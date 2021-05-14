Active Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday, May 26 at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant on State Street in New Albany.
A member of Tuckers Restaurant management team, Ms. Halley, will welcome the group back with an updated newly created luncheon menu in the recently renovated Tuckers Party Room.
All retired federal employees, all active federal employees, and their spouses are welcome to attend. For details, call Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
