River Heritage director receives Historical Preservation Medal
The Garden Club of America (GCA), a volunteer nonprofit comprised of 199 member clubs with about 18,000 members throughout the country, has announced its award of the 2022 Historic Preservation Medal to Susan Rademacher.
Rademacher is the executive director of River Heritage Conservancy, a nonprofit focused on building and maintaining Southern Indiana’s newest asset, Origin Park. River Heritage Conservancy is at 129 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
Each year, GCA awards up to 10 medals to nationally and internationally recognized leaders in their field. The awards range from floral design to conservation education and are as varied and prestigious as their recipients.
Its 2022 Historic Preservation Medal has been awarded to Susan Rademacher for her outstanding work in protecting and preserving historic and cultural landscapes of national importance. Inspired by Frederick Law Olmsted’s vision that large public landscapes in urban areas must be accessible and welcoming to all people, Rademacher has dedicated her life to protecting and preserving historic and cultural landscapes.
“Our responsibility to the legacy is clear,” said Rademacher. “We want to reassert the landscape experiences that the designer intended or that cultures created over time.” She continued, “It is the work of preservation to bring these special places forward to serve us well today.”
Rademacher, who was named an honorary member of GCA in 2017, added, “I am deeply honored that this work has been recognized by one of America’s most outstanding champions of environmental health, beauty, and community service.”
Past winners of GCA Medals have included Rachel Carson, The PepsiCo Corporation, Ima Hogg, the U.S. Green Building Council, the Rockefeller Family, Dr. Edward O Wilson, Rene Dubos, Mrs. Lyndon Baines Johnson, Walt Disney and more.
For a complete list of this year’s GCA medalists, go to https://www.gcamerica.org/gca-awards-medalists. For more information on Origin Park and River Heritage Conservancy see https://originpark.org.
Oral histories of pandemic experiences
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, has received funding in the amount of $1,000 through the Indiana Genealogical Society. The grant will allow Librarian Jen Weidner to continue to record the oral histories of local residents’ experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The interviews will begin in May of this year, and copies of the recordings and transcripts will be available on the library’s website once the project is complete.
Basic Sign Language class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Basic Sign Language class on Tuesdays, March 1, 8, 22, and 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for both in-person and Zoom. This class is typically held weekly throughout the year on Tuesdays.
Instructor Dustin Woods taught sign-language classes in person at the library for many years before the pandemic, and we’re so pleased to have him back! Altogether, he has been teaching these classes for seven years. Even though Dustin is well-qualified to teach the class, it must be noted that he is not certified in ASL.
This class is intended for adults, but kids can join with a parent. To register for the class via Zoom, click on the link for it in the program description on the library events calendar. To register for the in-person class, email Dustin at: dwoods132@ivytech.edu.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville,
Blood Drive in Floyds Knobs
American Legion Post 42, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5, at the post in the community room. Face masks are required. You can schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org
Virtual D&D for adults
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3, and every subsequent Tuesday and Thursday throughout March from 6 to 8 p.m. for Virtual D&D for Adults. These games will be weekly throughout the year on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Each game session will run about two hours and will be facilitated by D&D Master Chris Driscoll, who is a former educator at both Little Flock Christian Academy in Shepherdsville, KY, and Beth Haven Christian School in Louisville. He is working on his Master’s degree, playing lots of D&D, and takes care of his three children.
To register for these events, email Chris at: shireling51@gmail.com. Once you are registered, a Zoom link will be sent to you to join the game.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Train your brain at the library
Abbie Ewing with Purdue Extension will sponsor a program about your brain at the Sellersburg and Charlestown libraries. To learn about dementia, the warning signs, benefits of early detection and diagnosis, and steps to better overall brain health, you are invited to attend. You’ll also learn healthy lifestyle choices that may decrease the risks of cognitive decline and dementia.
Registration is required. Register on the library calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
Sellersburg Library — Wed., March 16, 6-7:30 p.m.
Charlestown Library — Thurs., March 24, 6-7:30 p.m.
Democrats announce 2022 scholarship program
The Floyd County Democratic Party has announced it will offer an academic scholarship to graduating high school seniors attending post-secondary education in 2022. Individuals interested in applying for the non-renewable $1,000 scholarship have until Friday, March 18, 2022, to apply.
“Our party believes in the value of a strong education system,” said Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey. “This scholarship, now in its fourth year, is an extension of our commitment to empower local students to continue their academic endeavors.”
The scholarship can be used for tuition, school fees, campus housing, books, or meal plans. The recipient will be announced in May and will be recognized as part of the Party’s annual FDR Legacy Gala in June.
“This scholarship offers students a local opportunity to support their academic success,” said Dickey. “It one of many steps our party is taking to address college and technical school affordability and make education more attainable for all citizens.”
To be eligible for the scholarship, individuals must now reside in Floyd County, have a Grade Point Average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be accepted into a college, university, trade, or vocational school. As part of the application process, individuals must also complete a scholarship application, present two mentor ratings, provide a high school transcript, and complete a two-page essay.
Full details on the scholarship and the application process can be obtained at www.floyddems.org. Individuals can also contact Democratic Party Headquarters at 812-725-2020 to learn more information.
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
“GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels.” says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among our selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com, or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
After a two-year hiatus, Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, is ready to welcome back audiences for the two shows during the 2022 season.
The season will start with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. However, their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30, April 10 at 2 p.m. and tickets are now available.
The second show this season will be Theatreworks’ first co-production with Faith Works Studios and their Artistic Director, Rush Trowel, on the classic hit musical “Ragtime.” This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th Century America, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. The Tony-winning score by Ahrens & Flaherty is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles, from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Ragtime is truly a unique and powerful portrait of America.
Performances will be Sept. 7 through Sept. 18 at TheatreWorks. Tickets will be available soon. For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Carnegie Center art program
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a drink and draw program, 6 to 8 p.m., April 7 at the center.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson prior to the meeting at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu by April 15.
Wall Street United Methodist Church to host Musical Arts Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will host a summer musical arts camp for children ages 6 years to rising 6th graders. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 2022. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
The 2022 Musical Arts Camp, “A Journey of Grace,” is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Camp registration, including a fee of $25, is due by May 1, 2022. For more information or to register online, go to www.wallstreetumc.org. Space is limited for this popular music program; reserve your spot soon. Scholarships are available, when needed. Contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
