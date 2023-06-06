Ally 101 Panel Discussion at Floyd County Library
What does it mean to be a great LGBTQ+ ally? An Ally 101 panel discussion will take place Wednesday, June 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Hear from local experts about why allyship is now more important than ever. Panelists include State Rep. Ed Clere; Paul Hankins (teacher); Kendall Beck (Open Door Youth Shelter); Dr. Michelle Elisburg (pediatrician); Crash Hamilton (mental health therapist), and Rev. Paul J. Snyder (Central Christian Church).
Whether you are already a proud ally or still wondering what the letters in LGBTQ+ stand for, you are welcome to learn more at this event.
This program is for adults. Registration is required. Register online at: https://events.floydlibrary.org/event/ally-101 or call 812-944-8464. This program will take place in the Library’s Applegate Room.
To learn about more Pride Month events at The Floyd County Library, go to https://floydlibrary.org/diverse-events/
Clark County Youth Shelter Cookout
The Clark County Youth Shelter will sponsor a cookout, Thursday, June 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Youth Shelter, 118 E. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville.
For $5 you will receive your choice of a hamburger or hotdog, chips and a drink. All proceeds go to the Safe Place program.
Free Walking Program from Purdue Extension
If you want to improve your health but are short on time, this free email-based program will help.
Get emails with information about the benefits of walking and motivational messages. Receive two emails a week for the first month and one email a week for the next eight weeks.
The program, sponsored by Purdue Extension Service, will begin June 26. Email Janet Steffens, Purdue Extension Educator at jsteffens@purdue.edu and say “I want to register for Get Walk IN!”
Toddler Storytime in the Park
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Toddler Storytime in the Park this month on Thursday, June 8, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Gateway Park in Clarksville. The Clarksville Library is teaming with the Clarksville Parks Department to bring a special storytime. Children 4 and younger are invited to join Mrs. Q at the pavilion in Gateway Park for stories, songs, and an activity. This structured storytime is the perfect blend of learning, fun, and some movement to get those wiggles out! You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Bubbles? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. Afterward, caregivers and kids can enjoy the park’s playground and splash pad.
To find more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Clark County Museum Program
Second Thursdays Program by Dr. Carl Kramer on June 8 at 6 p.m. at Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville.
The program will be “’Wilder than Reno or Caliente: Open Gambling in Clark County.”
All Second Thursday programs are free to the public but donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments will be served.
Let’s Learn at the Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a special Let’s Learn at the Library with Author Gina Marie at the Jeffersonville location on Friday, June 9, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
A religious woman, Gina Marie released “ProdiGALS: Daughters of Destiny” in September 2022. She and five other women give hope to anyone going through hard times. In ProdiGALS, their individual and collective testimonies show that not even weakness, brokenness, offense, suicidal thoughts, grief, and pain can win against God. She is also the author of “When Prayer and Poetry Collide,” released in January 2022. It is a detailed testimony of her life, from failures to successes, and her relationship with God.
At this workshop, Gina Marie will give a PowerPoint presentation on writing to help develop your book-writing talent. Gina Marie helps others learn the basics of writing a book from start to finish. For planning purposes, pre-registration is requested.
Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Knights of Columbus Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 9 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Charlestown Music in the Park
Music in the Park, 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at City Square Park, Charlestown. Music by Big Steel Train.
Tri County Shriners’ Cornhole Tournament
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 9 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Raptor Day at Charlestown State Park
Raptor Day at Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10.
Back Yard Science Day at Falls of Ohio
Back Yard Science Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Anyone can make a contribution to better understand the world around us. Join a new special event to explore different science activities to do.
Learn how to Crochet
Join us at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturdays, June 10 and 24, from noon – 2 p.m. if you would like to learn how to crochet or just fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, asks that each participant bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Time spent here at the library among old and new friends is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend!
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, June 10, from 1- 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Essential oils can have a powerful effect on the mind and emotions. Learn how the oils can affect your olfactory system and the go-to oils for emotions. An optional aromatherapy bracelet make-and-take is available for $10. Sarah Lundy is a certified essential oil specialist and joy coach. For the past eight years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes. Her passion and calling are helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for themselves and their furry companions.
Clark County Farm Bureau Inc Scholarships
The Clark County Farm Bureau Inc has open applications for two $1,000 scholarships. Scholarships are available to Clark County seniors and returning college students. The applicants or parents must be members of Clark County Farm Bureau Inc to apply. Deadline to apply is June 15.
For details and an application, call 812-256-3348 or email dktrotter1157@gmail.com
