessel, chapter president, at 812-364-6950.
World War II Round Table
The World War ll Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing begins at 9 a.m. Mike Stock will talk about “The Brains Behind the Doolittle Raid.”
Military veterans, history buffs and the public are invited to attend. For more information, call 812-246-4983.
Evening of Music
American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music with Triple Play, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, June 30, at the post home.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery opening reception
Opening reception for James Russell May’s paintings on aluminum exhibit will be Friday, June 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main Street, New Albany. Drop by to meet the artist and see his astonishing work in person.
James Russell May was born in Savannah, GA, and is a graduate of The Savannah College of Art and Design. After graduation he lived and worked in Savannah, drawing inspiration from the city and its many local artists. In 2005 he moved to Louisville, taking the opportunity to alter his artistic style and embrace realistic techniques. He has since had multiple solo shows and has participated in group exhibitions throughout the country.
In his recent work he has sought to move away from ostentation and focus on distilled representations of the human form. Working with oil colors on metal, the reflective surface serves as a blank canvas for contemplation. The sometimes sparse compositions and refined gestures invite viewers to immerse themselves in the scene. By isolating and emphasizing specific body parts, he aims to evoke a sense of universality and empathy. In the absence of elaborate context, viewers are prompted to project their own experiences, emotions, and narratives onto the artwork.
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public
For more information, contact Julie Schweitzer at 502-649-3320 or julie@artseed.art. The gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Fried Chicken Dinner
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fried chicken lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 2, at the post home. The cost is $11 per person.
Play America
Play America, a free concert and family activities with Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra will be Thursday, July 6, at America Place, 101 Logistics Ave., Jeffersonville. Family activities will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the family field outside America Place. Bring the family for obstacle course, games, face painters, balloon sculptors, food trucks and more.
The main stage concert will begin at 8 p.m. featuring pops and light classical music as well as new works written by LO Creators Corps members TJ Cole and Tyler Taylor.
